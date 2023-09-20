The Most Expensive Military Vehicles and Equipment in US Police Departments

For decades, across the United States, police departments have become increasingly militarized. The U.S. Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act in the 1990s to provide American law enforcement with more resources to combat rising rates of violent crime, and since then, police departments have been authorized to procure billions of dollars worth of surplus military equipment from the Department of Defense.

In the last 33 years, the DOD has distributed over $7 billion-worth of excess military equipment and weapons to law enforcement agencies. Most Defense Department property obtained by law enforcement under the NDAA are non-lethal items such as office equipment, cameras, and first aid kits. Still, police departments have also acquired rifles, bayonets, gunner protection kits, and night vision goggles, as well as high-value items, including armored vehicles and military aircraft. (Here is a look at the most militarized local police departments in America.)

Using data from the Defense Logistics Agency of the DOD, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive military equipment obtained by police departments. Only items shipped to law enforcement between 2010 and the first quarter of 2023 were considered. Items are ranked on the upper limit of their value, which ranges from nearly $600,000 to $22 million. It is important to note that costs associated with these acquisitions reflect the original price paid by the military. Law enforcement agencies are only responsible for costs associated with shipping, maintenance, and storage.

Military weapons and material on this list include training simulators, various aircraft, infrared and x-ray imaging equipment, as well as armored vehicles. While these implements were initially designed for military use, they have all been deemed to have practical applications in law enforcement. (Here is a look at the standard issue police sidearm in America’s 10 biggest cities.)

