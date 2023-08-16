This Week's Good News For the Climate Crisis

The almost daily drumbeat of climate-change news can be grim. Scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies said this past July was hotter than any other month in the global temperature record. A report published in the journal Science in May said more than half of the world’s large lakes and reservoirs have shrunk since the early 1990s, chiefly due to climate change effects. Climate change may have played a role in the spread of the Maui wildfires that killed at least 99 people, as of this writing, the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history. (These are the worst natural disasters in U.S. history.)

But not all the climate news is dire. 24/7 Wall St. compiled seven of this week’s biggest climate stories from news outlets around the world. We hand-picked stories that are considered major wins in the struggle for climate justice by activists and local communities and governments.

As of Aug. 1, the United States officially banned the manufacture and sale of incandescent light bulbs. The Biden administration approved the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. off the southern New Jersey coast. India is reportedly ahead of schedule to meet its carbon-intensity goal under the Paris Agreement, according to a United Nations report. American scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory achieved net energy gain in a fusion reaction for the second time. This raises hopes that the process can potentially produce a limitless, clean, and safe source of power to help combat climate change. (These are the U.S. wind farms generating the most electricity.)

