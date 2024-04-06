The Biggest Earthquakes To Hit Surprising Parts of the US Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The earth beneath our feet is often thought of as solid and unchanging. However, almost everywhere on the planet can potentially experience the ground suddenly turning against us.

When we think of US earthquakes, images of California’s San Andreas Fault shaking Hollywood come to mind. However, this seemingly settled perception belies a surprising truth—seismic activity can and does occur anywhere in the vast United States.

We’ll look at lesser-known earthquakes that have rattled unexpected parts of the U.S. in this article. Some of these earthquakes are extremely old and occurred in the 1800s. Others are modern and may have even been experienced by some of our readers!

1. New Madrid Seismic Zone

Location: Mississippi Valley, Ohio River Valley

Mississippi Valley, Ohio River Valley Year: 1811 – 1812

1811 – 1812 Magnitude: 7.0 – 8.0 (Estimated)

When the Mississippi Flowed Backwards

You may have heard of the earthquake that made the Mississippi River flow backward! This earthquake caused widespread damage, but it occurred so early in the nation’s history that we don’t know much about it. People did not measure earthquakes back then!

This earthquake was also technically a series of earthquakes that occurred over several months. The strongest was felt in the Mississippi Valley, but we don’t know exactly where the epicenter is.

2. Charleston, South Carolina

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Year: 1886

1886 Magnitude: 7.3

The Largest East Coast Earthquake

This earthquake that occurred in 1886 is one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded on the East Coast. It caused severe damage to Charleston and surrounding towns.

Brick buildings were particularly threatened, and many historic churches and other buildings were destroyed. The earthquake even caused a tsunami, which caused additional damage to the coast.

3. Great Lakes Region

Location: Indiana-Ohio Border

Indiana-Ohio Border Year: 1906

1906 Magnitude: 8.3

The Boston and New Orleans Earthquake

This earthquake was so large that it caused significant damage in both Boston and New Orleans. As it occurred so long ago, we don’t know the exact figures on it. However, it occurred somewhere near the Indiana-Ohio border.

The actual epicenter was sparsely populated. However, the earthquake was so significant that it caused significant damage to cities around the Great Lakes, like Chicago and Detroit.

4. Attica, New York

Location: Attica, New York

Attica, New York Year: 1929

1929 Magnitude: 6.2

The New York Earthquake

While this earthquake wasn’t as strong as others, the epicenter was in a densely populated area, leading to widespread damage.

Buildings in western New York were heavily impacted, with many collapsing suddenly. There were no fatalities, luckily, but several deaths did occur in the aftermath due to fires that were likely caused by the earthquake.

5. Craigsville, Virginia

Location: Craigsville, Virginia

Craigsville, Virginia Year: 1897

1897 Magnitude: 5.8

One Reason We Have Building Codes

The earthquake in Craigsville, Virginia, in 1897 is one reason we should be thankful for building codes! This earthquake wasn’t huge. However, it struck a populated area with unreinforced brick buildings. Many of these collapsed, causing injuries.

There was widespread damage to Craigsville and surrounding towns. Events like these are one reason we have building codes today.

6. Platte County, Missouri

Location: Platte County, Missouri

Platte County, Missouri Year: 2011

2011 Magnitude: 5.7

Proof Earthquakes Occur Almost Everywhere

This earthquake is the most recent on our list. It reminds us that earthquakes can occur anywhere, including in Kansas City. While no fatalities were reported, it highlighted the need for earthquake preparedness even in places without regular earthquakes.

7. Denton, Texas

Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Year: 1881

1881 Magnitude: 6.0

No One Exacted a Texas Earthquake

Texas isn’t known for getting very many earthquakes, especially in Northern Texas. However, in 1881, a decently powerful earthquake struck the region. Luckily, the area was sparsely populated then, so there wasn’t much damage or injuries.

However, it is another reminder that earthquakes can happen just about anywhere.

8. Eastern Tennessee

Location: Near McMinnville, TN

Near McMinnville, TN Year: 1843

1843 Magnitude: 6.2 – 6.5

Another Unexpected Earthquake

Eastern Tennessee does not get that many earthquakes, though there are a few very small rumbles from time to time! Back in 1843, a significant earthquake caused several landslides, leading to damage.

Luckily, there weren’t many people in the region at the time, so injuries and damage were minimal. Today, a strong earthquake in the area would likely do far more.

9. Hebron, Nebraska

Location: Hebron, Nebraska

Hebron, Nebraska Year: 1935

1935 Magnitude: 6.8

A Rural Earthquake

While this earthquake was pretty powerful, it struck a rural region of Nebraska, leading to very little damage. However, it was felt across several states. It’s another reminder that the Great Plains region can experience earthquakes, though they are rare.

10. Compton, California

Location: Compton, California

Compton, California Year: 1933

1933 Magnitude: 6.3

A Hint At What’s to Come?

While California is known for earthquakes, Compton does not get them very often. This town near Los Angeles is heavily populated, and this earthquake caused major damage. Buildings were destroyed, and several injuries were reported.

People often point to this earthquake when they talk about the possibility of another earthquake in LA. Today, the region is much more heavily populated!

