Special Report

This Country Has the Most American Military Bases

Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images
John Harrington
Published:

The United States, holding its status as the globe’s foremost military force, maintains a network of over 750 military installations in approximately 80 countries and territories, as reported by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. In comparison, the U.S. possesses more than three times the number of overseas bases than all other nations combined. The annual cost of upkeeping these foreign bases is estimated to be around $55 billion, a financial burden shouldered by American taxpayers.

To determine the countries with the most active U.S. military bases that are overseas, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed military think-tank the Quincy Institute’s 2021 article Drawdown: Improving U.S. and Global Security Through Military Base Closures Abroad. We ranked the countries according to the number of active bases within each country. We did not include countries with less than four bases. All data is from the Quincy Institute.

Excepting South America, the U.S. has bases on every continent. The overwhelming majority of facilities are in Europe and Asia, a vestige of America’s involvement in World War II and responsibilities stemming from confronting communism during the Cold War. Though the Department of Defense considers its installations as U.S. military facilities, many of them are operated jointly with the host nation or through alliances such as NATO. (Here are all NATO members ranked by military power.)

The United States has added bases in Africa in recent years, including in the nations of Niger and Somalia.

There is a growing debate among government officials over the need for so many U.S. overseas facilities. Besides the cost, there are concerns that the bases are a lightning rod for hostility toward the United States and serve as a recruiting tool for militant groups. The Quincy Institute notes that foreign installations have made it easier for America to become involved in wars of choice. (Also see, the six European bases where the U.S. is storing nuclear bombs.)

Here are the countries with the most U.S. military bases.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

33. Poland
> Number of US military installations: 4
> First US base opened: 2012
> US active-duty personnel in country: 226 – #30 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Lask, Powidz

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

32. Syria
> Number of US military installations: 4
> First US base opened: 2016
> US active-duty personnel in country: 900 – #18 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Al-Tanf 1, Dier Ezzour

24/7 Wall St.
The 21 Bases Where US Military Are Trained

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

31. Bulgaria
> Number of US military installations: 4
> First US base opened: 2005
> US active-duty personnel in country: 2,500 – #11 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Bezmer Air Base, Aitos Logistics Center

Jornada de Prensa en la Base A... by EjÃÂÃÂ©rcito del Aire Ministerio de Defensa EspaÃÂÃÂ±a
Jornada de Prensa en la Base A... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by EjÃÂÃÂ©rcito del Aire Ministerio de Defensa EspaÃÂÃÂ±a

30. Spain
> Number of US military installations: 4
> First US base opened: 1953
> US active-duty personnel in country: 3,353 – #9 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Moron AB, Naval Station Rota

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

29. N. Mariana Islands
> Number of US military installations: 5
> First US base opened: 1944
> US active-duty personnel in country: 45 – #51 out of 80
> Notable base(s): NAVBASE Guam Tinian

AFRICOM commander visits Kenya... by US Africa Command
AFRICOM commander visits Kenya... (CC BY 2.0) by US Africa Command

28. Somalia
> Number of US military installations: 5
> First US base opened: 2013
> US active-duty personnel in country: 71 – #46 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Bosasso, Camp Baledogle, Mogadishu

Source: Courtesy of Marlon Cureg via Wikimedia Commons

27. Oman
> Number of US military installations: 6
> First US base opened: 1981
> US active-duty personnel in country: 25 – #56 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Masirah Island Mpt Site 1, Al Mussanah AB

ALSO READ: Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia Is the Largest in the Country

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

26. The Bahamas
> Number of US military installations: 6
> First US base opened: 1966
> US active-duty personnel in country: 56 – #49 out of 80
> Notable base(s): AUTEC Main Base, AUTEC Big Wood Cay

Haifa by Chris Yunker
Haifa (CC BY 2.0) by Chris Yunker

25. Israel
> Number of US military installations: 6
> First US base opened: 1979
> US active-duty personnel in country: 127 – #40 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Haifa, Mashabim Air Base

173rd Airborne Brigade en rout... by 7th Army Training Command
173rd Airborne Brigade en rout... (CC BY 2.0) by 7th Army Training Command

24. Romania
> Number of US military installations: 6
> First US base opened: 2007
> US active-duty personnel in country: 165 – #36 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Smardan Training base, Cincu Training Base, Campia Turzii

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

23. Netherlands
> Number of US military installations: 6
> First US base opened: 1954
> US active-duty personnel in country: 641 – #22 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Eygelshoven Army Depot, Schinnen Emma Mine

Source: Courtesy of Virgin Islands National Guard via Facebook

22. Virgin Islands
> Number of US military installations: 6
> First US base opened: 1973
> US active-duty personnel in country: 787 – #20 out of 80
> Notable base(s): NG Bethlehem Military Compound, NG Sprat Hall

24/7 Wall St.
The Six European Bases Where The US Is Storing Nuclear Bombs

BEST OF THE MARINE CORPS - May... by Expert Infantry
BEST OF THE MARINE CORPS - May... (CC BY 2.0) by Expert Infantry

21. Iraq
> Number of US military installations: 6
> First US base opened: 2014
> US active-duty personnel in country: 2,500 – #11 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Al Asad AB, Anbar, Abu Ghraib, Camp Taji

F16 take-off at Rygge Air Station by Stig Andersen
F16 take-off at Rygge Air Station (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Stig Andersen

20. Norway
> Number of US military installations: 7
> First US base opened: 2018
> US active-duty personnel in country: 167 – #35 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Rygge

Source: FiledIMAGE / iStock via Getty Images

19. Australia
> Number of US military installations: 7
> First US base opened: 1963
> US active-duty personnel in country: 1,736 – #16 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Alice Springs, Robertson Barracks, Tindal Air Base

Niger Dirkou Airport drone base by SkySat
Niger Dirkou Airport drone base (CC BY 2.0) by SkySat

18. Niger
> Number of US military installations: 8
> First US base opened: 2012
> US active-duty personnel in country: 21 – #57 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Dirkou, Arlit

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

17. Philippines
> Number of US military installations: 8
> First US base opened: 2002
> US active-duty personnel in country: 155 – #38 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Basa Air Base, Camp Navarro

ALSO READ: The Largest Military Base in Every State

Source: cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

16. Greece
> Number of US military installations: 8
> First US base opened: 1969
> US active-duty personnel in country: 446 – #24 out of 80
> Notable base(s): NSA Souda Bay, NATO Ordnance Area

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

15. Kuwait
> Number of US military installations: 10
> First US base opened: 1991
> US active-duty personnel in country: 2,054 – #13 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Camp Arifjan, Camp Patriot, Camp Virginia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

14. Panama
> Number of US military installations: 11
> First US base opened: 2007
> US active-duty personnel in country: 35 – #52 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Panama City Support Complex, North Coast Area Test Sites

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

13. Saudi Arabia
> Number of US military installations: 11
> First US base opened: 1951
> US active-duty personnel in country: 693 – #21 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Drone Base, Jeddah, Prince Sultan AB

IMG 4269 Chiu00e8vres Air Base by Gtosti
IMG 4269 Chiu00e8vres Air Base (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Gtosti

12. Belgium
> Number of US military installations: 11
> First US base opened: 1962
> US active-duty personnel in country: 1,869 – #14 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Brussels, Zutendaal, Chievres AB

24/7 Wall St.
All 30 NATO Members Ranked By Military Power

Source: Courtesy of U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll via Facebook

11. Marshall Islands
> Number of US military installations: 12
> First US base opened: 1944
> US active-duty personnel in country: 96 – #43 out of 80
> Notable base(s): US Army Kwajalein Atoll, Meck Island

NSA BAHRAIN_130912-N-ZX160-174 by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet
NSA BAHRAIN_130912-N-ZX160-174 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet

10. Bahrain
> Number of US military installations: 12
> First US base opened: 1948
> US active-duty personnel in country: 4,603 – #8 out of 80
> Notable base(s): NSA Bahrain, Sheik Isa Air Base

Batman Airport by Kayhan ERTUGRUL
Batman Airport (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Kayhan ERTUGRUL

9. Turkey
> Number of US military installations: 13
> First US base opened: 1951
> US active-duty personnel in country: 1,758 – #15 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Batman AB, Incirlik AB, Izmir AB

Source: usairforce / Flickr

8. Portugal
> Number of US military installations: 21
> First US base opened: 1944
> US active-duty personnel in country: 256 – #29 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Lajes Air Base, Cinco Picos Globecom Annex

Source: usairforce / Flickr

7. United Kingdom
> Number of US military installations: 25
> First US base opened: 1942
> US active-duty personnel in country: 10,770 – #7 out of 80
> Notable base(s): RAF Alconbury, RAF Molesworth, RAF Mildenhall

24/7 Wall St.
The 21 Bases Where US Military Are Trained

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

6. Puerto Rico
> Number of US military installations: 34
> First US base opened: 1902
> US active-duty personnel in country: 13,571 – #5 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Mayaguez AFRC, Fort Buchanan, MTA Camp Santiago Rq

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

5. Italy
> Number of US military installations: 44
> First US base opened: 1951
> US active-duty personnel in country: 14,756 – #4 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Camp Darby, Aviano Air Base, NAS Sigonella

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

4. Guam
> Number of US military installations: 54
> First US base opened: 1899
> US active-duty personnel in country: 11,295 – #6 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Agana, Andersen AFB, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

korea by The U.S. Army
korea (CC BY 2.0) by The U.S. Army

3. South Korea
> Number of US military installations: 76
> First US base opened: 1946
> US active-duty personnel in country: 28,503 – #3 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Camp Casey, Camp Humphreys, Kunsan AB

Du00fclmen, Tower Barracks by Dietmar Rabich
Du00fclmen, Tower Barracks (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dietmar Rabich

2. Germany
> Number of US military installations: 119
> First US base opened: 1945
> US active-duty personnel in country: 46,562 – #2 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Duelmen Tower Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Spangdahlem AB

24/7 Wall St.
Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia Is the Largest in the Country

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

1. Japan
> Number of US military installations: 119
> First US base opened: 1946
> US active-duty personnel in country: 63,690 – #1 out of 80
> Notable base(s): Camp Fuji, Camp Hansen, Kadena AB

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE

Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, Military

Editors' Picks

America's Largest Military Bases

America’s Largest Military Bases Around the World

Countries With the Biggest Armies In the World