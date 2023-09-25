Companies Making America's Most Popular 9mm Pistols

Consumer demand for pistols – particularly semi-automatic handguns – has outpaced demand for every other firearm type in the United States nearly every year since 2010. And among the many calibers handguns are available in, 9mm is the most popular.

Though physically smaller than many other commonly available handgun ammunition, such as .40 and .45 caliber, 9mm cartridges sacrifice little in the way of performance, particularly as a self-defense round. Meanwhile, the smaller size of a 9mm round allows for greater magazine capacity and reduced recoil.

Not only the most popular pistol caliber on the civilian market, 9mm handguns are also used in the U.S. military and by state and local law enforcement agencies across the country. (These are the 22 firearms used by federal agents.)

Using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 23 companies making the best-selling 9mm pistols. Firearm companies are ranked by total domestic production of 9mm handguns in 2021. Data on the location of each company’s production facilities and total firearm manufacturing output in 2021 are also from the ATF.

Each of the companies on this list manufactured more than 11,000 9mm pistols in the United States in 2021. Still, just a handful of gunmakers dominate the market for 9mm handguns. Over 60% of all 9mm pistols produced in the U.S. in 2021 were made by only three companies – Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson, and Ruger. (Here is a look at the most powerful handguns.)

For some of these companies, 9mm handguns represent only a small share of their business. While Sig Sauer focuses almost exclusively on pistol production, for brands like Ruger and Smith & Wesson, rifles and revolvers also account for a significant share of total manufacturing output.

