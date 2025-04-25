China Is Pouring Billions Into Overseas AI Projects In These Developing Countries Regissercom / Shutterstock.com

Over the past 10 years, China has outspent the U.S. in overseas investment by a factor of 10.

China has invested more than $5 billion in AI development projects in the Global South.

Critics are concerned China will use AI infrastructure to enhance global surveillance and undermine antigovernment sentiment.

Over the past 10 years, no country has invested more in the rest of the world than China. Since commencing its Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, China has invested over $950 billion in infrastructure and other development projects over 140 countries, building roads and railways, cultivating energy supplies, and expanding its influence across the globe.

A good deal of that money is going towards state-of-the art artificial intelligence projects in small developing countries. Since 2000, China has invested more than $5 billion in AI development projects throughout the Global South, embedding Chinese AI technology in global supply chains, trade flows, and regulatory systems. While many of the projects are carried out under the auspices of international development, critics are concerned that China will use its growing AI infrastructure to enhance global surveillance and suppress antigovernment dissent. A closer look at the data reveals where Chinese AI technology is gaining the biggest foothold.

To determine the countries where China is pouring billions of dollars into AI infrastructure, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on development projects financed by China in foreign countries from AidData, a research lab at the College of William & Mary. Countries in the Global South were ranked based on the total, inflation-adjusted value of AI infrastructure projects funded by the Chinese government and state-owned institutions from 2000 to 2017. Projects were tagged as being related to AI applications or infrastructure by RAND’s China’s AI Exports Database.

Financial values were converted from original currencies to constant 2017 U.S. dollars and aggregated according to AidData recommendations. Supplemental data on all Chinese infrastructure development from 2000 to 2021 are also from AidData.

40. North Macedonia

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $7.2 million

$7.2 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion National political regime: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: E-Education Project

39. Bolivia

Vadim_Nefedov / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $8.8 million

$8.8 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $2.6 billion

$2.6 billion National political regime: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Data protection law level: Limited

Limited Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: Donation of 500 Surveillance Cameras, Donation of Security Scanner, Santa Cruz Security Camera Installation

38. Afghanistan

christophe_cerisier / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $9.2 million

$9.2 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $587.7 million

$587.7 million National political regime: Closed autocracy

Closed autocracy Data protection law level: N/A

N/A Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: Jamhuriat Hospital Renovation Project

37. Lebanon

ramzihachicho / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $9.7 million

$9.7 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $489.8 million

$489.8 million National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Limited

Limited Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: Donation of 5 CT Scanners, Donation of CT Scanners, Orange Nassau Hospital Equipping Project, Donation of Medical Equipment

36. Burundi

guenterguni / Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $12.0 million

$12.0 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $507.2 million

$507.2 million National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Limited

Limited Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: Mpanda General Hospital Construction Project, CT Scanning Room at Prince Regent Charles Hospital Project

35. Madagascar

dennisvdw / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $19.0 million

$19.0 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $906.2 million

$906.2 million National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Limited

Limited Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: Anosiala University Hospital Center Construction Project

34. Uzbekistan

taniche / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $19.2 million

$19.2 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $18.2 billion

$18.2 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: Donation of Medical Equipment – 2 , Donation of Medical Equipment – 1

33. Tajikistan

Denis Kabanov / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $20.3 million

$20.3 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $6.3 billion

$6.3 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: Safe City Project – 1 , Safe City Project – 2

32. Tanzania

MOIZ HUSEIN / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $21.9 million

$21.9 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $3.8 billion

$3.8 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Limited

Limited Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: E-Government and Fiber Optic Backbone Project, Safe Zanzibar Project

31. Gambia

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $25.0 million

$25.0 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $213.7 million

$213.7 million National political regime: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Data protection law level: N/A

N/A Freedom House rating: N/A

N/A Notable projects: Gambia National Broadband Network Project

30. Samoa

mvaligursky / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $26.0 million

$26.0 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $484.4 million

$484.4 million National political regime: N/A

N/A Data protection law level: N/A

N/A Freedom House rating: Free

Free Notable projects: National Broadband Highway Project, Donation of Full-body CT Scanner, Samoa–China Seismic Monitoring Network Project, 12th Medical Team to Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital, Donation of Medical Equipment

29. Ecuador

reisegraf / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $28.3 million

$28.3 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $26.6 billion

$26.6 billion National political regime: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Free

Free Notable projects: Donation of Equipment to ECU 911, Comprehensive Security Systems Laboratory for ECU 911 Project, Donation of Mobile Field Hospital Part 1, Donation of Mobile Field Hospital Part 2, Security Service ECU 911 Project

28. Democratic Republic of the Congo

MONUSCO/Myriam Asmani / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $29.6 million

$29.6 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $13.7 billion

$13.7 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: Lubumbashi Hospital Construction Project, Sino-Congolese Friendship Hospital Construction Project

27. Togo

tree8e / Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $30.2 million

$30.2 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: N/A

N/A Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: E-Government Network Project

26. Ethiopia

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $30.7 million

$30.7 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $21.4 billion

$21.4 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Limited

Limited Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: Donation of Scanning Equipment

25. South Sudan

Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $32.4 million

$32.4 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $5.7 billion

$5.7 billion National political regime: Closed autocracy

Closed autocracy Data protection law level: N/A

N/A Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: Phase 1 of Juba Teaching Hospital Renovation and Expansion Project

24. Fiji

Mlenny / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $36.5 million

$36.5 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $643.3 million

$643.3 million National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Limited

Limited Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: E-Government Project

23. Vanuatu

PietroPazzi / Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $38.1 million

$38.1 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $594.4 million

$594.4 million National political regime: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Data protection law level: N/A

N/A Freedom House rating: Free

Free Notable projects: E-Government Project

22. Dominica

NANCY PAUWELS / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $41.5 million

$41.5 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $309.9 million

$309.9 million National political regime: N/A

N/A Data protection law level: N/A

N/A Freedom House rating: Free

Free Notable projects: Dominica-China Friendship Hospital Construction Project, Donation of Medical Equipment to Princess Margaret Hospital

21. Guinea

viti / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $43.9 million

$43.9 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $5.3 billion

$5.3 billion National political regime: Closed autocracy

Closed autocracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: E-Government Project, Phase 2 of Sino-Guinean Friendship Hospital Construction Project, Phase 1 of Sino-Guinean Friendship Hospital Construction Project

20. Cabo Verde

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $46.2 million

$46.2 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $497.7 million

$497.7 million National political regime: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Free

Free Notable projects: Phase 1 of E-Governance Project, Phase 2 of E-Governance Project Part 1, Donation of Customs Inspection Equipment Project, Phase 2 of E-Governance Project Part 2, Phase 1 of Safe City Project

19. Egypt

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $49.1 million

$49.1 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $27.0 billion

$27.0 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Robust

Robust Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: EgyptSat 2 Project, Satellite Remote Sensing Equipment Project, Donation of Technology to Egypt National Telecommunication Institute, Phase II of EgyptSat 2 Project Feasibility Study, Satellite Assembly, Integration and Testing Center Project

18. Angola

Luke Dray / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $49.5 million

$49.5 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $65.1 billion

$65.1 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: Malanje Hospital Rehabilitation and Equipping Project, Telecommunications and E-Government Network Project

17. Laos

fbxx / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $61.9 million

$61.9 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $21.6 billion

$21.6 billion National political regime: Closed autocracy

Closed autocracy Data protection law level: Limited

Limited Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: Phase 1 of National E-Government Project, National Seismic Monitoring Network Project and Earthquake Data Center Project, Donation of Cloud Computing Laboratory

16. Mauritius

Nuture / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $73.7 million

$73.7 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion National political regime: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Free

Free Notable projects: Safe City Project

15. Mali

Robert Harding Video / Shutterstock.com

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $78.1 million

$78.1 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion National political regime: Closed autocracy

Closed autocracy Data protection law level: N/A

N/A Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: National Broadband Network Project, Donation of Medical Equipment, Donation of Drugs and Medical Equipment

14. Mongolia

Top stock photos / Shutterstock.com

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $78.4 million

$78.4 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $22.0 billion

$22.0 billion National political regime: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Free

Free Notable projects: Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Network Extension Project, Surveillance Cameras in Public Areas of Ulaanbaatar City and Rural Areas Streets and Roads Project

13. Cote d’Ivoire

brendanvanson / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $104.2 million

$104.2 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $7.3 billion

$7.3 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: N/A

N/A Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: Abidjan Safe City Project, E-Government Project

12. Zimbabwe

Sproetniek / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $116.0 million

$116.0 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $5.5 billion

$5.5 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: Medical Equipment and Supplies Project, Phase 2 of High-Performance Computing Center Project, Phase 1 of High-Performance Computing Center Project

11. Papua New Guinea

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $138.0 million

$138.0 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $7.2 billion

$7.2 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: N/A

N/A Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: Electronic ID Card Project, Integrated Government Information System Project, Donation of Medical Equipment

10. Mozambique

Jacek_Sopotnicki / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $147.3 million

$147.3 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $6.1 billion

$6.1 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: National Command Information Network Project, Donation of Equipment to the Maputo Military Hospital

9. Uganda

Vagabondering Andy - Andy Doyle / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $147.5 million

$147.5 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $5.1 billion

$5.1 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: Phase 2 of National Backbone Infrastructure Project, Phase 1 of National Backbone Infrastructure Project, Phase 3 of National Backbone Infrastructure Project, China-Uganda Friendship Hospital Project, Donation of Surveillance Equipment, Donation of Reprod

8. Cameroon

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $243.0 million

$243.0 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $9.0 billion

$9.0 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: N/A

N/A Freedom House rating: Not free

Not free Notable projects: National Broadband Network Project, E-Post Project, CT Scanner for Yaounde Gyaeco-Obstetric and Paediatric Hospital Technical Cooperation Project, Donation of Security Cameras

7. Senegal

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $250.2 million

$250.2 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $4.1 billion

$4.1 billion National political regime: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Data protection law level: Robust

Robust Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: Phase 3 of the E-Government Project, Phase 1 of E-Government Project, Phase 2 of E-Government Project, Phase 2 of the National Security Communication Network Project

6. Bangladesh

Ibnul Asaf Jawed Susam / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $281.8 million

$281.8 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $20.8 billion

$20.8 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Limited

Limited Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: IV Tier National Data Center Project in Kaliakoir, Phase II of Info-Sarker Project

5. Kenya

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $282.5 million

$282.5 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $13.2 billion

$13.2 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Limited

Limited Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: CCTV Installation Project, Donation of Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, E-Government Project, Donation of 20 MRI Machines, Gatundu Level IV Hospital Expansion Project

4. Ghana

Kwame Kwegyir-Addo / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $309.1 million

$309.1 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $10.4 billion

$10.4 billion National political regime: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Free

Free Notable projects: Phase 2 of E-Government Platform Project, Phase 2 of Dedicated Security Information System Project, Phase 1 of E-Government Platform Project, Donation of Medical Equipment to Lekma Hospital

3. Nigeria

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $482.8 million

$482.8 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $15.1 billion

$15.1 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: National Public Security Communication System Project

2. Pakistan

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $532.8 million

$532.8 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $102.9 billion

$102.9 billion National political regime: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Data protection law level: Limited

Limited Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: Remote Sensing Satellite System Project, Paksat-1R Satellite Project, Safe City Islamabad Project, 9.26 (UAV Acquisition) Project – 2, 9.26 (UAV Acquisition) Project – 1, Paksat-1R Ground Control Station Project, 9.26 (UAV Acquisition) Project – 3, Donati

1. Zambia

Jason J Mulikita / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $534.0 million

$534.0 million All infrastructure investment since 2000: $14.0 billion

$14.0 billion National political regime: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Data protection law level: Moderate

Moderate Freedom House rating: Partly free

Partly free Notable projects: Phase II of the Smart Zambia National ICT Development Project, Phase II of the Public Security Network Project, Phase I of the Smart Zambia National ICT Development Project, Lusaka General Hospital Construction Project

