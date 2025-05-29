With 72% Of The World Now Living In Autocracies, These Are The Countries Democratic Backsliding The Most dundanim / iStock via Getty Images

While the history books are still being written, 2024 was an incredibly pivotal year in world events. More than two billion people voted in elections in over 60 countries, setting an historical record in election activity. The polls sent a collective message of frustration into the universe, as citizens angry with rising prices and the political status quo voted out a large portion of incumbents around the world. Election results signaled a shift away from liberal democracy on planet Earth, a continuation of the global autocratization wave that has been taking place throughout the 21st century.

Using over 31 million data points and over 4,000 scholars and country experts, the Varieties of Democracy project of the University of Gothenburg measures changes in government rule around the world. According to V-Dem, the world now has fewer democracies than autocracies for the first time in over 20 years. Approximately 72% of the world population now lives in autocratic states, the highest share since 1978.

Qualitative data on the attributes of democracy can be used to measure changes to government regimes over time. According to V-Dem, there are 45 countries that are autocratizing – 27 of which began as democracies. The democratic backsliding is strongest in Eastern Europe, as well as South and Central Asia. A closer look at the data reveals the countries that are autocratizing the fastest.

To determine the countries changing regimes at a rapid pace, 24/7 Wall St reviewed data on democracy observations from Varieties of Democracy, a project of the University of Gothenburg. Countries were ranked based on the average annual decline in the liberal democracy index – a composite measure classifying governments on a spectrum of liberal democracy to closed autocracy – since 2008. Supplemental data on recent episodes of unrest are from Armed Conflict Location & Event Data.

25. Bangladesh

Ibnul Asaf Jawed Susam / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0100 per year

-0.0100 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2007)

Electoral autocracy (since 2007) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in Dhaka involving Islamic State Bengal Province and Bangladesh police on July 1, 2016 (28 fatalities), battle in Dhaka involving unidentified armed group and Bangladesh police on July 26, 2016 (9 fatalities), battle in Dhaka involving JMB: Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and Bangladesh police on October 8, 2016 (9 fatalities), explosion in Sylhet involving unidentified armed group and civilians on March 30, 2017 (8 fatalities)

24. Cambodia

urf / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0101 per year

-0.0101 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 1980)

Electoral autocracy (since 1980) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in Preah Vihear involving Cambodian police and unidentified armed group on November 7, 2015 (2 fatalities), strategic development in Tboung Khmum involving unidentified armed group and civilians on July 10, 2016 (2 fatalities), strategic development in Pursat involving unidentified armed group and civilians on August 3, 2020 (2 fatalities), strategic development in Oddar Meanchey involving Cambodian police and unidentified armed group on August 26, 2015 (1 fatality), violence against civilians in Battambang involving unidentified armed group and civilians on November 14, 2015 (1fatality)

23. Greece

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0110 per year

-0.0110 per year Current regime classification: Electoral democracy (since 2021)

Electoral democracy (since 2021) Recent episodes of unrest: Strategic development in the Aegean involving unidentified armed group and international civilians on November 6, 2024 (4 fatalities), violence against civilians in Macedonia-Thrace involving unidentified armed group and international civilians on October 10, 2018 (3 fatalities), violence against civilians in Macedonia-Thrace involving unidentified armed group and international civilians on February 26, 2018 (2 fatalities), violence against civilians in Thessaly-Central Greece involving unidentified armed group and civilians on February 8, 2025 (2 fatalities), violence against civilians in Attica involving unidentified armed group and civilians on September 21, 2018 (1 fatality)

22. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0114 per year

-0.0114 per year Current regime classification: Electoral democracy (since 1986)

Electoral democracy (since 1986) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in Para involving Class A Command and Red Command on July 29, 2019 (58 fatalities), violence against civilians in Para involving unidentified gang or police militia and civilians on May 2, 2018 (46 fatalities), battle in Rio de Janeiro involving civil police and Red Command on May 6, 2021 (29 fatalities), battle in Minas Gerais involving military police and unidentified gang on October 31, 2021 (26 fatalities), battle in Rio de Janeiro involving Red Command and military police on May 24, 2022 (26 fatalities)

21. Bolivia

Vadim_Nefedov / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0121 per year

-0.0121 per year Current regime classification: Electoral democracy (since 2020)

Electoral democracy (since 2020) Recent episodes of unrest: Explosion in Oruro involving unidentified armed group and civilians on April 11, 2018 (9 fatalities), battle in Tarija involving Bolivian police and unidentified armed group on January 12, 2024 (5 fatalities), battle in La Paz involving La Asunata communal militia and Bolivian military on August 29, 2018 (2 fatalities), violence against civilians in La Paz involving unidentified communal militia and civilians on June 23, 2022 (2 fatalities), violence against civilians in Santa Cruz involving unidentified communal militia and civilians on December 2, 2023 (2 fatalities)

20. Indonesia

luan shengjie / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0127 per year

-0.0127 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2023)

Electoral autocracy (since 2023) Recent episodes of unrest: Explosion in East Java involving JAD: Jemaah Ansharut Daulah and civilians on May 13, 2018 (18 fatalities), violence against civilians in Highland Papua involving TPNPB:West Papua National Liberation Army and civilians on December 2, 2018 (16 fatalities), explosion in East Java involving JAD: Jemaah Ansharut Daulah and civilians on May 11, 2018 (13 fatalities), violence against civilians in Highland Papua involving TPNPB: West Papua National Liberation Army and civilians on October 16,2023 (13 fatalities), violence against civilians in Highland Papua involving TPNPB: West Papua National Liberation Army and civilians on July 16, 2022 (11 fatalities)

19. Thailand

tawanlubfah / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0132 per year

-0.0132 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2022)

Electoral autocracy (since 2022) Recent episodes of unrest: Explosion in Bangkok involving unidentified armed group and international civilians on August 17, 2015 (20 fatalities), battle in Yala involving BRN: Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani and village security team on November 5, 2019 (15 fatalities), battle in Chiang Rai involving unidentified armed group and Thai military on December 16, 2023 (15 fatalities), battle in Chiang Rai involving unidentified armed group and Thai military on May 13, 2017 (9 fatalities), battle in Chiang Rai involving unidentified armed group and Thai rangers on July 3, 2015 (7 fatalities)

18. Benin

peeterv / Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0137 per year

-0.0137 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2018)

Electoral autocracy (since 2018) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in Alibori involving JNIM: Group for Support of Islam and Muslims and Benin military on January 8, 2025 (70 fatalities), battle in Alibori involving JNIM: Group for Support of Islam and Muslims and Benin military on February 15, 2025 (23 fatalities), battle in Atacora involving JNIM: Group for Support of Islam and Muslims and Benin military on May 14,2023 (12 fatalities), battle in Alibori involving JNIM: Group for Support of Islam and Muslims and Benin military on July 24, 2024(12 fatalities), violence against civilians in Atacora involving JNIM: Group for Support of Islam and Muslims and civiliansonJuly16,2022(10 fatalities)

17. Burkina Faso

Jeff Attaway from Dakar, Senegal / Wikimedia Commons

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0139 per year

-0.0139 per year Current regime classification: Closed autocracy (since 2022)

Closed autocracy (since 2022) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in Centre-Nord involving JNIM: Group for Support of Islam and Muslims and Burkina Faso military on August 24, 2024 (310 fatalities), violence against civilians in Sahel involving JNIM: Group for Support of Islam and Muslims and civilians on June 4, 2021 (160 fatalities), battle in Est involving JNIM: Group for Support of Islam and Muslims and Burkina Faso military on August 9, 2024 (158 fatalities), battle in Sahel involving Ansaroul Islam and Burkina Faso gendarmerie on August 18, 2021 (135 fatalities), battle in Sahel involving Islamic State Sahel Province and Burkina Faso military on February 17, 223(130fatalities)

16. Haiti

La_Corivo / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0139 per year

-0.0139 per year Current regime classification: Closed autocracy (since 2021)

Closed autocracy (since 2021) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in Ouest involving G-9 Gang and G-Pep La Gang on July 7, 2022 (134 fatalities), battle in Artibonite involving unidentified communal militia and Baz Gran Grif de Savien Gang on December 21, 2024 (120 fatalities), violence against civilians in Artibonite involving Baz Gran Grif de Savien Gang and civilians on October 3, 2024 (115 fatalities), violence against civilians in Ouest involving Terre Noire Gang and civilians on April 8,2023 (72 fatalities), violence against civilians in Ouest involving Base Nan Chabon Gang and civilians on November 13, 2018 (71 fatalities)

15. Burundi

guenterguni / Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0139 per year

-0.0139 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2004)

Electoral autocracy (since 2004) Recent episodes of unrest: Violence against civilians in Bujumbura Mairie involving unidentified armed group and civilians on February 29, 2016 (30 fatalities), battle in Bujumbura Mairie involving unidentified armed group and Burundian military on December 11, 2015 (29 fatalities), battle in Bujumbura Rural involving unidentified armed group and Burundian military on December 11, 2015(29 fatalities), violence against civilians in Cibitoke involving unidentified armed group from DRC and civilians on May 11, 2018(26 fatalities)

14. Hong Kong

balipadma / Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0144 per year

-0.0144 per year Current regime classification: Closed autocracy (since 1899)

Closed autocracy (since 1899) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in Wan Chai involving unidentified armed group and Hong Kong police on July 1, 2021 (1 fatality), battle in Kowloon City involving Hong Kong police and unidentified armed group on May 23, 2022, violence against civilians in Kowloon City involving unidentified armed group and civilians on May 11, 2021, violence against civilians in North involving unidentified armed group and civilians on August 29, 2020, violence against civilians in Yuen Long involving unidentified armed group and civilians on July 23, 2020

13. Comoros

mbrand85 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0146 per year

-0.0146 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2001)

Electoral autocracy (since 2001) Recent episodes of unrest: Explosion in Anjouan involving unidentified armed group on April 18, 2020, battle in Grande Comore involving Dembeni communal militia on December 12, 2020, violence against civilians in Grande Comore involving unidentified armed group and civilians on July 12, 2021, strategic development in Grande Comore involving Mbeni communal militia and civilians on September 25, 2021, strategic development in Mwali ou Moheli involving unidentified armed group and civilians on January 17, 2024

12. El Salvador

edfuentesg / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0156 per year

-0.0156 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2020)

Electoral autocracy (since 2020) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in La Paz involving MS-13: Mara Salvatruchaf actions on May 7, 2019 (6 fatalities), violence against civilians in San Salvador involving Barrio-18 and civilians on October 11, 2020 (6 fatalities), battle in San Salvador involving unidentified gangs on May 24, 2021 (6 fatalities), violence against civilians in Santa Ana involving unidentified gang and civilians on March 2, 2018 (5 fatalities), battle in San Vicente involving unidentified gangs on November 26, 2018 (5 fatalities)

11. Yemen

jackmalipan / Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0157 per year

-0.0157 per year Current regime classification: Closed autocracy (since 2015)

Closed autocracy (since 2015) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in Al Hudaydah involving Houthi forces and West Coast Joint Forces on November 6, 2018 (100 fatalities), battle in Al Hudaydah involving West Coast Joint Forces and Houthi forces on May 28, 2018 (96 fatalities), explosion in Shabwah involving Houthi forces and Giants Brigades on January 17, 2022 (90 fatalities), battle in Al Hudaydah involving West Coast Joint Forces and Houthi forces on June 15, 2018 (89 fatalities)

10. Venezuela

DouglasOlivares / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0174 per year

-0.0174 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2001)

Electoral autocracy (since 2001) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in Portuguesa involving unidentified armed group and Venezuelan police (FAES) on May 24, 2019 (29 fatalities), battle in Tachira involving ELN: National LiberationArmy and Los Rastrojos gang on March 7, 2020 (28 fatalities), battle in Carabobo involving Venezuelan police and unidentified gang or colectivo on November 2, 2018 (20 fatalities), battle in Apure involving FARC dissident 10th Front and Venezuelan military on September19, 2020 (19 fatalities), battle in Bolivar involving Venezuelan military and unidentified armed group on February 10, 2018 (18 fatalities)

9. Mauritius

Nuture / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0180 per year

-0.0180 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2021)

Electoral autocracy (since 2021) Recent episodes of unrest: Violence against civilians in Moka involving unidentified armed group and civilians on October 8, 2020 (1 fatality), violence against civilians in Moka involving unidentified armed group and civilians on March 4, 2020, violence against civilians in Plaines Wilhems involving unidentified armed group and civilians on March 22, 2020, strategic development in Port Louis involving Mauritian police and unidentified armed group on May 17, 2024, strategic development in Plaines Wilhems involving unidentified armed group and civilians on November 10, 2024

8. Afghanistan

christophe_cerisier / E+ via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0182 per year

-0.0182 per year Current regime classification: Closed autocracy (since 2021)

Closed autocracy (since 2021) Recent episodes of unrest: Explosion in Kabul involving Islamic State Khorasan Province and NATO on August 26, 2021 (184 fatalities), battle in Urozgan involving Afghan special forces and Taliban or Islamic State Khorasan Province on May 26, 2018 (173 fatalities), explosion in Farah involving Afghan military and Taliban on May 5, 2019 (165 fatalities), explosion in Kabul involving unidentified armed group and Afghan police on May 31, 2017 (151 fatalities), battle in Balkh involving Taliban and Afghan military on April 21, 2017 (150 fatalities)

7. Nicaragua

riderfoot / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0203 per year

-0.0203 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2006)

Electoral autocracy (since 2006) Recent episodes of unrest: Violence against civilians in Costa Caribe Norte involving Kukalon communal militia and civilians on August 23, 2021 (16 fatalities), protest in Rio San Juan involving protesters and pro-government militia on July 12, 2018 (6 fatalities), violence against civilians in Costa Caribe Norte involving unidentified communal militia and civilians on January 29, 2020(6 fatalities), riot in Costa Caribe Norte involving rioters and pro-government militia on June 14, 2018 (5 fatalities), violence against civilians in Rio San Juan involving unidentified armed group and civilians on October 3, 2019(5 fatalities)

6. Turkey

Thankful Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0207 per year

-0.0207 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2012)

Electoral autocracy (since 2012) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in Hakkari involving Turkish military and PKK: Kurdistan Workers Party on July 2, 2017 (97 fatalities), battle in Sirnak involving Turkish military and PKK: Kurdistan Workers Party on July 2, 2016 (60 fatalities), explosion in Gaziantep involving Islamic State and civilians on August 20, 2016 (57 fatalities), explosion in Istanbul involving TAK: Kurdistan Freedom Hawks and Turkish police on December 10, 2016 (49 fatalities), explosion in Istanbul involving Islamic State and civilians on June 28, 2016 (48 fatalities)

5. Serbia

SStajic / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0221 per year

-0.0221 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2013)

Electoral autocracy (since 2013) Recent episodes of unrest: Strategic development in Belgrade involving unidentified armed group and civilians on May 3, 2023 (18 fatalities), explosion in Belgrade involving unidentified armed group and civilians on April 26, 2018 (1 fatality), explosion in Belgrade involving unidentified armed group and civilians on June 19, 2018 (1 fatality), violence against civilians in Belgrade involving unidentified armed group and civilians on July 28, 2018 (1 fatality)

4. Mali

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0222 per year

-0.0222 per year Current regime classification: Closed autocracy (since 2020)

Closed autocracy (since 2020) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in Gao involving JNIM: Group for Support of Islam and Muslims and Islamic State Sahel Province on December 7, 2022 (173 fatalities), violence against civilians in Mopti involving Dan Na Ambassagou and civilians on March 23, 2019 (157 fatalities), battle in Mopti involving JNIM: Group for Support of Islam and Muslims and Dan Na Ambassagou on March 18, 2020 (109 fatalities), battle in Menaka involving Nigerien military and Islamic State Sahel Province on March 22, 2023 (96 fatalities), battle in Bamako involving JNIM: Group for Support of Islam and Muslims and Malian gendarmerie on45552(90 fatalities)

3. Poland

ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0226 per year

-0.0226 per year Current regime classification: Electoral democracy (since 2015)

Electoral democracy (since 2015) Recent episodes of unrest: Violence against civilians in Pomorskie involving unidentified armed group and civilians on January 24, 2020, violence against civilians in Wielkopolskie involving unidentified armed group and civilians on February 23, 2020, strategic development in Pomorskie involving unidentified armed group and civilians on June 17, 2020, strategic development in Lubelskie involving unidentified armed group and civilians on August 1, 2021, violence against civilians in Podlaskie involving unidentified armed group and Syrian civilians on November 11, 2021

2. India

Allison Joyce / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0245 per year

-0.0245 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2016)

Electoral autocracy (since 2016) Recent episodes of unrest: Battle in Chhattisgarh involving Communist Party of India and Indian police (District Reserve Group) on March 21, 2020 (40 fatalities), explosion in Jammu and Kashmir involving JeM: Jaish-e-Mohammad and Indian police (CRPF) on February 14, 2019 (38 fatalities), battle in Chhattisgarh involving Indian police (District Reserve Group) and PLGA: People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army on October 4, 2024 (35 fatalities), battle in Chhattisgarh involving Indian police (District Reserve Group) and Communist Party of India on February 9, 2025 (33 fatalities), battle in Odisha involving Communist Partyof India and Indian police (Greyhounds)on October 24, 2016 (31 fatalities)

1. Hungary

AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images

Annual change in V-Dem liberal democracy index since 2008: -0.0306 per year

-0.0306 per year Current regime classification: Electoral autocracy (since 2017)

Electoral autocracy (since 2017) Recent episodes of unrest: Strategic development in Budapest involving unidentified armed group and civilians on February 12, 2020, violence against civilians in Budapest involving unidentified armed group and civilians on February 25, 2021, strategic development in Budapest involving unidentified armed group and civilians on April 2, 2021, strategic development in Budapest involving Hungarian police and unidentified armed group on June 1, 2021, violence against civilians in Budapest involving unidentified armed group and civilians on June 13, 2021

You worked hard to build a six-figure portfolio. But, you’re aware that building a comfortable retirement not just about saving—it’s about strategy. For example, if you’re not taking taxes into account, you’re missing out on a key input to optimize your wealth. Answer a few simple questions to find a financial advisor who can help you take steps to wield your assets in ways to compound over time. Click here to get started now. (Sponsor)