The Weapons Used in 21 of the Most Infamous Assassinations

Any single individual, no matter their station in life, is capable of altering the course of human history with little more than a motive and a gun. The world as we know it today is in no small way the product of a handful of assassinations – or murders – often carried out for political reasons.

While assassinations likely extend further back in time than history books can go, and while other weapons can certainly be used for the task (see Julius Caesar), the advent of the firearm has fundamentally transformed assassination in recent centuries. Guns are something of an equalizer, and a would-be assassin who has one does not need to physically overpower their victim, or even be in close proximity. To achieve their goals, they need only point their firearm in the right direction and pull the trigger.

In the 20th century alone, a handful of assassinations carried out with guns brought about unintentional, unforeseeable, and often devastating consequences. The 1914 assassination of Austria-Hungary’s Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo, for example, is widely seen as the catalyst for World War I, which itself sowed the seeds for World War II.

Similarly, the 1901 assassination of President William McKinley in Buffalo, New York, and the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, resulted in the political ascendance of Theodore Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson, respectively – two of the most impactful presidents in American history. (Here is a look at 24 assassinations that changed the course of history.)

Consulting historical documents and official government records, 24/7 Tempo identified the guns used in some of the most notorious assassinations since the mid-19th century. While most of the victims of these assassinations were elected officials or leaders of political movements, some were also entertainers or notorious criminal figures themselves.

Most of these assassinations were carried out by a lone gunman, motivated by political ideology, vengeance, insanity, or some combination of the three. Often, the victims of these assassinations were killed by a handgun, fired at close range – though there are several cases, like those of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and President John F. Kennedy, in which the assassin fired at distance with a high-powered rifle.

In some cases, the guns used in these assassinations have been destroyed or gone missing. Others are currently held at museums, or have been sold to private bidders. (Here is a look at the most expensive firearms ever sold at auction.)