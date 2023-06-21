America's Healthiest Cities

There is no shortage of advice on how to live a long and healthy life. But while some lifestyle factors such as keeping active, not smoking, and eating a balanced diet are under our control, others are not. Such factors include genetics, environment, socioeconomic status, access to health care, and even social determinants such as race and gender. (One key environmental factor is water quality, and these are American cities with the most contaminated water.)

As some of these factors – especially socioeconomic conditions, health care infrastructure, and environmental quality – are common to many U.S. cities, variations in them contribute to disparities in health outcomes across different urban areas.

To determine the 25 healthiest cities in the United States, 24/7 Tempo reviewed county-level data from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Metropolitan areas were ranked based on an index consisting of eight health measures, such as potential life lost, smoking rate, and percentage reporting fair or poor health, all using data from the CHR. In all, 384 metro areas were considered.

Click here for a list of America’s healthiest cities

Click here for a detailed methodology

One component of the index is the adult smoking rate, which is lower than the national rate of 16% in all of the 25 healthiest metro areas. No. 6 on the list, Provo-Orem, Utah, has the lowest smoking rate nationwide at 6.8%. Similarly, 24 of the 25 healthiest cities have lower adult obesity rates than the national average of 32%, including eight cities that have among the 10 lowest obesity rates of all 384 metros considered. Boulder, Colorado, the city with the lowest obesity rate nationwide, at 17.6%, ranks No. 2 on the list. (In contrast, here’s a list of the most obese city in every state.)

While median household income is not an index component, nine of the 25 healthiest cities are also among the 10 wealthiest nationwide. Still, five of the 25 cities on the list have lower median household incomes than the national median of $69,717. The city with the highest income on the list, at $139,892, also has the highest income nationwide – and ranks as the healthiest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.

Regionally, the majority of the healthiest U.S. cities are in the West, including eight in California, and two each in Oregon, Utah, and Hawaii. Four others are in the Midwest, including two in Iowa, and four more are in the Northeast.