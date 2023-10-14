This Country Has the Most American Military Bases Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United States, holding its status as the globe’s foremost military force, maintains a network of over 750 military installations in approximately 80 countries and territories, as reported by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. In comparison, the U.S. possesses more than three times the number of overseas bases than all other nations combined. The annual cost of upkeeping these foreign bases is estimated to be around $55 billion, a financial burden shouldered by American taxpayers.

To determine the countries with the most active U.S. military bases that are overseas, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed military think-tank the Quincy Institute’s 2021 article Drawdown: Improving U.S. and Global Security Through Military Base Closures Abroad. We ranked the countries according to the number of active bases within each country. We did not include countries with less than four bases. All data is from the Quincy Institute.

Excepting South America, the U.S. has bases on every continent. The overwhelming majority of facilities are in Europe and Asia, a vestige of America’s involvement in World War II and responsibilities stemming from confronting communism during the Cold War. Though the Department of Defense considers its installations as U.S. military facilities, many of them are operated jointly with the host nation or through alliances such as NATO. (Here are all NATO members ranked by military power.)

The United States has added bases in Africa in recent years, including in the nations of Niger and Somalia.

There is a growing debate among government officials over the need for so many U.S. overseas facilities. Besides the cost, there are concerns that the bases are a lightning rod for hostility toward the United States and serve as a recruiting tool for militant groups. The Quincy Institute notes that foreign installations have made it easier for America to become involved in wars of choice. (Also see, the six European bases where the U.S. is storing nuclear bombs.)

Here are the countries with the most U.S. military bases.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 33. Poland

> Number of US military installations: 4

> First US base opened: 2012

> US active-duty personnel in country: 226 – #30 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Lask, Powidz

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 32. Syria

> Number of US military installations: 4

> First US base opened: 2016

> US active-duty personnel in country: 900 – #18 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Al-Tanf 1, Dier Ezzour

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 31. Bulgaria

> Number of US military installations: 4

> First US base opened: 2005

> US active-duty personnel in country: 2,500 – #11 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Bezmer Air Base, Aitos Logistics Center

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 29. N. Mariana Islands

> Number of US military installations: 5

> First US base opened: 1944

> US active-duty personnel in country: 45 – #51 out of 80

> Notable base(s): NAVBASE Guam Tinian

Source: Courtesy of Marlon Cureg via Wikimedia Commons 27. Oman

> Number of US military installations: 6

> First US base opened: 1981

> US active-duty personnel in country: 25 – #56 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Masirah Island Mpt Site 1, Al Mussanah AB

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 26. The Bahamas

> Number of US military installations: 6

> First US base opened: 1966

> US active-duty personnel in country: 56 – #49 out of 80

> Notable base(s): AUTEC Main Base, AUTEC Big Wood Cay

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 23. Netherlands

> Number of US military installations: 6

> First US base opened: 1954

> US active-duty personnel in country: 641 – #22 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Eygelshoven Army Depot, Schinnen Emma Mine

Source: Courtesy of Virgin Islands National Guard via Facebook 22. Virgin Islands

> Number of US military installations: 6

> First US base opened: 1973

> US active-duty personnel in country: 787 – #20 out of 80

> Notable base(s): NG Bethlehem Military Compound, NG Sprat Hall

Source: FiledIMAGE / iStock via Getty Images 19. Australia

> Number of US military installations: 7

> First US base opened: 1963

> US active-duty personnel in country: 1,736 – #16 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Alice Springs, Robertson Barracks, Tindal Air Base

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr 17. Philippines

> Number of US military installations: 8

> First US base opened: 2002

> US active-duty personnel in country: 155 – #38 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Basa Air Base, Camp Navarro

Source: cne-cna-c6f / Flickr 16. Greece

> Number of US military installations: 8

> First US base opened: 1969

> US active-duty personnel in country: 446 – #24 out of 80

> Notable base(s): NSA Souda Bay, NATO Ordnance Area

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 15. Kuwait

> Number of US military installations: 10

> First US base opened: 1991

> US active-duty personnel in country: 2,054 – #13 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Camp Arifjan, Camp Patriot, Camp Virginia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 14. Panama

> Number of US military installations: 11

> First US base opened: 2007

> US active-duty personnel in country: 35 – #52 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Panama City Support Complex, North Coast Area Test Sites

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 13. Saudi Arabia

> Number of US military installations: 11

> First US base opened: 1951

> US active-duty personnel in country: 693 – #21 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Drone Base, Jeddah, Prince Sultan AB

Source: Courtesy of U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll via Facebook 11. Marshall Islands

> Number of US military installations: 12

> First US base opened: 1944

> US active-duty personnel in country: 96 – #43 out of 80

> Notable base(s): US Army Kwajalein Atoll, Meck Island

Source: usairforce / Flickr 8. Portugal

> Number of US military installations: 21

> First US base opened: 1944

> US active-duty personnel in country: 256 – #29 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Lajes Air Base, Cinco Picos Globecom Annex

Source: usairforce / Flickr 7. United Kingdom

> Number of US military installations: 25

> First US base opened: 1942

> US active-duty personnel in country: 10,770 – #7 out of 80

> Notable base(s): RAF Alconbury, RAF Molesworth, RAF Mildenhall

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 6. Puerto Rico

> Number of US military installations: 34

> First US base opened: 1902

> US active-duty personnel in country: 13,571 – #5 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Mayaguez AFRC, Fort Buchanan, MTA Camp Santiago Rq

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 5. Italy

> Number of US military installations: 44

> First US base opened: 1951

> US active-duty personnel in country: 14,756 – #4 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Camp Darby, Aviano Air Base, NAS Sigonella

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 4. Guam

> Number of US military installations: 54

> First US base opened: 1899

> US active-duty personnel in country: 11,295 – #6 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Agana, Andersen AFB, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr 1. Japan

> Number of US military installations: 119

> First US base opened: 1946

> US active-duty personnel in country: 63,690 – #1 out of 80

> Notable base(s): Camp Fuji, Camp Hansen, Kadena AB