The Strongest 8.0+ Earthquakes to Strike North America

On Sept. 8, a devastating earthquake struck Morocco, killing nearly 3,000 people and injuring over 5,000. Some mountain villages near the epicenter were almost completely destroyed and historic sections of Marrakech also sustained extensive damage.

This quake registered 6.8 on the moment magnitude scale, which is used to measure the amount of energy released during an earthquake and the distance the ground moves along a fault. (Numerous scales are used worldwide to measure different aspects of an earthquake’s magnitude and effects. The more familiar Richter scale is less accurate than the moment scale for quakes measuring more than 5.)

While a magnitude of 6 has the equivalent force of about 60,000 tons of TNT, a magnitude of 7 is ten times more intensive, and a magnitude of 8 represents 100 times more force – equivalent to 6 million tons of TNT. (The most powerful earthquakes ever recorded have all had a magnitude of 8 or higher.)

While earthquakes of this magnitude are rare in North Africa, some areas of the world – including parts of the U.S., especially Alaska – are particularly prone to strong earthquakes. To identify the 12 most recent magnitude 8+ earthquakes to strike North America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the United States Geological Survey’s earthquake mapping tool. Only earthquakes occurring after 1900, when some degree of instrumental earthquake record-keeping came into play, are included.

About 90% of the world’s earthquakes (and about 81% of the largest ones) occur in what is called the “Ring of Fire” – a horseshoe-shaped zone bordering the Pacific Ocean where the Pacific tectonic plate becomes subverted (or pushed under) the surrounding plates. The western coast of Mexico and the Aleutian Islands of Alaska are along this ring, and these areas have been the sites of numerous deadly earthquakes throughout history. (Alaska tops the list of the most earthquake prone states in America.)

It should be noted that the most powerful earthquakes are not necessarily the deadliest or most destructive. Factors including soil composition, building materials, and the size of the population and concentration of structures in the earthquake zone affect the outcome. For instance, the most powerful earthquake on the list below, the so-called Good Friday quake in Alaska in 1964, which measured 9.2, claimed 128 lives – while the famous 1906 San Francisco earthquake, with an estimated intensity of 7.9, was responsible for as many as 3,000 deaths.