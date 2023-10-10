The Smallest and Largest Armored Vehicles in the US Military Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

At the beginning of this year, President Biden announced plans to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to assist in its war against Russia. This Spring, the Department of Defense announced the first tanks would be delivered this fall, ahead of schedule. The Abrams, which saw its first deployment during the Gulf War, remains relatively state-of-the-art, thanks to regular upgrades to armor, armament, and computer systems. Famously, no American-operated M1 Abrams tank has been lost on the battlefield as a result of enemy fire. The 70-ton tank, while relatively large, isn’t even the biggest American military vehicle.

To determine the largest U.S. Military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of active U.S. military vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of vehicles, aircraft, arms and more used by militaries across the world both past and present. We ranked the vehicles according to their size in cubic feet. We have also included for each vehicle its horsepower, top speed, crew size, when the vehicle entered the service, and what role it plays within the military — all from Military Factory. (Also see, The US Military’s Oldest and Newest Tanks, Trucks and Armored Vehicles.)

The M1 Abrams has 1,500 horsepower, tied for the most powerful of any vehicle on the list. It first came into service in 1980. At 3,643.4 cubic feet (length: 32.3 feet, width: 12.0 feet, height: 9.4 feet), the M1 is the fifth-largest military vehicle on our list.

Two of the four vehicles that are bigger than the M1 – the M60 Armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB) and M109 (Paladin) self-propelled artillery vehicle – came into service in the 1960s. Each is more than 3,885 cubic feet. Also larger than the M1 are the M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle battlefield engineering vehicle and the M104 Wolverine. Both are tied with the M1 for the most horsepower.

The largest vehicles in the Army’s inventory are not necessarily lethal. The 10th-biggest vehicle is the M915A5 military tractor, and the seventh-largest vehicle is the M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle. (also read: The US Army’s Slowest and Fastest Tanks, Trucks, and Armored Personnel Carriers.)

