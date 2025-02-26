Rising Power Outages Are Hurting This Country’s Economy Jeremy Poland / E+ via Getty Images

In more than 80 countries, more than half of all businesses report experiencing regular power outages.

In several countries, the typical business experiences more than one outage per day in a typical month.

In countries with the least reliable grids, the value lost due to electric outages amounts to more than 10% of sales.

Many of the countries experiencing the most revenue loss are in Africa, but there are small nations all over the world struggling with business-disrupting outage activity.

A functioning, reliable power grid is the backbone of a modern economy. When power fails, productivity drops, and economic growth slows. In many parts of the developing world, increasing power outage activity – compounded by climate change and rising demand from a growing population – is becoming a serious damper on economic flourishing.

In some countries, the value lost due to electric outages amounts to more than 10% of sales. More than half of all businesses experience regular power outages in over 80 countries, some experiencing more than one power outage a day in a typical month. Many of the countries experiencing the most revenue loss due to power outages are in Africa, but small, struggling nations all over the world report serious business-disrupting outage activity. A closer look at the data reveals where power outages are hurting economic activity the most.

To determine where power outages are hurting economic growth the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on power outages and economic activity from the World Bank. Countries were ranked based on the average losses due to electrical outages as a percentage of total annual sales. Data is collected using firm-level surveys implemented by the Enterprise Analysis United of the World Bank. Surveys are randomized, and mostly cover small- and medium-sized firms. Supplemental data on the percentage of firms that report electrical outages, the number of outages experienced by the typical firm in a month, and GNI per capita are also from the World Bank. All data is for the most recent period available.

40. Fiji

Mlenny / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 4.9% of sales for affected firms

4.9% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 81.8% of businesses

81.8% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 1.4 outages per month

1.4 outages per month Gross national product: $14,280 per capita

39. Cote d’Ivoire

brendanvanson / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 4.9% of sales for affected firms

4.9% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 78.8% of businesses

78.8% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 3.5 outages per month

3.5 outages per month Gross national product: $6,910 per capita

38. Guinea-Bissau

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 5.2% of sales for affected firms

5.2% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 57.1% of businesses

57.1% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 5.2 outages per month

5.2 outages per month Gross national product: $2,860 per capita

37. Kenya

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 5.4% of sales for affected firms

5.4% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 82.8% of businesses

82.8% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 3.8 outages per month

3.8 outages per month Gross national product: $6,200 per capita

36. South Africa

Sunshine Seeds / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 5.5% of sales for affected firms

5.5% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 92.0% of businesses

92.0% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 7.7 outages per month

7.7 outages per month Gross national product: $14,990 per capita

35. Cabo Verde

cinoby / E+ via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 5.5% of sales for affected firms

5.5% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 74.0% of businesses

74.0% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 3.2 outages per month

3.2 outages per month Gross national product: $10,190 per capita

34. Niger

HomoCosmicos / Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 5.5% of sales for affected firms

5.5% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 78.0% of businesses

78.0% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 22.0 outages per month

22.0 outages per month Gross national product: $1,820 per capita

33. Burkina Faso

libre de droit / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 5.8% of sales for affected firms

5.8% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 91.9% of businesses

91.9% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 9.8 outages per month

9.8 outages per month Gross national product: $2,640 per capita

32. Liberia

jbdodane / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 6.1% of sales for affected firms

6.1% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 44.3% of businesses

44.3% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 4.5 outages per month

4.5 outages per month Gross national product: $1,680 per capita

31. Zimbabwe

Sproetniek / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 6.1% of sales for affected firms

6.1% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 76.5% of businesses

76.5% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 4.5 outages per month

4.5 outages per month Gross national product: $3,770 per capita

30. Samoa

mvaligursky / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 6.6% of sales for affected firms

6.6% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 86.4% of businesses

86.4% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 4.6 outages per month

4.6 outages per month Gross national product: $6,890 per capita

29. Ethiopia

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 6.9% of sales for affected firms

6.9% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 80.0% of businesses

80.0% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 8.2 outages per month

8.2 outages per month Gross national product: $3,050 per capita

28. Eswatini

mbrand85 / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 7.0% of sales for affected firms

7.0% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 77.3% of businesses

77.3% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 3.7 outages per month

3.7 outages per month Gross national product: $10,460 per capita

27. Malawi

Robert_Ford / Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 7.2% of sales for affected firms

7.2% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 82.9% of businesses

82.9% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 6.7 outages per month

6.7 outages per month Gross national product: $1,780 per capita

26. Pakistan

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 7.4% of sales for affected firms

7.4% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 50.7% of businesses

50.7% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 22.0 outages per month

22.0 outages per month Gross national product: $5,930 per capita

25. Democratic Republic of the Congo

MONUSCO/Myriam Asmani / Wikimedia Commons

Value lost due to electrical outages: 7.8% of sales for affected firms

7.8% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 89.3% of businesses

89.3% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 12.3 outages per month

12.3 outages per month Gross national product: $1,560 per capita

24. Morocco

Value lost due to electrical outages: 7.9% of sales for affected firms

7.9% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 20.9% of businesses

20.9% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 0.3 outages per month

0.3 outages per month Gross national product: $9,700 per capita

23. Venezuela

DouglasOlivares / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 8.3% of sales for affected firms

8.3% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 64.6% of businesses

64.6% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 2.6 outages per month

2.6 outages per month Gross national product: $16,910 per capita

22. Timor-Leste

davidstanleytravel / Flickr

Value lost due to electrical outages: 8.5% of sales for affected firms

8.5% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 33.5% of businesses

33.5% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 1.4 outages per month

1.4 outages per month Gross national product: $5,620 per capita

21. Mali

Robert Harding Video / Shutterstock.com

Value lost due to electrical outages: 8.8% of sales for affected firms

8.8% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 86.6% of businesses

86.6% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 4.2 outages per month

4.2 outages per month Gross national product: $2,530 per capita

20. Iraq

serkansenturk / Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 9.0% of sales for affected firms

9.0% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 41.3% of businesses

41.3% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 12.3 outages per month

12.3 outages per month Gross national product: $14,160 per capita

19. Bangladesh

Ibnul Asaf Jawed Susam / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 9.3% of sales for affected firms

9.3% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 71.4% of businesses

71.4% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 26.2 outages per month

26.2 outages per month Gross national product: $9,510 per capita

18. Benin

peeterv / Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 9.4% of sales for affected firms

9.4% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 95.6% of businesses

95.6% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 28.0 outages per month

28.0 outages per month Gross national product: $4,090 per capita

17. Afghanistan

christophe_cerisier / E+ via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 9.6% of sales for affected firms

9.6% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 70.4% of businesses

70.4% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 11.5 outages per month

11.5 outages per month Gross national product: $2,220 per capita

16. Chad

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 9.8% of sales for affected firms

9.8% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 70.2% of businesses

70.2% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 4.5 outages per month

4.5 outages per month Gross national product: $1,840 per capita

15. Cameroon

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 9.9% of sales for affected firms

9.9% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 92.5% of businesses

92.5% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 7.6 outages per month

7.6 outages per month Gross national product: $5,300 per capita

14. Uganda

Vagabondering Andy - Andy Doyle / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 11.2% of sales for affected firms

11.2% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 81.5% of businesses

81.5% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 6.3 outages per month

6.3 outages per month Gross national product: $3,040 per capita

13. Angola

Luke Dray / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 12.6% of sales for affected firms

12.6% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 87.7% of businesses

87.7% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 4.7 outages per month

4.7 outages per month Gross national product: $7,280 per capita

12. South Sudan

Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 13.6% of sales for affected firms

13.6% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 15.3% of businesses

15.3% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 1.5 outages per month

1.5 outages per month Gross national product: $1,010 per capita

11. Central African Republic

ANDREYGUDKOV / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 13.8% of sales for affected firms

13.8% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 89.3% of businesses

89.3% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 28.3 outages per month

28.3 outages per month Gross national product: $1,330 per capita

10. The Gambia

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 14.2% of sales for affected firms

14.2% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 93.2% of businesses

93.2% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 21.1 outages per month

21.1 outages per month Gross national product: $3,210 per capita

9. Tanzania

MOIZ HUSEIN / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 15.1% of sales for affected firms

15.1% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 85.8% of businesses

85.8% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 8.9 outages per month

8.9 outages per month Gross national product: $3,940 per capita

8. Nigeria

Value lost due to electrical outages: 15.6% of sales for affected firms

15.6% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 77.6% of businesses

77.6% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 32.8 outages per month

32.8 outages per month Gross national product: $6,020 per capita

7. Ghana

flickr-rob-i / Flickr

Value lost due to electrical outages: 15.8% of sales for affected firms

15.8% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 89.1% of businesses

89.1% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 8.4 outages per month

8.4 outages per month Gross national product: $7,450 per capita

6. Sierra Leone

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 16.1% of sales for affected firms

16.1% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 66.2% of businesses

66.2% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 4.0 outages per month

4.0 outages per month Gross national product: $3,340 per capita

5. Republic of the Congo

Konoplytska / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 16.4% of sales for affected firms

16.4% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 89.7% of businesses

89.7% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 21.5 outages per month

21.5 outages per month Gross national product: $6,500 per capita

4. Nepal

Value lost due to electrical outages: 17.0% of sales for affected firms

17.0% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 62.8% of businesses

62.8% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 8.7 outages per month

8.7 outages per month Gross national product: $5,460 per capita

3. Zambia

Jason J Mulikita / iStock via Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 18.8% of sales for affected firms

18.8% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 87.1% of businesses

87.1% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 13.3 outages per month

13.3 outages per month Gross national product: $3,880 per capita

2. Yemen

jackmalipan / Getty Images

Value lost due to electrical outages: 19.7% of sales for affected firms

19.7% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 93.8% of businesses

93.8% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 38.8 outages per month

38.8 outages per month Gross national product: $3,020 per capita

1. Madagascar

rod_waddington / Flickr

Value lost due to electrical outages: 24.0% of sales for affected firms

24.0% of sales for affected firms Firms reporting electrical outages: 52.4% of businesses

52.4% of businesses Typical firm outage rate: 6.3 outages per month

6.3 outages per month Gross national product: $1,780 per capita

