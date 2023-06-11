30 Famous People Who Died in Transit

Throughout history, there have been many instances where renowned individuals have met their untimely demise while in transit, whether in the skies or on the road. These incidents serve as reminders that mortality knows no bounds, regardless of one’s status or achievements. (Here are brief accounts of 37 violent celebrity deaths.)

To compile a list of 30 famous people who died in transit, 24/7 Tempo consulted various online sources, including news sites and regional publications. The list is by no means comprehensive, and we used editorial discretion to determine which people and the matter in which they died most captivated the public’s interest and generated significant media coverage.

Click here to read about 30 famous people who died in transit

From iconic musicians like Eddie Cochran and Patsy Cline, whose voices continue to resonate despite their tragic ends in plane crashes, to beloved actors such as James Dean and Princess Grace Kelly, whose lives were taken in car accidents, the tales of these lost stars evoke a sense of both awe and sorrow. (Here is a list of 20 celebrities who died broke.)