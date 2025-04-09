Most Corrupt Countries The U.S. Is Selling Weapons To Chris Hondros / Getty Images News via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Approximately one-fifth of all U.S. weapons sales are to countries categorized as electoral autocracies and closed autocracies.

The U.S. sells tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons to countries considered corrupt by panels of civil society experts.

Last year, however, the Biden administration passed restrictions on gun exports to controversial countries.

While the United States has always been ideologically opposed to authoritarianism, the U.S. has a strong history of supporting corrupt regimes through weapons transfers. Since 2021, the U.S. has sold more than $11 billion in weapons to regimes classified as electoral autocracies by the Varieties of Democracy project of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, and over $8 billion in weapons to regimes classified as closed autocracies.

The Forum on the Arms Trade, a network of civil society experts and analysts, catalogs controversial arms sales by the U.S. government. Since 2021, for example, the U.S. has sold the Egyptian government over $3.5 billion in weapons, among the most of any country. The sales of military aircraft and air defense radar systems occurred amidst concerns in Washington over human rights abuses in Egypt, and just months after the State Department had placed a hold on $130 million in military aid to the country. Egypt scores 30 out of 100 on Transparency International’s 2024 Corruptions Perceptions Index score, ranking as the 51st most corrupt country in the world.

Over the past year, however, the U.S. has passed several restrictions limiting the sale of weapons to controversial countries. In May 2024, the Biden administration passed restrictions on the sale of firearms exports to 36 countries, including Panama, Papua New Guinea, and Tajikistan. A look at the data reveals the most corrupt countries still importing weapons from the U.S.

To determine the most corrupt countries the U.S. is selling weapons to, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on perceived corruption from Transparency International and annual arms sales from the U.S. government. Countries with at least $1 million total arms imports from the United States from 2021 to 2022 were ranked based on their 2024 Corruptions Perceptions Index score, a measure of how corrupt a country’s public sector is perceived to be, according to experts and businesspeople.

Weapons sales were tallied from two sources — foreign military sales data via the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency and direct commercial sales data from the U.S. State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls. Government classifications are from the Varieties of Democracy project of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. Data on recent weapons transfers is from SIPRI.

25. Nepal

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 34/100

34/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $31.7 million

$31.7 million Government classification: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Recent weapons transfers: 2 Bell-412 helicopters in 2022 ($10.0 million), 1 Bell-407 light helicopter in 2018 ($1.1 million), 2 aircraft engines in 2017 ($1.0 million)

24. Turkey

Thankful Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 34/100

34/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $488.8 million

$488.8 million Government classification: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Recent weapons transfers: N/A

23. Thailand

tawanlubfah / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 34/100

34/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $411.9 million

$411.9 million Government classification: Closed autocracy

Closed autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 8 AT-6 Wolverine ground-attack aircraft in 2021 ($38.0 million), 5 S-70 Black Hawk transport helicopters in 2019 ($36.3 million), 18 APG-68 combat aircraft radars in 2012 ($36.0 million), 8 AH-6S combat helicopters in 2022 ($32.0 million), 50 AIM-120C AMRAAM long-range air-to-air missiles in 2014 ($30.0 million), 9 S-70 Black Hawk transport helicopters in 2022 ($26.1 million), 12 T-6 Texan-2 (armed) trainer aircraft in 2020 ($24.0 million), 2 TPS-70 air-search radars in 2013 ($22.0 million), 3 S-70 Black Hawk transport helicopters in 2012 ($21.8 million), 3 S-70 Black Hawk transport helicopters in 2012 ($21.8 million)

22. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 34/100

34/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $131.7 million

$131.7 million Government classification: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Recent weapons transfers: 38 V2500 turbofans in 2014 ($114.0 million), 36 F414 turbofans in 2015 ($90.0 million), 12 S-70 Black Hawk transport helicopters in 2024 ($87.0 million), 2 SH-60B Seahawk anti-submarine helicopters in 2013 ($34.0 million), 23 AAV-7RAM/RS APCs in 2015 ($27.6 million), 32 M-109A5 155mm self-propelled guns in 2013 ($26.4 million), 1 Boeing-767 transport aircraft in 2016 ($24.0 million), 36 M-109A5 155mm self-propelled guns in 2017 ($18.0 million), 22 Mk-54 LWT anti-submarine torpedoes in 2021 ($11.0 million), 4 APS-143(V) maritime patrol aircraft radars in 2013 ($10.0 million)

21. Philippines

artran / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 33/100

33/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $229.7 million

$229.7 million Government classification: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 32 S-70 Black Hawk transport helicopters in 2022 ($232.0 million), 3 C-130J Hercules transport aircraft in 2023 ($120.0 million), 16 S-70 Black Hawk transport helicopters in 2019 ($116.0 million), 1 Hamilton patrol ship in 2011 ($54.0 million), 1 Hamilton patrol ship in 2012 ($54.0 million), 1 Hamilton patrol ship in 2015 ($54.0 million), 6 Bell-412 helicopters in 2014 ($30.0 million), 12 F404 turbofans in 2014 ($26.4 million), 2 C-130H Hercules transport aircraft in 2014 ($22.4 million), 2 C-130H Hercules transport aircraft in 2020 ($22.4 million)

20. Panama

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 33/100

33/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $15.8 million

$15.8 million Government classification: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Recent weapons transfers: N/A

19. Uzbekistan

taniche / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 32/100

32/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $14.2 million

$14.2 million Government classification: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 159 M-ATV APCs in 2014 ($15.9 million), 70 MaxxPro APCs in 2014 ($9.0 million), 50 Cougar APCs in 2014 ($7.0 million), 6 PC-12 light transport aircraft in 2024 ($4.4 million), 50 RG-33 APCs in 2014 ($4.0 million), 24 vehicle engines in 2017 ($1.2 million)

18. Kenya

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 32/100

32/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $5.8 million

$5.8 million Government classification: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Recent weapons transfers: 8 UH-1H Huey-2 helicopters in 2016 ($24.8 million), 150 M-1117 Guardian APCs in 2024 ($24.0 million), 8 UH-1H Huey-2 helicopters in 2024 ($9.9 million), 6 aircraft engines in 2017 ($9.0 million), 12 MD-500E light helicopters in 2018 ($8.4 million), 22 Mamba-7 APCs in 2020 ($4.4 million), 3 M28 Skytruck light transport aircraft in 2016 ($3.3 million), 6 L-118 105mm towed guns in 2019 ($1.4 million), 1 Cessna-208 Caravan light transport aircraft in 2014 ($1.0 million), 2 ScanEagle UAVs in 2015 ($100,000)

17. Sri Lanka

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 32/100

32/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $15.4 million

$15.4 million Government classification: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Recent weapons transfers: 1 Hamilton patrol ship in 2018 ($54.0 million), 1 Hamilton patrol ship in 2021 ($54.0 million), 2 Bell-412 helicopters in 2010 ($10.0 million), 1 King Air Maritime patrol aircraft in 2022 ($7.5 million), 8 Bell-206 light helicopters in 2024 ($2.2 million), 1 Bell-206 light helicopter in 2021 ($300,000)

16. Ecuador

reisegraf / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 32/100

32/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $2.6 million

$2.6 million Government classification: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Recent weapons transfers: 1 C-130H Hercules transport aircraft in 2023 ($11.2 million), 2 Island patrol boats in 2024 ($7.4 million), 1 King Air light transport aircraft in 2023 ($2.9 million), 2 Bell-430 light helicopters in 2012 ($2.6 million), 1 Bell-430 light helicopter in 2022 ($1.3 million), 1 Bell-407 light helicopter in 2021 ($1.1 million), 13 vehicle engines in 2022 ($1.0 million)

15. Djibouti

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 31/100

31/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $6.2 million

$6.2 million Government classification: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 54 HMMWV-UA APCs in 2018 ($7.0 million), 15 PKSV APCs in 2014 ($4.5 million), 2 Cessna-208 Caravan light transport aircraft in 2024 ($2.0 million), 7 Cougar APCs in 2015 ($1.0 million), 10 RG-33 APCs in 2013 ($800,000)

14. Peru

antorti / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 31/100

31/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $16.5 million

$16.5 million Government classification: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Recent weapons transfers: 1 Boeing-737 Classic transport aircraft in 2021 ($13.2 million), 8 aircraft engines in 2013 ($12.0 million), 2 King Air light transport aircraft in 2023 ($5.7 million), 1 King Air light transport aircraft in 2022 ($2.9 million), 1 King Air light transport aircraft in 2023 ($2.9 million), 1 Learjet-45 light transport aircraft in 2013 ($2.8 million), 18 CH-2000 light aircraft in 2019 ($2.0 million), 1 Beech-1900 light transport aircraft in 2010 ($1.5 million), 32 vehicle engines in 2014 ($1.0 million), 7 Cessna-172 light/trainer aircraft in 2015 ($700,000)

13. Mauritania

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 30/100

30/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $3.5 million

$3.5 million Government classification: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 2 Cessna-208 Caravan light transport aircraft in 2014 ($2.0 million)

12. Egypt

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 30/100

30/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $3.5 billion

$3.5 billion Government classification: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 20 F-16C Block-50/52 FGA aircraft in 2010 ($620.0 million), 125 M-1A1 Abrams tanks in 2011 ($500.0 million), 25 AH-64E Apache combat helicopters in 2020 ($375.0 million), 12 CH-47F Chinook transport helicopters in 2022 ($240.0 million), 10 AH-64D Apache Longbow combat helicopters in 2010 ($155.0 million), 2 C-130J Hercules transport aircraft in 2024 ($80.0 million), 1 Ambassador-4 corvette in 2010 ($76.5 million), 703 Caiman APCs in 2015 ($70.3 million), 690 RG-33 APCs in 2016 ($55.2 million), 11 Swiftships-93 patrol boats in 2016 ($49.5 million)

11. El Salvador

edfuentesg / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 30/100

30/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $4.6 million

$4.6 million Government classification: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 2 Bell-412 helicopters in 2021 ($10.0 million), 1 Stan Patrol-2606 patrol boat in 2017 ($4.3 million), 12 M-198 155mm towed guns in 2019 ($4.1 million), 1 UH-1H Huey-2 helicopter in 2018 ($3.1 million), 4 MD-500E light helicopters in 2017 ($2.8 million), 3 MD-500E light helicopters in 2011 ($2.1 million), 1 Cessna-208 Caravan light transport aircraft in 2021 ($1.0 million), 15 vehicle engines in 2022 ($800,000), 1 Baron light aircraft in 2017 ($700,000), 2 SR-22 light aircraft in 2022 ($400,000)

10. Liberia

jbdodane / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 27/100

27/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $3.2 million

$3.2 million Government classification: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Recent weapons transfers: 1 Mamba Mk-7 APC in 2020 ($300,000)

9. Pakistan

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 27/100

27/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $117.4 million

$117.4 million Government classification: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 1 Perry frigate in 2010 ($198.0 million), 550 M-113 APCs in 2010 ($55.0 million), 500 M-113 APCs in 2014 ($50.0 million), 350 MaxxPro APCs in 2014 ($44.8 million), 4 LM-2500 gas turbines in 2020 ($28.0 million), 2 King Air-350 ISR ground surveillance aircraft in 2011 ($22.0 million), 10 APG-68 combat aircraft radars in 2011 ($20.0 million), 5 DB-110 aircraft reconnaissance systems in 2011 ($20.0 million), 15 AAQ-33 Sniper ATP aircraft electro-optical systems in 2015 ($15.0 million), 40 MaxxPro APCs in 2017 ($12.8 million)

8. Iraq

serkansenturk / Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 26/100

26/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $845.7 million

$845.7 million Government classification: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 18 F-16C Block-50/52 FGA aircraft in 2011 ($558.0 million), 18 F-16C Block-50/52 FGA aircraft in 2013 ($558.0 million), 2,620 HMMWV-UA APCs in 2014 ($340.6 million), 5,000 AGM-114 Hellfire-2 anti-tank/air-to-surface missiles in 2014 ($250.0 million), 834 M-113 APCs in 2010 ($137.6 million), 1,000 HMMWV-UA APCs in 2014 ($130.0 million), 1,500 AGM-114 Hellfire-2 anti-tank/air-to-surface missiles in 2014 ($75.0 million), 13 MPQ-64 Sentinel air-search radars in 2013 ($65.0 million), 24 F404 turbofans in 2013 ($52.8 million), 24 F404 turbofans in 2013 ($52.8 million)

7. Mexico

stockcam / E+ via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 26/100

26/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $112.5 million

$112.5 million Government classification: Electoral democracy

Electoral democracy Recent weapons transfers: 18 S-70 Black Hawk transport helicopters in 2014 ($130.5 million), 3 Boeing-737NG transport aircraft in 2015 ($99.0 million), 8 S-70 Black Hawk transport helicopters in 2014 ($58.0 million), 24 T-6 Texan-2 (armed) trainer aircraft in 2014 ($48.0 million), 4 TPS-70 air-search radars in 2011 ($44.0 million), 4 King Air-350 ISR ground surveillance aircraft in 2014 ($44.0 million), 5 S-70 Black Hawk transport helicopters in 2014 ($36.3 million), 4 King Air Maritime patrol aircraft in 2014 ($30.0 million), 200 HMMWV-UA APCs in 2014 ($26.0 million), 12 T-6 Texan-2 (armed) trainer aircraft in 2014 ($24.0 million)

6. Guatemala

Gfed / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 25/100

25/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $28.8 million

$28.8 million Government classification: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 2 Bell-412 helicopters in 2022 ($10.0 million), 1 Stan Patrol-2606 patrol boat in 2017 ($4.3 million), 4 Cessna-208 Caravan light transport aircraft in 2018 ($4.0 million), 1 Bell-407 light helicopter in 2024 ($1.1 million), 1 Cessna-208 Caravan light transport aircraft in 2018 ($1.0 million), 1 PC-12 light transport aircraft in 2023 ($700,000), 4 Pitbull VX APCs in 2023 ($600,000), 2 PA-28 Cherokee light aircraft in 2017 ($300,000)

5. Bangladesh

Ibnul Asaf Jawed Susam / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 23/100

23/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $27.5 million

$27.5 million Government classification: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 1 Hamilton patrol ship in 2013 ($54.0 million), 1 Hamilton patrol ship in 2014 ($54.0 million), 141 MaxxPro APCs in 2018 ($18.1 million), 5 Bell-407 light helicopters in 2024 ($5.5 million), 2 Bell-407 light helicopters in 2020 ($2.2 million)

4. Lebanon

ramzihachicho / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 22/100

22/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $211.3 million

$211.3 million Government classification: Electoral autocracy

Electoral autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 1,000 AGM-114 Hellfire-2 anti-tank/air-to-surface missiles in 2017 ($50.0 million), 1,500 BGM-71F TOW-2B anti-tank missiles in 2017 ($30.0 million), 72 M-198 155mm towed guns in 2014 ($24.5 million), 89 K-6 120mm mortars in 2020 ($22.3 million), 32 M-2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in 2016 ($20.5 million), 200 M-113 APCs in 2012 ($20.0 million), 2,000 WGU-59 APKWS air-to-surface missiles in 2016 ($20.0 million), 150 HMMWV-UA APCs in 2018 ($19.5 million), 6 UH-1H Huey-2 helicopters in 2012 ($18.6 million), 6 UH-1H Huey-2 helicopters in 2014 ($18.6 million)

3. Chad

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 21/100

21/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $2.3 million

$2.3 million Government classification: Closed autocracy

Closed autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 60 David APCs in 2016 ($6.6 million), 4 aircraft engines in 2012 ($6.0 million), 28 David APCs in 2020 ($3.1 million), 2 Cessna-208 Caravan light transport aircraft in 2016 ($2.0 million), 20 vehicle engines in 2018 ($1.0 million), 20 vehicle engines in 2019 ($1.0 million)

2. Turkmenistan

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 17/100

17/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $3.3 million

$3.3 million Government classification: Closed autocracy

Closed autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 12 F-124 turbofans in 2019 ($12.0 million), 4 aircraft engines in 2019 ($6.0 million), 28 vehicle engines in 2015 ($1.4 million), 2 vehicle engines in 2021 ($200,000), 2 ScanEagle UAVs in 2020 ($100,000)

1. Afghanistan

christophe_cerisier / E+ via Getty Images

Corruptions Perceptions Index score: 17/100

17/100 U.S. arms imports, 2021-2022: $710.7 million

$710.7 million Government classification: Closed autocracy

Closed autocracy Recent weapons transfers: 4,300 HMMWV-UA APCs in 2017 ($559.0 million), 4,002 HMMWV-UA APCs in 2010 ($520.3 million), 53 S-70 Black Hawk transport helicopters in 2016 ($227.4 million), 1,673 HMMWV-UA APCs in 2016 ($217.5 million), 2,566 HMMWV-UA APCs in 2010 ($133.4 million), 744 HMMWV-UA APCs in 2011 ($96.7 million), 240 M-1117 Guardian APCs in 2011 ($96.0 million), 1,673 HMMWV-UA APCs in 2017 ($87.0 million), 433 HMMWV-UA APCs in 2016 ($56.3 million), 136 M-1117 Guardian APCs in 2012 ($54.4 million)

