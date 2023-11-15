This Is the Newest American Military Base Overseas

The U.S. military has both reduced its presence in some places and increased it elsewhere since the Cold War ended. Today it has easily the largest global military presence of any nation on earth, with an estimated 750 bases in 80 countries. There are about half as many military bases worldwide today compared to the early 1990s, but these bases are located in twice as many countries and territories, according to the Quincy Institute. While Europe has been a location for American military installations since World War II, the U.S. has also been adding bases in the Middle East, East Asia, and Africa in recent years.
To determine the newest U.S. active military bases that are overseas, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the study, U.S. Military Bases Abroad, 1776-2021 by David Vine, professor at the department of anthropology at American University. We ranked the 29 bases that opened since 2017 according to the year that they opened and then according to active-duty personnel within each country. Data on the number of active-duty personnel and bases within each country came from the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a military think-tank.
Still, more than half of the 29 newest U.S. bases are in Europe. Some of them have opened in countries previously allied with the former Soviet Union – Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary – as well as the Baltic states of Estonia and Latvia that were under the Soviet thumb. Many of these countries have joined NATO. (Also read: the biggest US military bases)
Somalia and Syria each have three U.S. bases that have opened since 2017. The bases in northern Syria are in the rebel-held territory and in the al-Tanf area near the border with Iraq and Jordan. The Syrian government has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the U.S. bases. (Also see, 21 bases where the U.S. military trains its combat forces.)
There is a growing debate over the need for so many U.S. overseas facilities. Critics cite the cost of maintaining farflung infrastructure. U.S. international bases cost taxpayers an estimated $55 billion a year, according to the Quincy Institute.
There are also concerns that the bases are a lightning rod for hostility toward the United States and serve as propaganda for recruiting for militant groups. The Quincy Institute notes that foreign bases have made it easier for America to become involved in wars of choice.
Here are the newest US military bases outside the country.
29. Dirkou, Niger
- Opening year: 2017
- Location: Dirkou, Niger
- Active-duty personnel in country: 21
- US bases in country: 8 — #16 most out of 80 (tied)
28. Arlit, Niger
- Opening year: 2017
- Location: Arlit, Niger
- Active-duty personnel in country: 21
- US bases in country: 8 — #16 most out of 80 (tied)
27. Sidi Ahmed Air Base, Tunisia
- Opening year: 2017
- Location: Bizerte, Tunisia
- Active-duty personnel in country: 26
- US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)
26. Mashabim Air Base, Israel
- Opening year: 2017
- Location: Dimona, Israel
- Active-duty personnel in country: 127
- US bases in country: 6 — #21 most out of 80 (tied)
25. Cincu Training Base, Romania
- Opening year: 2017
- Location: Cincu, Romania
- Active-duty personnel in country: 165
- US bases in country: 6 — #21 most out of 80 (tied)
24. Powidz, Poland
- Opening year: 2017
- Location: Powidz, Poland
- Active-duty personnel in country: 226
- US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)
23. Ponzan, Poland
- Opening year: 2017
- Location: Krzesiny, Poland
- Active-duty personnel in country: 226
- US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)
22. Zaqaf, Syria
- Opening year: 2017
- Location: Al-Tanf, Syria
- Active-duty personnel in country: 900
- US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)
21. Tal Baydar, Syria
- Opening year: 2017
- Location: Tal Baydar, Syria
- Active-duty personnel in country: 900
- US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)
20. Zutendaal, Belgium
- Opening year: 2017
- Location: Zutendaal, Belgium
- Active-duty personnel in country: 1,869
- US bases in country: 11 — #12 most out of 80 (tied)
19. Duelmen Tower Barracks, Germany
- Opening year: 2017
- Location: Dulmen, Germany
- Active-duty personnel in country: 46,562
- US bases in country: 119 — #1 most out of 80 (tied)
18. Keflavik, Iceland
- Opening year: 2018
- Location: Keflavik, Iceland
- Active-duty personnel in country: 03
- US bases in country: 2 — #39 most out of 80 (tied)
17. Radar Site, Republic of Palau
- Opening year: 2018
- Location: Peleliu Island, Palau
- Active-duty personnel in country: 12
- US bases in country: 3 — #34 most out of 80 (tied)
16. Sliac, Slovakia
- Opening year: 2018
- Location: Sliac, Slovakia
- Active-duty personnel in country: 12
- US bases in country: 2 — #39 most out of 80 (tied)
15. Malacky-Kuchyna, Slovakia
- Opening year: 2018
- Location: Malacky, Slovakia
- Active-duty personnel in country: 12
- US bases in country: 2 — #39 most out of 80 (tied)
14. Lielvarde AB, Latvia
- Opening year: 2018
- Location: Lielvarde, Latvia
- Active-duty personnel in country: 14
- US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)
13. Amari Air Base, Estonia
- Opening year: 2018
- Location: Harju County, Estonia
- Active-duty personnel in country: 17
- US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)
12. Sanem, Luxembourg
- Opening year: 2018
- Location: Sanem, Luxembourg
- Active-duty personnel in country: 21
- US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)
11. Kecskemet Air Base, Hungary
- Opening year: 2018
- Location: Bacs-Kiskun County, Hungary
- Active-duty personnel in country: 82
- US bases in country: 2 — #39 most out of 80 (tied)
10. Campia Turzii Air Base, Romania
- Opening year: 2018
- Location: Cluj County, Romania
- Active-duty personnel in country: 165
- US bases in country: 6 — #21 most out of 80 (tied)
9. Rygge, Norway
- Opening year: 2018
- Location: Viken County, Norway
- Active-duty personnel in country: 167
- US bases in country: 7 — #19 most out of 80 (tied)
8. Kismayo, Somalia
- Opening year: 2019
- Location: Juba Valley, Somalia
- Active-duty personnel in country: 71
- US bases in country: 5 — #28 most out of 80 (tied)
7. Galcayo, Somalia
- Opening year: 2019
- Location: Mudug Region, Somalia
- Active-duty personnel in country: 71
- US bases in country: 5 — #28 most out of 80 (tied)
6. Bosaaso, Somalia
- Opening year: 2019
- Location: Gulf of Aden coast, Somalia
- Active-duty personnel in country: 71
- US bases in country: 5 — #28 most out of 80 (tied)
5. Basa Air Base, Philippines
- Opening year: 2019
- Location: Pampanga, Philippines
- Active-duty personnel in country: 155
- US bases in country: 8 — #16 most out of 80 (tied)
4. Redzikowo, Poland
- Opening year: 2019
- Location: Gdansk, Poland
- Active-duty personnel in country: 226
- US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)
3. Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia
- Opening year: 2019
- Location: Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia
- Active-duty personnel in country: 693
- US bases in country: 11 — #12 most out of 80 (tied)
2. Dier Ez Zour, Syria
- Opening year: 2019
- Location: Deir ez-Zor, Syria
- Active-duty personnel in country: 900
- US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)
1. Andreas Papandreou Base, Cyprus
- Opening year: 2020
- Location: Paphos, Cyprus
- Active-duty personnel in country: 10
- US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)
Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step
Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?
Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.