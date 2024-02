US Army Vehicles With the Most Powerful Engines Rockfinder / iStock via Getty Images

Seeing through on its promise, the United States recently delivered 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. This tank is a formidable weapon, known for its first-rate crew protection, and is said to be one of the best, if not the best, battle tanks ever deployed. Despite its many advantages, and being one of the most powerful weapons in the American military arsenal, the Abrams tank is only third in terms of horsepower among the armored vehicles that the U.S. military employs. (Here are 20 Prototype Tanks Rejected by the US Army.)

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on active U.S. Army vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. All vehicles were ranked according to horsepower to determine the U.S. Army vehicles with the most powerful engines. Supplemental information on top speed, crew size, when the vehicle entered the service, and what role it plays within the military also came from Military Factory.

The majority of vehicles listed here first went into service in the 20th century and are still essential to the defense of the nation. Three of the four least powerful vehicles are also among the fastest: the M1161 Growler fast attack vehicle, the infantry squad vehicle, and the Flyer-72 ALSV (advanced light strike vehicle). All go at least 85 mph. (See The 15 Largest Tank Battles in History.)

Seventeen vehicles listed can be categorized in the group of built-to-last, having come into service in the 20th century, and four date from the 1960s. The oldest is the M113 APC-tracked armored personnel carrier that came into service in 1960. Among the five most powerful, two are from the ‘60s, one from the ‘80s, and two from the aughts.

Here are the US military vehicles with the most powerful engines.

32. M1161 Growler

Horsepower: 132

132 Top speed: 85.1 mph — #3 fastest out of 32 vehicles

85.1 mph — #3 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Fast attack vehicle

Fast attack vehicle Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 2009

31. HMMWV (Humvee)

Horsepower: 150

150 Top speed: 65.2 mph — #6 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

65.2 mph — #6 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied) Role: Multi-purpose wheeled vehicle

Multi-purpose wheeled vehicle Crew size: 1

1 First entered service: 1985

30. Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)

Horsepower: 186

186 Top speed: 90.1 mph — #2 fastest out of 32 vehicles

90.1 mph — #2 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Light utility vehicle

Light utility vehicle Crew size: 2

2 First entered service: 2021

29. Flyer-72 ALSV (Advanced Light Strike Vehicle)

Horsepower: 195

195 Top speed: 99.4 mph — #1 fastest out of 32 vehicles

99.4 mph — #1 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Special operations vehicle

Special operations vehicle Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 2014

28. Scorpion DPV (Desert Patrol Vehicle)

Horsepower: 200

200 Top speed: 56.3 mph — #18 fastest out of 32 vehicles

56.3 mph — #18 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Lightweight all-terrain

Lightweight all-terrain Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 1987

27. M113 APC

Horsepower: 212

212 Top speed: 37.9 mph — #28 fastest out of 32 vehicles

37.9 mph — #28 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Armored personnel carrier

Armored personnel carrier Crew size: 2

2 First entered service: 1960

26. M939 Truck

Horsepower: 240

240 Top speed: 62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied) Role: Military truck

Military truck Crew size: 1

1 First entered service: 1982

25. M1117 Guardian ASV

Horsepower: 260

260 Top speed: 62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied) Role: Armored security vehicle

Armored security vehicle Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 1999

24. LAV-25

Horsepower: 275

275 Top speed: 62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied) Role: Light armored vehicle (LAV)

Light armored vehicle (LAV) Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 1983

23. RG-31 Nyala

Horsepower: 275

275 Top speed: 62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied) Role: Infantry mobility vehicle (IMV)

Infantry mobility vehicle (IMV) Crew size: 8

8 First entered service: 2006

22. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)

Horsepower: 290

290 Top speed: 52.8 mph — #20 fastest out of 32 vehicles

52.8 mph — #20 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)

Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 2005

21. M9 ACE (Armored Combat Earthmover)

Horsepower: 295

295 Top speed: 30.0 mph — #30 fastest out of 32 vehicles

30.0 mph — #30 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Military bulldozer

Military bulldozer Crew size: 1

1 First entered service: 1986

20. M93 Fox

Horsepower: 320

320 Top speed: 64.6 mph — #10 fastest out of 32 vehicles

64.6 mph — #10 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Reconnaissance vehicle

Reconnaissance vehicle Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 1990

19. Cougar

Horsepower: 330

330 Top speed: 54.7 mph — #19 fastest out of 32 vehicles

54.7 mph — #19 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Troop transport

Troop transport Crew size: 2

2 First entered service: 2002

18. FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles)

Horsepower: 330

330 Top speed: 59.0 mph — #17 fastest out of 32 vehicles

59.0 mph — #17 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Military truck

Military truck Crew size: 1

1 First entered service: 1996

17. Stryker

Horsepower: 350

350 Top speed: 62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

62.1 mph — #12 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied) Role: Armored fighting vehicle (AFV)

Armored fighting vehicle (AFV) Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 2002

16. MIM-104 Patriot

Horsepower: 355

355 Top speed: 49.7 mph — #21 fastest out of 32 vehicles

49.7 mph — #21 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Surface-to-air missile (SAM)

Surface-to-air missile (SAM) Crew size: 12

12 First entered service: 1981

15. M-ATV

Horsepower: 370

370 Top speed: 65.2 mph — #6 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

65.2 mph — #6 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied) Role: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP)

Mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) Crew size: 5

5 First entered service: 2009

14. MaxxPro

Horsepower: 375

375 Top speed: 69.2 mph — #4 fastest out of 32 vehicles

69.2 mph — #4 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP)

Mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) Crew size: 2

2 First entered service: 2007

13. AAV-7 (LVTP-7)

Horsepower: 400

400 Top speed: 39.8 mph — #26 fastest out of 32 vehicles

39.8 mph — #26 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Amphibious assault vehicle (AAV)

Amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 1972

12. RG-33

Horsepower: 400

400 Top speed: 67.7 mph — #5 fastest out of 32 vehicles

67.7 mph — #5 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Infantry mobility vehicle (IMV)

Infantry mobility vehicle (IMV) Crew size: 2

2 First entered service: 2007

11. M109 (Paladin)

Horsepower: 450

450 Top speed: 40.0 mph — #25 fastest out of 32 vehicles

40.0 mph — #25 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Self-propelled artillery

Self-propelled artillery Crew size: 4

4 First entered service: 1963

10. Buffalo H

Horsepower: 450

450 Top speed: 65.2 mph — #6 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

65.2 mph — #6 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied) Role: Mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP)

Mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) Crew size: 2

2 First entered service: 2004

9. M915A5

Horsepower: 500

500 Top speed: 64.6 mph — #10 fastest out of 32 vehicles

64.6 mph — #10 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Military tractor

Military tractor Crew size: 2

2 First entered service: 2000

8. M2 Bradley

Horsepower: 600

600 Top speed: 37.9 mph — #28 fastest out of 32 vehicles

37.9 mph — #28 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV)

Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 1981

7. M270

Horsepower: 600

600 Top speed: 39.8 mph — #26 fastest out of 32 vehicles

39.8 mph — #26 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)

Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 1983

6. Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV)

Horsepower: 690

690 Top speed: 65.2 mph — #6 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied)

65.2 mph — #6 fastest out of 32 vehicles (tied) Role: Amphibious assault vehicle (AAV)

Amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 2019

5. M60 AVLB

Horsepower: 750

750 Top speed: 30.0 mph — #30 fastest out of 32 vehicles

30.0 mph — #30 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB)

Armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB) Crew size: 2

2 First entered service: 1967

4. M88 Hercules

Horsepower: 1,050

1,050 Top speed: 24.9 mph — #32 fastest out of 32 vehicles

24.9 mph — #32 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Armored recovery vehicle (ARV)

Armored recovery vehicle (ARV) Crew size: 3

3 First entered service: 1961

3. M1 Abrams

Horsepower: 1,500

1,500 Top speed: 41.6 mph — #24 fastest out of 32 vehicles

41.6 mph — #24 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Crew size: 4

4 First entered service: 1980

2. M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle

Horsepower: 1,500

1,500 Top speed: 43.5 mph — #23 fastest out of 32 vehicles

43.5 mph — #23 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Battlefield engineering vehicle

Battlefield engineering vehicle Crew size: 2

2 First entered service: 2008

1. M104 Wolverine

Horsepower: 1,500

1,500 Top speed: 44.7 mph — #22 fastest out of 32 vehicles

44.7 mph — #22 fastest out of 32 vehicles Role: Armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB)

Armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB) Crew size: 2

2 First entered service: 2003

