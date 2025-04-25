China Is Pouring Billions Into Overseas AI Projects In These Developing Countries

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Over the past 10 years, China has outspent the U.S. in overseas investment by a factor of 10.
- China has invested more than $5 billion in AI development projects in the Global South.
- Critics are concerned China will use AI infrastructure to enhance global surveillance and undermine antigovernment sentiment.
Over the past 10 years, no country has invested more in the rest of the world than China. Since commencing its Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, China has invested over $950 billion in infrastructure and other development projects over 140 countries, building roads and railways, cultivating energy supplies, and expanding its influence across the globe.
A good deal of that money is going towards state-of-the art artificial intelligence projects in small developing countries. Since 2000, China has invested more than $5 billion in AI development projects throughout the Global South, embedding Chinese AI technology in global supply chains, trade flows, and regulatory systems. While many of the projects are carried out under the auspices of international development, critics are concerned that China will use its growing AI infrastructure to enhance global surveillance and suppress antigovernment dissent. A closer look at the data reveals where Chinese AI technology is gaining the biggest foothold.
To determine the countries where China is pouring billions of dollars into AI infrastructure, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on development projects financed by China in foreign countries from AidData, a research lab at the College of William & Mary. Countries in the Global South were ranked based on the total, inflation-adjusted value of AI infrastructure projects funded by the Chinese government and state-owned institutions from 2000 to 2017. Projects were tagged as being related to AI applications or infrastructure by RAND’s China’s AI Exports Database.
Financial values were converted from original currencies to constant 2017 U.S. dollars and aggregated according to AidData recommendations. Supplemental data on all Chinese infrastructure development from 2000 to 2021 are also from AidData.
40. North Macedonia
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $7.2 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $1.4 billion
- National political regime: Electoral democracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: E-Education Project
39. Bolivia
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $8.8 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $2.6 billion
- National political regime: Electoral democracy
- Data protection law level: Limited
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: Donation of 500 Surveillance Cameras, Donation of Security Scanner, Santa Cruz Security Camera Installation
38. Afghanistan
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $9.2 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $587.7 million
- National political regime: Closed autocracy
- Data protection law level: N/A
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: Jamhuriat Hospital Renovation Project
37. Lebanon
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $9.7 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $489.8 million
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Limited
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: Donation of 5 CT Scanners, Donation of CT Scanners, Orange Nassau Hospital Equipping Project, Donation of Medical Equipment
36. Burundi
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $12.0 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $507.2 million
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Limited
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: Mpanda General Hospital Construction Project, CT Scanning Room at Prince Regent Charles Hospital Project
35. Madagascar
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $19.0 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $906.2 million
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Limited
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: Anosiala University Hospital Center Construction Project
34. Uzbekistan
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $19.2 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $18.2 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: Donation of Medical Equipment – 2 , Donation of Medical Equipment – 1
33. Tajikistan
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $20.3 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $6.3 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: Safe City Project – 1 , Safe City Project – 2
32. Tanzania
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $21.9 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $3.8 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Limited
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: E-Government and Fiber Optic Backbone Project, Safe Zanzibar Project
31. Gambia
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $25.0 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $213.7 million
- National political regime: Electoral democracy
- Data protection law level: N/A
- Freedom House rating: N/A
- Notable projects: Gambia National Broadband Network Project
30. Samoa
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $26.0 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $484.4 million
- National political regime: N/A
- Data protection law level: N/A
- Freedom House rating: Free
- Notable projects: National Broadband Highway Project, Donation of Full-body CT Scanner, Samoa–China Seismic Monitoring Network Project, 12th Medical Team to Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital, Donation of Medical Equipment
29. Ecuador
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $28.3 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $26.6 billion
- National political regime: Electoral democracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Free
- Notable projects: Donation of Equipment to ECU 911, Comprehensive Security Systems Laboratory for ECU 911 Project, Donation of Mobile Field Hospital Part 1, Donation of Mobile Field Hospital Part 2, Security Service ECU 911 Project
28. Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $29.6 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $13.7 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: Lubumbashi Hospital Construction Project, Sino-Congolese Friendship Hospital Construction Project
27. Togo
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $30.2 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $1.5 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: N/A
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: E-Government Network Project
26. Ethiopia
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $30.7 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $21.4 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Limited
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: Donation of Scanning Equipment
25. South Sudan
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $32.4 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $5.7 billion
- National political regime: Closed autocracy
- Data protection law level: N/A
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: Phase 1 of Juba Teaching Hospital Renovation and Expansion Project
24. Fiji
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $36.5 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $643.3 million
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Limited
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: E-Government Project
23. Vanuatu
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $38.1 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $594.4 million
- National political regime: Electoral democracy
- Data protection law level: N/A
- Freedom House rating: Free
- Notable projects: E-Government Project
22. Dominica
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $41.5 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $309.9 million
- National political regime: N/A
- Data protection law level: N/A
- Freedom House rating: Free
- Notable projects: Dominica-China Friendship Hospital Construction Project, Donation of Medical Equipment to Princess Margaret Hospital
21. Guinea
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $43.9 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $5.3 billion
- National political regime: Closed autocracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: E-Government Project, Phase 2 of Sino-Guinean Friendship Hospital Construction Project, Phase 1 of Sino-Guinean Friendship Hospital Construction Project
20. Cabo Verde
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $46.2 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $497.7 million
- National political regime: Electoral democracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Free
- Notable projects: Phase 1 of E-Governance Project, Phase 2 of E-Governance Project Part 1, Donation of Customs Inspection Equipment Project, Phase 2 of E-Governance Project Part 2, Phase 1 of Safe City Project
19. Egypt
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $49.1 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $27.0 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Robust
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: EgyptSat 2 Project, Satellite Remote Sensing Equipment Project, Donation of Technology to Egypt National Telecommunication Institute, Phase II of EgyptSat 2 Project Feasibility Study, Satellite Assembly, Integration and Testing Center Project
18. Angola
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $49.5 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $65.1 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: Malanje Hospital Rehabilitation and Equipping Project, Telecommunications and E-Government Network Project
17. Laos
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $61.9 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $21.6 billion
- National political regime: Closed autocracy
- Data protection law level: Limited
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: Phase 1 of National E-Government Project, National Seismic Monitoring Network Project and Earthquake Data Center Project, Donation of Cloud Computing Laboratory
16. Mauritius
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $73.7 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $1.4 billion
- National political regime: Electoral democracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Free
- Notable projects: Safe City Project
15. Mali
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $78.1 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $1.8 billion
- National political regime: Closed autocracy
- Data protection law level: N/A
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: National Broadband Network Project, Donation of Medical Equipment, Donation of Drugs and Medical Equipment
14. Mongolia
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $78.4 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $22.0 billion
- National political regime: Electoral democracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Free
- Notable projects: Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Network Extension Project, Surveillance Cameras in Public Areas of Ulaanbaatar City and Rural Areas Streets and Roads Project
13. Cote d’Ivoire
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $104.2 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $7.3 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: N/A
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: Abidjan Safe City Project, E-Government Project
12. Zimbabwe
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $116.0 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $5.5 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: Medical Equipment and Supplies Project, Phase 2 of High-Performance Computing Center Project, Phase 1 of High-Performance Computing Center Project
11. Papua New Guinea
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $138.0 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $7.2 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: N/A
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: Electronic ID Card Project, Integrated Government Information System Project, Donation of Medical Equipment
10. Mozambique
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $147.3 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $6.1 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: National Command Information Network Project, Donation of Equipment to the Maputo Military Hospital
9. Uganda
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $147.5 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $5.1 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: Phase 2 of National Backbone Infrastructure Project, Phase 1 of National Backbone Infrastructure Project, Phase 3 of National Backbone Infrastructure Project, China-Uganda Friendship Hospital Project, Donation of Surveillance Equipment, Donation of Reprod
8. Cameroon
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $243.0 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $9.0 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: N/A
- Freedom House rating: Not free
- Notable projects: National Broadband Network Project, E-Post Project, CT Scanner for Yaounde Gyaeco-Obstetric and Paediatric Hospital Technical Cooperation Project, Donation of Security Cameras
7. Senegal
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $250.2 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $4.1 billion
- National political regime: Electoral democracy
- Data protection law level: Robust
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: Phase 3 of the E-Government Project, Phase 1 of E-Government Project, Phase 2 of E-Government Project, Phase 2 of the National Security Communication Network Project
6. Bangladesh
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $281.8 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $20.8 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Limited
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: IV Tier National Data Center Project in Kaliakoir, Phase II of Info-Sarker Project
5. Kenya
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $282.5 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $13.2 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Limited
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: CCTV Installation Project, Donation of Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, E-Government Project, Donation of 20 MRI Machines, Gatundu Level IV Hospital Expansion Project
4. Ghana
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $309.1 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $10.4 billion
- National political regime: Electoral democracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Free
- Notable projects: Phase 2 of E-Government Platform Project, Phase 2 of Dedicated Security Information System Project, Phase 1 of E-Government Platform Project, Donation of Medical Equipment to Lekma Hospital
3. Nigeria
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $482.8 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $15.1 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: National Public Security Communication System Project
2. Pakistan
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $532.8 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $102.9 billion
- National political regime: Electoral autocracy
- Data protection law level: Limited
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: Remote Sensing Satellite System Project, Paksat-1R Satellite Project, Safe City Islamabad Project, 9.26 (UAV Acquisition) Project – 2, 9.26 (UAV Acquisition) Project – 1, Paksat-1R Ground Control Station Project, 9.26 (UAV Acquisition) Project – 3, Donati
1. Zambia
- Estimated AI project investment since 2000: $534.0 million
- All infrastructure investment since 2000: $14.0 billion
- National political regime: Electoral democracy
- Data protection law level: Moderate
- Freedom House rating: Partly free
- Notable projects: Phase II of the Smart Zambia National ICT Development Project, Phase II of the Public Security Network Project, Phase I of the Smart Zambia National ICT Development Project, Lusaka General Hospital Construction Project
