This Is the Newest American Military Base Overseas

statephotos / Flickr
John Harrington
The U.S. military has both reduced its presence in some places and increased it elsewhere since the Cold War ended. Today it has easily the largest global military presence of any nation on earth, with an estimated 750 bases in 80 countries. There are about half as many military bases worldwide today compared to the early 1990s, but these bases are located in twice as many countries and territories, according to the Quincy Institute. While Europe has been a location for American military installations since World War II, the U.S. has also been adding bases in the Middle East, East Asia, and Africa in recent years.

To determine the newest U.S. active military bases that are overseas, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the study, U.S. Military Bases Abroad, 1776-2021 by David Vine, professor at the department of anthropology at American University. We ranked the 29 bases that opened since 2017 according to the year that they opened and then according to active-duty personnel within each country. Data on the number of active-duty personnel and bases within each country came from the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a military think-tank.

Still, more than half of the 29 newest U.S. bases are in Europe. Some of them have opened in  countries previously allied with the former Soviet Union – Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary – as well as the Baltic states of Estonia and Latvia that were under the Soviet thumb. Many of these countries have joined NATO. (Also read: the biggest US military bases)

Somalia and Syria each have three U.S. bases that have opened since 2017. The bases in northern Syria are in the rebel-held territory and in the al-Tanf area near the border with Iraq and Jordan. The Syrian government has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the U.S. bases. (Also see, 21 bases where the U.S. military trains its combat forces.)

There is a growing debate over the need for so many U.S. overseas facilities. Critics cite the cost of maintaining farflung infrastructure. U.S. international bases cost taxpayers an estimated $55 billion a year, according to the Quincy Institute. 

There are also concerns that the bases are a lightning rod for hostility toward the United States and serve as propaganda for recruiting for militant groups. The Quincy Institute notes that foreign bases have made it easier for America to become involved in wars of choice.

Here are the newest US military bases outside the country.

29. Dirkou, Niger

Niger Dirkou Airport drone base by SkySat
Niger Dirkou Airport drone base (CC BY 2.0) by SkySat
  • Opening year: 2017
  • Location: Dirkou, Niger
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 21
  • US bases in country: 8 — #16 most out of 80 (tied)

28. Arlit, Niger

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Opening year: 2017
  • Location: Arlit, Niger
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 21
  • US bases in country: 8 — #16 most out of 80 (tied)

27. Sidi Ahmed Air Base, Tunisia

Source: Gelia / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opening year: 2017
  • Location: Bizerte, Tunisia
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 26
  • US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)

26. Mashabim Air Base, Israel

Source: Nadav Neuhaus / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Opening year: 2017
  • Location: Dimona, Israel
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 127
  • US bases in country: 6 — #21 most out of 80 (tied)

25. Cincu Training Base, Romania

Cavalry March by @USArmy
Cavalry March (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Opening year: 2017
  • Location: Cincu, Romania
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 165
  • US bases in country: 6 — #21 most out of 80 (tied)

24. Powidz, Poland

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Opening year: 2017
  • Location: Powidz, Poland
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 226
  • US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)

23. Ponzan, Poland

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Opening year: 2017
  • Location: Krzesiny, Poland
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 226
  • US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)

22. Zaqaf, Syria

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Opening year: 2017
  • Location: Al-Tanf, Syria
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 900
  • US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)

21. Tal Baydar, Syria

Beydar 1 by Zoeperkoe
Beydar 1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Zoeperkoe
  • Opening year: 2017
  • Location: Tal Baydar, Syria
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 900
  • US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)

20. Zutendaal, Belgium

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Opening year: 2017
  • Location: Zutendaal, Belgium
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 1,869
  • US bases in country: 11 — #12 most out of 80 (tied)

19. Duelmen Tower Barracks, Germany

Du00fclmen, Tower Barracks by Dietmar Rabich
Du00fclmen, Tower Barracks (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dietmar Rabich
  • Opening year: 2017
  • Location: Dulmen, Germany
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 46,562
  • US bases in country: 119 — #1 most out of 80 (tied)

18. Keflavik, Iceland

Keflavik aerial view by Marek u015alusarczyk
Keflavik aerial view (CC BY 3.0) by Marek u015alusarczyk
  • Opening year: 2018
  • Location: Keflavik, Iceland
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 03
  • US bases in country: 2 — #39 most out of 80 (tied)

17. Radar Site, Republic of Palau

Source: DanielBendjy / E+ via Getty Images
  • Opening year: 2018
  • Location: Peleliu Island, Palau
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 12
  • US bases in country: 3 — #34 most out of 80 (tied)

16. Sliac, Slovakia

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Opening year: 2018
  • Location: Sliac, Slovakia
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 12
  • US bases in country: 2 — #39 most out of 80 (tied)

15. Malacky-Kuchyna, Slovakia

The Flying Bulls by slezo
The Flying Bulls (CC BY-SA 2.0) by slezo
  • Opening year: 2018
  • Location: Malacky, Slovakia
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 12
  • US bases in country: 2 — #39 most out of 80 (tied)

14. Lielvarde AB, Latvia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Opening year: 2018
  • Location: Lielvarde, Latvia
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 14
  • US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)

13. Amari Air Base, Estonia

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Opening year: 2018
  • Location: Harju County, Estonia
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 17
  • US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)

12. Sanem, Luxembourg

Sunset near Sanem by Tristan Schmurr
Sunset near Sanem (CC BY 2.0) by Tristan Schmurr
  • Opening year: 2018
  • Location: Sanem, Luxembourg
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 21
  • US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)

11. Kecskemet Air Base, Hungary

Saab JAS39C Gripen u00e2u0080u009840u00e2u0080u0099 by Alan Wilson
Saab JAS39C Gripen u00e2u0080u009840u00e2u0080u0099 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Opening year: 2018
  • Location: Bacs-Kiskun County, Hungary
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 82
  • US bases in country: 2 — #39 most out of 80 (tied)

10. Campia Turzii Air Base, Romania

71st AB Control Tower by Eurocopter
71st AB Control Tower (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Eurocopter
  • Opening year: 2018
  • Location: Cluj County, Romania
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 165
  • US bases in country: 6 — #21 most out of 80 (tied)

9. Rygge, Norway

North American F-86F Sabre u00e2u0080u0098... by Alan Wilson
North American F-86F Sabre u00e2u0080u0098... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Opening year: 2018
  • Location: Viken County, Norway
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 167
  • US bases in country: 7 — #19 most out of 80 (tied)

8. Kismayo, Somalia

Source: au_unistphotostream / Flickr
  • Opening year: 2019
  • Location: Juba Valley, Somalia
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 71
  • US bases in country: 5 — #28 most out of 80 (tied)

7. Galcayo, Somalia

Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Opening year: 2019
  • Location: Mudug Region, Somalia
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 71
  • US bases in country: 5 — #28 most out of 80 (tied)

6. Bosaaso, Somalia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Opening year: 2019
  • Location: Gulf of Aden coast, Somalia
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 71
  • US bases in country: 5 — #28 most out of 80 (tied)

5. Basa Air Base, Philippines

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Opening year: 2019
  • Location: Pampanga, Philippines
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 155
  • US bases in country: 8 — #16 most out of 80 (tied)

4. Redzikowo, Poland

Source: cne-cna-c6f / Flickr
  • Opening year: 2019
  • Location: Gdansk, Poland
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 226
  • US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)

3. Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia

Source: statephotos / Flickr
  • Opening year: 2019
  • Location: Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 693
  • US bases in country: 11 — #12 most out of 80 (tied)

2. Dier Ez Zour, Syria

Deir ez-Zor, Die franzÃ¶sische... by Herbert Frank
Deir ez-Zor, Die franzÃ¶sische... (CC BY 2.0) by Herbert Frank
  • Opening year: 2019
  • Location: Deir ez-Zor, Syria
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 900
  • US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)

1. Andreas Papandreou Base, Cyprus

Bell 206L-3 LongRanger III 111 by Savvas Petoussis
Bell 206L-3 LongRanger III 111 (CC0) by Savvas Petoussis
  • Opening year: 2020
  • Location: Paphos, Cyprus
  • Active-duty personnel in country: 10
  • US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)

