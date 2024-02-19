The State Where People Are Getting Rich On Their Homes

One of the main ways to accumulate wealth is through home buying. While homeowners were pleased to see their home equity rise during the pandemic housing boom, inflation and mortgage rates hikes put a damper on the housing market, and many homeowners watched with concern as their home equity was in jeopardy of dwindling.

Well, good news for homeowners. After the first two quarters of last year, when home equity nationwide declined, the third quarter of 2023 saw a reversal in the trend. According to property data provider Corelogic’s Homeowner Equity Report, home equity of U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for about 63% of all properties) increased by 6.8% year over year, or slightly more than $20,000 per borrower, on average, since the third quarter of 2022. With a total gain of $1.1 billion, the total amount of U.S. home equity for mortgaged properties now stands at $16.97 trillion.

Equity is “determined by comparing the estimated current value of the property against the mortgage debt outstanding,” CoreLogic explains. And with steady increases in house prices in the third quarter and fewer mortgage originations, home equity rose.

But of course, the housing market is not uniform nationwide, and in some states home equity declined compared to the same quarter in 2022. The question is, then, homeowners in which state can breathe a sigh of relief?

To determine the states where people are getting rich on their homes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a report from global property information and solutions provider CoreLogic: Homeowner Equity Insights — Q3 2023. States and the District of Columbia were ranked on their average equity gain from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023. CoreLogic also provided the percent of homeowners with negative equity on their homes — those who owe more on their mortgages than their homes are worth — in the third quarter of 2023. Data was not available for Mississippi, South Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. 24/7 Wall St. added median listing price as of January 2024 from Realtor.com Economic Research and median household income for 2022 from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

In 16 state housing markets, home equity gains were at or above the national $20,000 average, with seven of them posting over $40,000 in equity gains. Among the seven are five Northeastern states: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine. The top two states are California and Hawaii. Only three states and the District of Columbia saw a decline in home equity.

Unfortunately, some borrowers, in all states, have negative equity, also referred to as underwater mortgages. These borrowers owe more on their mortgages than their homes are currently worth. As of the third quarter of 2023, 1.8% of all mortgaged properties nationwide had negative equity. Louisiana is the state with the highest share of homeowners with negative equity, while California is the state with the smallest share.