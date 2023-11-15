This Is the Newest American Military Base Overseas statephotos / Flickr

The U.S. military has both reduced its presence in some places and increased it elsewhere since the Cold War ended. Today it has easily the largest global military presence of any nation on earth, with an estimated 750 bases in 80 countries. There are about half as many military bases worldwide today compared to the early 1990s, but these bases are located in twice as many countries and territories, according to the Quincy Institute. While Europe has been a location for American military installations since World War II, the U.S. has also been adding bases in the Middle East, East Asia, and Africa in recent years.

To determine the newest U.S. active military bases that are overseas, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the study, U.S. Military Bases Abroad, 1776-2021 by David Vine, professor at the department of anthropology at American University. We ranked the 29 bases that opened since 2017 according to the year that they opened and then according to active-duty personnel within each country. Data on the number of active-duty personnel and bases within each country came from the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a military think-tank.

Still, more than half of the 29 newest U.S. bases are in Europe. Some of them have opened in countries previously allied with the former Soviet Union – Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary – as well as the Baltic states of Estonia and Latvia that were under the Soviet thumb. Many of these countries have joined NATO. (Also read: the biggest US military bases)

Somalia and Syria each have three U.S. bases that have opened since 2017. The bases in northern Syria are in the rebel-held territory and in the al-Tanf area near the border with Iraq and Jordan. The Syrian government has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the U.S. bases. (Also see, 21 bases where the U.S. military trains its combat forces.)

There is a growing debate over the need for so many U.S. overseas facilities. Critics cite the cost of maintaining farflung infrastructure. U.S. international bases cost taxpayers an estimated $55 billion a year, according to the Quincy Institute.

There are also concerns that the bases are a lightning rod for hostility toward the United States and serve as propaganda for recruiting for militant groups. The Quincy Institute notes that foreign bases have made it easier for America to become involved in wars of choice.

29. Dirkou, Niger

Opening year: 2017

2017 Location: Dirkou, Niger

Dirkou, Niger Active-duty personnel in country: 21

21 US bases in country: 8 — #16 most out of 80 (tied)

28. Arlit, Niger

Opening year: 2017

2017 Location: Arlit, Niger

Arlit, Niger Active-duty personnel in country: 21

21 US bases in country: 8 — #16 most out of 80 (tied)

27. Sidi Ahmed Air Base, Tunisia

Opening year: 2017

2017 Location: Bizerte, Tunisia

Bizerte, Tunisia Active-duty personnel in country: 26

26 US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)

26. Mashabim Air Base, Israel

Opening year: 2017

2017 Location: Dimona, Israel

Dimona, Israel Active-duty personnel in country: 127

127 US bases in country: 6 — #21 most out of 80 (tied)

25. Cincu Training Base, Romania

Opening year: 2017

2017 Location: Cincu, Romania

Cincu, Romania Active-duty personnel in country: 165

165 US bases in country: 6 — #21 most out of 80 (tied)

24. Powidz, Poland

Opening year: 2017

2017 Location: Powidz, Poland

Powidz, Poland Active-duty personnel in country: 226

226 US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)

23. Ponzan, Poland

Opening year: 2017

2017 Location: Krzesiny, Poland

Krzesiny, Poland Active-duty personnel in country: 226

226 US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)

22. Zaqaf, Syria

Opening year: 2017

2017 Location: Al-Tanf, Syria

Al-Tanf, Syria Active-duty personnel in country: 900

900 US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)

21. Tal Baydar, Syria

Opening year: 2017

2017 Location: Tal Baydar, Syria

Tal Baydar, Syria Active-duty personnel in country: 900

900 US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)

20. Zutendaal, Belgium

Opening year: 2017

2017 Location: Zutendaal, Belgium

Zutendaal, Belgium Active-duty personnel in country: 1,869

1,869 US bases in country: 11 — #12 most out of 80 (tied)

19. Duelmen Tower Barracks, Germany

Opening year: 2017

2017 Location: Dulmen, Germany

Dulmen, Germany Active-duty personnel in country: 46,562

46,562 US bases in country: 119 — #1 most out of 80 (tied)

18. Keflavik, Iceland

Opening year: 2018

2018 Location: Keflavik, Iceland

Keflavik, Iceland Active-duty personnel in country: 03

03 US bases in country: 2 — #39 most out of 80 (tied)

17. Radar Site, Republic of Palau

Opening year: 2018

2018 Location: Peleliu Island, Palau

Peleliu Island, Palau Active-duty personnel in country: 12

12 US bases in country: 3 — #34 most out of 80 (tied)

16. Sliac, Slovakia

Opening year: 2018

2018 Location: Sliac, Slovakia

Sliac, Slovakia Active-duty personnel in country: 12

12 US bases in country: 2 — #39 most out of 80 (tied)

15. Malacky-Kuchyna, Slovakia

Opening year: 2018

2018 Location: Malacky, Slovakia

Malacky, Slovakia Active-duty personnel in country: 12

12 US bases in country: 2 — #39 most out of 80 (tied)

14. Lielvarde AB, Latvia

Opening year: 2018

2018 Location: Lielvarde, Latvia

Lielvarde, Latvia Active-duty personnel in country: 14

14 US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)

13. Amari Air Base, Estonia

Opening year: 2018

2018 Location: Harju County, Estonia

Harju County, Estonia Active-duty personnel in country: 17

17 US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)

12. Sanem, Luxembourg

Opening year: 2018

2018 Location: Sanem, Luxembourg

Sanem, Luxembourg Active-duty personnel in country: 21

21 US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)

11. Kecskemet Air Base, Hungary

Opening year: 2018

2018 Location: Bacs-Kiskun County, Hungary

Bacs-Kiskun County, Hungary Active-duty personnel in country: 82

82 US bases in country: 2 — #39 most out of 80 (tied)

10. Campia Turzii Air Base, Romania

Opening year: 2018

2018 Location: Cluj County, Romania

Cluj County, Romania Active-duty personnel in country: 165

165 US bases in country: 6 — #21 most out of 80 (tied)

9. Rygge, Norway

Opening year: 2018

2018 Location: Viken County, Norway

Viken County, Norway Active-duty personnel in country: 167

167 US bases in country: 7 — #19 most out of 80 (tied)

8. Kismayo, Somalia

Opening year: 2019

2019 Location: Juba Valley, Somalia

Juba Valley, Somalia Active-duty personnel in country: 71

71 US bases in country: 5 — #28 most out of 80 (tied)

7. Galcayo, Somalia

Opening year: 2019

2019 Location: Mudug Region, Somalia

Mudug Region, Somalia Active-duty personnel in country: 71

71 US bases in country: 5 — #28 most out of 80 (tied)

6. Bosaaso, Somalia

Opening year: 2019

2019 Location: Gulf of Aden coast, Somalia

Gulf of Aden coast, Somalia Active-duty personnel in country: 71

71 US bases in country: 5 — #28 most out of 80 (tied)

5. Basa Air Base, Philippines

Opening year: 2019

2019 Location: Pampanga, Philippines

Pampanga, Philippines Active-duty personnel in country: 155

155 US bases in country: 8 — #16 most out of 80 (tied)

4. Redzikowo, Poland

Opening year: 2019

2019 Location: Gdansk, Poland

Gdansk, Poland Active-duty personnel in country: 226

226 US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)

3. Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia

Opening year: 2019

2019 Location: Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia

Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia Active-duty personnel in country: 693

693 US bases in country: 11 — #12 most out of 80 (tied)

2. Dier Ez Zour, Syria

Opening year: 2019

2019 Location: Deir ez-Zor, Syria

Deir ez-Zor, Syria Active-duty personnel in country: 900

900 US bases in country: 4 — #30 most out of 80 (tied)

1. Andreas Papandreou Base, Cyprus

Opening year: 2020

2020 Location: Paphos, Cyprus

Paphos, Cyprus Active-duty personnel in country: 10

10 US bases in country: 1 — #50 most out of 80 (tied)

