Rising Power Outages Are Hurting This Country’s Economy

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- In more than 80 countries, more than half of all businesses report experiencing regular power outages.
- In several countries, the typical business experiences more than one outage per day in a typical month.
- In countries with the least reliable grids, the value lost due to electric outages amounts to more than 10% of sales.
- Many of the countries experiencing the most revenue loss are in Africa, but there are small nations all over the world struggling with business-disrupting outage activity.
- Also: Discover the next Nvidia
A functioning, reliable power grid is the backbone of a modern economy. When power fails, productivity drops, and economic growth slows. In many parts of the developing world, increasing power outage activity – compounded by climate change and rising demand from a growing population – is becoming a serious damper on economic flourishing.
In some countries, the value lost due to electric outages amounts to more than 10% of sales. More than half of all businesses experience regular power outages in over 80 countries, some experiencing more than one power outage a day in a typical month. Many of the countries experiencing the most revenue loss due to power outages are in Africa, but small, struggling nations all over the world report serious business-disrupting outage activity. A closer look at the data reveals where power outages are hurting economic activity the most.
To determine where power outages are hurting economic growth the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on power outages and economic activity from the World Bank. Countries were ranked based on the average losses due to electrical outages as a percentage of total annual sales. Data is collected using firm-level surveys implemented by the Enterprise Analysis United of the World Bank. Surveys are randomized, and mostly cover small- and medium-sized firms. Supplemental data on the percentage of firms that report electrical outages, the number of outages experienced by the typical firm in a month, and GNI per capita are also from the World Bank. All data is for the most recent period available.
40. Fiji
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 4.9% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 81.8% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 1.4 outages per month
- Gross national product: $14,280 per capita
39. Cote d’Ivoire
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 4.9% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 78.8% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 3.5 outages per month
- Gross national product: $6,910 per capita
38. Guinea-Bissau
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 5.2% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 57.1% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 5.2 outages per month
- Gross national product: $2,860 per capita
37. Kenya
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 5.4% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 82.8% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 3.8 outages per month
- Gross national product: $6,200 per capita
36. South Africa
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 5.5% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 92.0% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 7.7 outages per month
- Gross national product: $14,990 per capita
35. Cabo Verde
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 5.5% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 74.0% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 3.2 outages per month
- Gross national product: $10,190 per capita
34. Niger
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 5.5% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 78.0% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 22.0 outages per month
- Gross national product: $1,820 per capita
33. Burkina Faso
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 5.8% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 91.9% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 9.8 outages per month
- Gross national product: $2,640 per capita
32. Liberia
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 6.1% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 44.3% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 4.5 outages per month
- Gross national product: $1,680 per capita
31. Zimbabwe
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 6.1% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 76.5% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 4.5 outages per month
- Gross national product: $3,770 per capita
30. Samoa
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 6.6% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 86.4% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 4.6 outages per month
- Gross national product: $6,890 per capita
29. Ethiopia
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 6.9% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 80.0% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 8.2 outages per month
- Gross national product: $3,050 per capita
28. Eswatini
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 7.0% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 77.3% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 3.7 outages per month
- Gross national product: $10,460 per capita
27. Malawi
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 7.2% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 82.9% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 6.7 outages per month
- Gross national product: $1,780 per capita
26. Pakistan
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 7.4% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 50.7% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 22.0 outages per month
- Gross national product: $5,930 per capita
25. Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 7.8% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 89.3% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 12.3 outages per month
- Gross national product: $1,560 per capita
24. Morocco
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 7.9% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 20.9% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 0.3 outages per month
- Gross national product: $9,700 per capita
23. Venezuela
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 8.3% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 64.6% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 2.6 outages per month
- Gross national product: $16,910 per capita
22. Timor-Leste
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 8.5% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 33.5% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 1.4 outages per month
- Gross national product: $5,620 per capita
21. Mali
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 8.8% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 86.6% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 4.2 outages per month
- Gross national product: $2,530 per capita
20. Iraq
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 9.0% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 41.3% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 12.3 outages per month
- Gross national product: $14,160 per capita
19. Bangladesh
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 9.3% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 71.4% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 26.2 outages per month
- Gross national product: $9,510 per capita
18. Benin
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 9.4% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 95.6% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 28.0 outages per month
- Gross national product: $4,090 per capita
17. Afghanistan
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 9.6% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 70.4% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 11.5 outages per month
- Gross national product: $2,220 per capita
16. Chad
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 9.8% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 70.2% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 4.5 outages per month
- Gross national product: $1,840 per capita
15. Cameroon
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 9.9% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 92.5% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 7.6 outages per month
- Gross national product: $5,300 per capita
14. Uganda
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 11.2% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 81.5% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 6.3 outages per month
- Gross national product: $3,040 per capita
13. Angola
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 12.6% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 87.7% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 4.7 outages per month
- Gross national product: $7,280 per capita
12. South Sudan
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 13.6% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 15.3% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 1.5 outages per month
- Gross national product: $1,010 per capita
11. Central African Republic
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 13.8% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 89.3% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 28.3 outages per month
- Gross national product: $1,330 per capita
10. The Gambia
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 14.2% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 93.2% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 21.1 outages per month
- Gross national product: $3,210 per capita
9. Tanzania
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 15.1% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 85.8% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 8.9 outages per month
- Gross national product: $3,940 per capita
8. Nigeria
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 15.6% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 77.6% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 32.8 outages per month
- Gross national product: $6,020 per capita
7. Ghana
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 15.8% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 89.1% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 8.4 outages per month
- Gross national product: $7,450 per capita
6. Sierra Leone
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 16.1% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 66.2% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 4.0 outages per month
- Gross national product: $3,340 per capita
5. Republic of the Congo
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 16.4% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 89.7% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 21.5 outages per month
- Gross national product: $6,500 per capita
4. Nepal
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 17.0% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 62.8% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 8.7 outages per month
- Gross national product: $5,460 per capita
3. Zambia
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 18.8% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 87.1% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 13.3 outages per month
- Gross national product: $3,880 per capita
2. Yemen
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 19.7% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 93.8% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 38.8 outages per month
- Gross national product: $3,020 per capita
1. Madagascar
- Value lost due to electrical outages: 24.0% of sales for affected firms
- Firms reporting electrical outages: 52.4% of businesses
- Typical firm outage rate: 6.3 outages per month
- Gross national product: $1,780 per capita
It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor)
Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.
Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!
Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.