20 Things You Didn’t Know About Lightbulbs

Electric light has been with us in one form or another since at least the latter 19th century. For most of the 20th century, illumination by way of electricity came from incandescent lightbulbs – orbs of glass enclosing a wire filament that heats up and glows when electricity is passed through it.

Fluorescent lights, which use an electric current to stir up mercury vapor, in turn causing a coating inside the bulb to glow, were also used – often in office or industrial settings. Halogen bulbs, a relative of incandescents containing a tungsten filament and halogen gas, enjoyed a vogue for decades and are still common for some applications, but have been phased out in recent years in the EU, the UK, and Australia because they are particularly energy-hungry. (In the U.S., see which states spend the most on utilities.)

LED lights – which produce illumination through the electrical stimulation of a microchip – seem to be the standard of the future for their brightness and energy efficiency – though the light they produce is colder, and thus sometimes considered less flattering and/or less comforting, than that from an incandescent bulb. (Of course, the warmest light comes from the sun – and these are the states with the strongest sunlight.)

Whatever kind of bulb brightens the darkness for us, chances are we don’t think much about it unless it burns out and needs to be replaced. But lightbulbs are surprisingly interesting objects, and there’s a lot you might not know about them.

Click here to see 20 things you didn’t know about lightbulbs

To compile a list of 20 things you didn’t know about lightbulbs, 24/7 Tempo reviewed articles on a variety of online historical and scientific publications. Whether or not any of these things inspire a lightbulb moment, chances are they’ll give you something to think about the next time you flip a switch.