Biggest Political News Stories of the 1960s

The 1960s is remembered as a time of cultural upheaval, the divisive Vietnam War, the clamoring for civil rights by minorities, women, and the gay community, and the beginning of the environmental movement.

24/7 Tempo has identified the decade’s biggest political news stories, concentrating on high-profile political scandals, the beginnings or escalations of historic conflicts, assassinations, and other events that shaped our world, often resonating even to this day. Our sources included the Securities and Exchange Commission Historical Society, as well as various online encyclopedias and the websites of several presidential libraries.

Many of these events involved America’s intelligence agencies. Under the guise of combating communism in the Western Hemisphere and Asia, organizations such as the CIA were enmeshed in coups in South Vietnam, Brazil, and Uruguay. The CIA also trained Cuban exiles for the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion, which became a public embarrassment for the United States. The incident convinced the island nation to accept missiles from the Soviet Union that led to the Cuban Missile Crisis a year later.

U.S. government misinformation involving an incident in the Gulf of Tonkin off the coast of North Vietnam led to a U.S. troop buildup in Southeast Asia and enmeshed our nation in a long and costly war. (This conflict was the largest of the 21 biggest wars of the 1960s.)

On these shores, J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI, ever-vigilant for homegrown subversives, was convinced that civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a danger to America and obtained authority to wiretap his phone from then-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. (Here are 32 powerful quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.)