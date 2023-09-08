The 22 Guns Federal Agents Use

The United States government employs thousands of American men and women across multiple law enforcement and espionage agencies. While the specific duties of these federal employees vary, both across and within agencies, at the most fundamental level, their job is to protect American citizens.

Federal law enforcement jobs, such as those with the Treasury Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and U.S. Marshals Service – as well as those in the CIA and other intelligence organizations – are often high-risk occupations. As a result, many federal agents are required to be armed at all times.

Using a range of government documents, as well as media coverage and private sector press releases, 24/7 Wall St. identified the firearms used by federal agents. Because information surrounding the work of federal agencies is limited, this list is not exhaustive and only includes firearms verified to be in use, currently or recently, by certain federal agencies. Listed base prices are estimates only and can vary widely – and several of these weapons are not for sale to the general public.

The majority of guns on this list are semi-automatic handguns, typically chambered for 9mm ammunition. In much of the country, these firearms are standard issue sidearms for law enforcement of all jurisdictions, from the federal level to the local. The most commonly-issued pistols on this list are made by major manufacturers, including Glock and Sig Sauer. (Here is a look at America’s largest gunmakers.)

This list also includes more specialized weapons suited to specific purposes and circumstances. These include shotguns, long-range rifles, assault rifles, and submachine guns. Some of these types of weapons are reserved for special units within an agency, such as FBI SWAT teams and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Tactical Units. (Here is a look at America’s 17 most elite special forces.)

Click here to see 22 guns used by US federal agents.