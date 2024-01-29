Every Active Plane in the US Navy usnavy / Flickr

The United States has the most powerful Navy in the world. Its ability to assert supremacy over the oceans has endured since World War II, which is when it emerged as the dominant military, primarily due to its formidable fleet of carrier-based warplanes. To this day, the U.S. military’s Naval influence is felt on a global level, unlike any other navy, with vessels deployed in all regions of the world, from the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans to the Mediterranean, the Persian Gulf, and more. The Navy’s fleet of warplanes extends this reach further still. (Also see, the world’s 20 fastest warplanes.)

24/7 Wall St. referenced the 2023 report World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website to identify every active plane in the U.S. Navy. We ranked aircraft by the number of units in active service. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and how many are on order came from FlightGlobal. Data on each aircraft’s first flight came from various military and historical sources.

The backbone of the Navy’s combat aviation fleet is the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and its predecessor, the F/A-18 Hornet. These fighter jets are designed for air superiority, strike missions, and aerial reconnaissance. Equipped with sophisticated avionics and weapon systems, F/A-18s have proven indispensable in combat aircraft in various engagements worldwide.

Then there is the multi-role stealth fighter F-35C Lightning II, which is part of the next generation and an addition to the fleet. Developed by Lockheed Martin, this aircraft incorporates the latest technologies, making it among the most advanced fighters on the planet. (These are the most expensive planes made for the U.S. Navy.)

The EA-18G Growler is another essential part of the Navy’s aerial arsenal. This advanced electronic warfare aircraft is generally tasked with jamming enemy radar and communication systems and is an essential aircraft for ensuring air superiority in contested environments. These aircraft feature advanced radar and onboard electronic systems that offer capabilities beyond just targeting. Another key component of the Navy’s patrol and strike capabilities is the Boeing P-8 Poseidon. These aircraft play a role in tracking and targeting submarines and surface ships.

The U.S. Navy’s current warplanes serve several roles, ranging from air supremacy to maritime control. The combination of combat fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft, and even electronic warfare planes creates an incredible adversary for any enemy. Here’s a look at all the planes in active service in the U.S. Navy.

Here is every plane in the U.S. Navy.

25. C-130 Super Hercules

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport

Transport Active in Navy: 1 (tied)

1 (tied) First flight: April 1996

April 1996 On order for the Navy:

24. de Havilland DHC-3 Otter

Source: lilly3 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Training aircraft

Training aircraft Active in Navy: 1 (tied)

1 (tied) First flight: December 1951

December 1951 On order for the Navy:

23. de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver

Source: Kristian1108 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Type: Training aircraft

Training aircraft Active in Navy: 2 (tied)

2 (tied) First flight: August 1947

August 1947 On order for the Navy:

22. Gulfstream C-20

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Type: Transport

Transport Active in Navy: 2 (tied)

2 (tied) First flight: September 1985

September 1985 On order for the Navy:

21. KC-130 Hercules

Type: Tanker

Tanker Active in Navy: 10 (tied)

10 (tied) First flight: January 1960

January 1960 On order for the Navy:

20. Northrop T-38 Talon

Source: Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Training aircraft

Training aircraft Active in Navy: 10 (tied)

10 (tied) First flight: March 1959

March 1959 On order for the Navy:

19. EP-3 Ares II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Navy: 11

11 First flight: November 2002

November 2002 On order for the Navy:

18. Beechcraft C-12 Huron

Type: Transport

Transport Active in Navy: 13 (tied)

13 (tied) First flight: October 1972

October 1972 On order for the Navy:

17. Beechcraft T-34 Mentor

Source: Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Training aircraft

Training aircraft Active in Navy: 13 (tied)

13 (tied) First flight: December 1948

December 1948 On order for the Navy:

16. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Training aircraft

Training aircraft Active in Navy: 14

14 First flight: January 1974

January 1974 On order for the Navy:

15. Boeing E-6 Mercury

Source: AllenJMSmith / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Navy: 16

16 First flight: February 1987

February 1987 On order for the Navy:

14. C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport

Transport Active in Navy: 17 (tied)

17 (tied) First flight: April 2000

April 2000 On order for the Navy:

13. C-130 Hercules

Source: NNehring / E+ via Getty Images

Type: Transport

Transport Active in Navy: 17 (tied)

17 (tied) First flight: August 1954

August 1954 On order for the Navy:

12. Martin P-3 Orion

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Navy: 17 (tied)

17 (tied) First flight: November 1959

November 1959 On order for the Navy:

11. C-2 Greyhound

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Type: Transport

Transport Active in Navy: 30

30 First flight: November 1964

November 1964 On order for the Navy:

10. F-5 Freedom Fighter

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Training aircraft

Training aircraft Active in Navy: 31

31 First flight: July 1959

July 1959 On order for the Navy:

9. F-35 Lightning II

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Active in Navy: 35

35 First flight: December 2006

December 2006 On order for the Navy: 216

8. F/A-18 Hornet

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Type: Training aircraft

Training aircraft Active in Navy: 52

52 First flight: November 1978

November 1978 On order for the Navy:

7. Beechcraft Super King Air

Type: Training aircraft

Training aircraft Active in Navy: 56

56 First flight: October 1972

October 1972 On order for the Navy:

6. E-2 Hawkeye

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Navy: 73

73 First flight: October 1960

October 1960 On order for the Navy: 34

5. Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Navy: 116

116 First flight: April 2009

April 2009 On order for the Navy: 12

4. EA-18G Growler

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Navy: 152

152 First flight: August 2006

August 2006 On order for the Navy:

3. T-45 Goshawk

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Training aircraft

Training aircraft Active in Navy: 189

189 First flight: April 1988

April 1988 On order for the Navy:

2. T-6 Texan

Type: Training aircraft

Training aircraft Active in Navy: 293

293 First flight: April 1935

April 1935 On order for the Navy: 29

1. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Active in Navy: 547

547 First flight: November 1995

November 1995 On order for the Navy: 76

URGENT – New Seats Available (sponsored) Top financial advisors are now accepting new clients for 2024! Finding the right advisor can be the difference between retiring early, or working forever. Don’t waste a moment matching with the right advisor for you. Every moment today can mean riches tomorrow, with the right advisor by your side. Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!