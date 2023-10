This Is the Most Powerful US Army Vehicle Engine Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

United States has promised to deliver to 31 The M1 Abrams to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, with the delivery set to begin this fall. The Abrams stands as one of the most formidable weapons in the U.S. military arsenal. However, it may come as a surprise that the Abrams is only third in terms of horsepower among the armored vehicles in the American military. (Here are 20 Prototype Tanks Rejected by the US Army.)

To determine the most powerful U.S. military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on active U.S. Army vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We ranked all vehicles by their horsepower. Supplemental information on top speed, crew size, when the vehicle entered the service, and what role it plays within the military also came from Military Factory.

Most of the vehicles on this list first went into service in the 20th century and are still essential to the nation’s defense.

Three of the four least powerful vehicles are among the fastest: M1161 Growler fast attack vehicle, the infantry squad vehicle, and the Flyer-72 ALSV (advanced light strike vehicle). All go at least 85 mph. (See The 15 Largest Tank Battles in History.)

Under the built-to-last category, 17 of the vehicles on the list came into service in the 20th century, and four date from the 1960s. The oldest is the M113 APC tracked armored personnel carrier that came into service in 1960. Among the five most powerful, two are from the ‘60s, one from the ‘80s, and two from the aughts.

Here are the US military vehicles with the most powerful engines.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 32. M1161 Growler

> Horsepower: 132

> Top speed: 85.1 mph — #3 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Fast attack vehicle

> Crew size: 3

> First entered service: 2009

Source: Rockfinder / E+ via Getty Images 31. HMMWV (Humvee)

> Horsepower: 150

> Top speed: 65.2 mph — #6 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

> Role: Multi-purpose wheeled vehicle

> Crew size: 1

> First entered service: 1985

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 30. Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)

> Horsepower: 186

> Top speed: 90.1 mph — #2 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Light utility vehicle

> Crew size: 2

> First entered service: 2021

Source: Courtesy of General Dynamics 29. Flyer-72 ALSV (Advanced Light Strike Vehicle)

> Horsepower: 195

> Top speed: 99.4 mph — #1 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Special operations vehicle

> Crew size: 3

> First entered service: 2014

Source: Public Domain / The U.S. National Archives / Picryl.com 28. Scorpion DPV (Desert Patrol Vehicle)

> Horsepower: 200

> Top speed: 56.3 mph — #18 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Lightweight all-terrain

> Crew size: 3

> First entered service: 1987

Source: mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images 27. M113 APC

> Horsepower: 212

> Top speed: 37.9 mph — #28 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Armored personnel carrier

> Crew size: 2

> First entered service: 1960

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 26. M939 Truck

> Horsepower: 240

> Top speed: 62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

> Role: Military truck

> Crew size: 1

> First entered service: 1982

Source: Rawf8 / iStock via Getty Images 25. M1117 Guardian ASV

> Horsepower: 260

> Top speed: 62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

> Role: Armored security vehicle

> Crew size: 3

> First entered service: 1999

Source: tfoxfoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 24. LAV-25

> Horsepower: 275

> Top speed: 62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

> Role: Light armored vehicle (LAV)

> Crew size: 3

> First entered service: 1983

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 23. RG-31 Nyala

> Horsepower: 275

> Top speed: 62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

> Role: Infantry mobility vehicle (IMV)

> Crew size: 8

> First entered service: 2006

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr 21. M9 ACE (Armored Combat Earthmover)

> Horsepower: 295

> Top speed: 30.0 mph — #30 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Military bulldozer

> Crew size: 1

> First entered service: 1986

Source: Public Domain / The U.S. National Archives / Picryl 20. M93 Fox

> Horsepower: 320

> Top speed: 64.6 mph — #10 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Reconnaissance vehicle

> Crew size: 3

> First entered service: 1990

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 19. Cougar

> Horsepower: 330

> Top speed: 54.7 mph — #19 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Troop transport

> Crew size: 2

> First entered service: 2002

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 18. FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles)

> Horsepower: 330

> Top speed: 59.0 mph — #17 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Military truck

> Crew size: 1

> First entered service: 1996

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 17. Stryker

> Horsepower: 350

> Top speed: 62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

> Role: Armored fighting vehicle (AFV)

> Crew size: 3

> First entered service: 2002

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 16. MIM-104 Patriot

> Horsepower: 355

> Top speed: 49.7 mph — #21 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Surface-to-air missile (SAM)

> Crew size: 12

> First entered service: 1981

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 13. AAV-7 (LVTP-7)

> Horsepower: 400

> Top speed: 39.8 mph — #26 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Amphibious assault vehicle (AAV)

> Crew size: 3

> First entered service: 1972

Source: Jesse Stephens / iStock via Getty Images 11. M109 (Paladin)

> Horsepower: 450

> Top speed: 40.0 mph — #25 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Self-propelled artillery

> Crew size: 4

> First entered service: 1963

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 10. Buffalo H

> Horsepower: 450

> Top speed: 65.2 mph — #6 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

> Role: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP)

> Crew size: 2

> First entered service: 2004

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 9. M915A5

> Horsepower: 500

> Top speed: 64.6 mph — #10 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Military tractor

> Crew size: 2

> First entered service: 2000

Source: upsidedowndog / iStock via Getty Images 8. M2 Bradley

> Horsepower: 600

> Top speed: 37.9 mph — #28 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV)

> Crew size: 3

> First entered service: 1981

Source: Maikel de Vaan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 7. M270

> Horsepower: 600

> Top speed: 39.8 mph — #26 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)

> Crew size: 3

> First entered service: 1983

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 6. Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV)

> Horsepower: 690

> Top speed: 65.2 mph — #6 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

> Role: Amphibious assault vehicle (AAV)

> Crew size: 3

> First entered service: 2019

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 5. M60 AVLB

> Horsepower: 750

> Top speed: 30.0 mph — #30 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB)

> Crew size: 2

> First entered service: 1967

Source: Rockfinder / iStock via Getty Images 3. M1 Abrams

> Horsepower: 1,500

> Top speed: 41.6 mph — #24 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Main battle tank

> Crew size: 4

> First entered service: 1980

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1. M104 Wolverine

> Horsepower: 1,500

> Top speed: 44.7 mph — #22 fastest out of 32 vehicles

> Role: Armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB)

> Crew size: 2

> First entered service: 2003