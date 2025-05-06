The Places Where Opioid Prescriptions Outnumber People Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

While new public health measures have reigned in the opioid crisis, opioids are still rampant in the U.S.

In 2023, there were 83 counties with more opioid prescriptions filled than there were people.

The counties with the most opioids per capita are poor communities in the South and Midwest.

For over 25 years, the opioid crisis has devastated the United States. The opioid crisis has transcended boundaries of race, income, and age to bring harm and deaths of despair to Americans in every part of the country, both in small towns and bustling cities throughout the country. The epidemic has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, slashed U.S. life expectancy, and costs the nation over $1 trillion annually.

What began with Big Pharma’s misleading marketing campaigns spiraled into a nationwide catastrophe, as doctors – sometimes misled, sometimes complicit – flooded communities with addictive painkillers. While no region has been spared, the heaviest toll has fallen on poor, rural areas where medical oversight is limited, and chronic pain is widespread.

While new legislation and public health measures have managed to reign in crisis in the past several years, opioids are still rampant throughout the country. In 2023, there were 83 U.S. counties where more opioid prescriptions were filled than there were residents. Most of these communities are in the rural South – areas with high poverty, limited access to quality care, and elevated rates of chronic pain. In 43 of the 50 counties with the highest prescribing rates, the poverty rate exceeds the national average of 12.4%.

The consequences are dire. A 2022 study in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that for every 35 additional prescriptions per 100 residents, the odds of addiction rise by 10%. Many patients – cut off from legal opioids or no longer finding relief – turn to street drugs like heroin or fentanyl. And with roughly 80% new heroin users reporting pills as their initiation to opioid use, residents in counties with more opioid prescriptions per capita may be at a greater risk of overdose than in other parts of the country. A look at the data reveals the counties with the most opioid prescriptions per person.

To identify the places prescribing the most opioids, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed opioid prescription data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Counties were ranked based on opioid prescriptions dispensed per capita in 2023, using prescriber location rather than pharmacy data. Data on drug overdose rates for 2021 to 2023 are from the CDC and include both opioids and non-opioids. Supplemental data on poverty and population are from the U.S. Census Bureau.

50. Carbon County, UT

kenlund / Flickr

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 117.9 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 43.9 deaths per 100,000 residents

43.9 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 16.8%

16.8% Total population: 20,446

20,446 County seat: Price

49. Sullivan County, TN

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 118.7 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 54.5 deaths per 100,000 residents

54.5 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 14.9%

14.9% Total population: 159,693

159,693 County seat: Blountville

48. Emporia city, VA

Corvokarasu at English Wikipedia / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 118.9 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A

N/A Residents living below poverty level: 13.5%

13.5% Total population: 5,633

5,633 County seat: Emporia

47. Independence County, AR

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 120.0 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents

14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 19.6%

19.6% Total population: 38,120

38,120 County seat: Batesville

46. Sebastian County, AR

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 121.8 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 26.4 deaths per 100,000 residents

26.4 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 16.3%

16.3% Total population: 128,448

128,448 County seat: Fort Smith

45. Hinds County, MS

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 122.7 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents

27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 21.6%

21.6% Total population: 222,494

222,494 County seat: Jackson

44. Storey County, NV

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 122.9 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A

N/A Residents living below poverty level: 7.1%

7.1% Total population: 4,139

4,139 County seat: Virginia City

43. Washington County, TN

Rebecca-Arnott / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 123.5 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 46.7 deaths per 100,000 residents

46.7 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 15.8%

15.8% Total population: 134,693

134,693 County seat: Jonesborough

42. Jefferson County, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 124.0 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 64.1 deaths per 100,000 residents

64.1 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 16.3%

16.3% Total population: 669,744

669,744 County seat: Birmingham

41. Concordia Parish, LA

kenlund / Flickr

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 124.9 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 18.5 deaths per 100,000 residents

18.5 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 34.8%

34.8% Total population: 18,325

18,325 County seat: Vidalia

40. Charlottesville city, VA

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 125.0 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 27.9 deaths per 100,000 residents

27.9 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 22.6%

22.6% Total population: 45,863

45,863 County seat: Charlottesville

39. Swain County, NC

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 125.0 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 83.3 deaths per 100,000 residents

83.3 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 21.1%

21.1% Total population: 14,065

14,065 County seat: Bryson City

38. Garland County, AR

mobili / Flickr

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 125.3 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 32.6 deaths per 100,000 residents

32.6 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 16.5%

16.5% Total population: 100,062

100,062 County seat: Hot Springs

37. Kingfisher County, OK

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 125.7 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A

N/A Residents living below poverty level: 11.7%

11.7% Total population: 15,288

15,288 County seat: Kingfisher

36. Harmon County, OK

Victor Fazio / Flickr

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 126.5 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A

N/A Residents living below poverty level: 17.0%

17.0% Total population: 2,452

2,452 County seat: Hollis

35. Vanderburgh County, IN

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 127.1 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 40.0 deaths per 100,000 residents

40.0 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 14.4%

14.4% Total population: 179,908

179,908 County seat: Evansville

34. Cape Girardeau County, MO

missouristatearchives / Flickr

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 127.5 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 10.5 deaths per 100,000 residents

10.5 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 14.1%

14.1% Total population: 82,180

82,180 County seat: Jackson

33. Alcorn County, MS

Skye Marthaler / Wikimedia Commons

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 127.8 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 23.4 deaths per 100,000 residents

23.4 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 17.4%

17.4% Total population: 34,500

34,500 County seat: Corinth

32. Saline County, IL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 127.8 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 34.6 deaths per 100,000 residents

34.6 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 17.1%

17.1% Total population: 23,387

23,387 County seat: Harrisburg

31. Conecuh County, AL

Jimmy Emerson, DVM / Flickr

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 127.9 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 50.4 deaths per 100,000 residents

50.4 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 27.6%

27.6% Total population: 11,411

11,411 County seat: Evergreen

30. Colbert County, AL

csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 127.9 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 31.6 deaths per 100,000 residents

31.6 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 16.9%

16.9% Total population: 57,648

57,648 County seat: Tuscumbia

29. Floyd County, GA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 128.0 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 32.2 deaths per 100,000 residents

32.2 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 16.8%

16.8% Total population: 98,985

98,985 County seat: Rome

28. Pulaski County, AR

Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 129.6 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 32.4 deaths per 100,000 residents

32.4 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 16.2%

16.2% Total population: 398,949

398,949 County seat: Little Rock

27. Houston County, AL

miroslav_1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 129.8 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 17.6 deaths per 100,000 residents

17.6 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 18.0%

18.0% Total population: 107,628

107,628 County seat: Dothan

26. Madison County, TN

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 130.4 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 41.0 deaths per 100,000 residents

41.0 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 18.6%

18.6% Total population: 98,845

98,845 County seat: Jackson

25. Craighead County, AR

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 138.2 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents

16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 19.1%

19.1% Total population: 112,097

112,097 County seat: Lake City

24. Caddo Parish, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 138.7 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 18.4 deaths per 100,000 residents

18.4 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 22.3%

22.3% Total population: 232,973

232,973 County seat: Shreveport

23. Clay County, KY

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 138.7 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 77.0 deaths per 100,000 residents

77.0 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 31.8%

31.8% Total population: 20,105

20,105 County seat: Manchester

22. Scott County, VA

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 139.6 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents

17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 18.0%

18.0% Total population: 21,504

21,504 County seat: Gate City

21. Oneida County, ID

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 141.0 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A

N/A Residents living below poverty level: 11.8%

11.8% Total population: 4,681

4,681 County seat: Malad City

20. Hardin County, IL

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 142.5 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A

N/A Residents living below poverty level: 10.5%

10.5% Total population: 3,623

3,623 County seat: Elizabethtown

19. Ware County, GA

Allen Allnoch / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 146.8 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 39.9 deaths per 100,000 residents

39.9 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 22.8%

22.8% Total population: 35,958

35,958 County seat: Waycross

18. Pike County, KY

6381380 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 147.7 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 83.7 deaths per 100,000 residents

83.7 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 25.0%

25.0% Total population: 57,466

57,466 County seat: Pikeville

17. Lauderdale County, MS

nataliemaynor / Flickr

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 152.1 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 8.4 deaths per 100,000 residents

8.4 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 25.1%

25.1% Total population: 71,984

71,984 County seat: Meridian

16. Union County, SD

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 163.5 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A

N/A Residents living below poverty level: 7.3%

7.3% Total population: 16,916

16,916 County seat: Elk Point

15. Baxter County, AR

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 167.3 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 11.8 deaths per 100,000 residents

11.8 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 14.5%

14.5% Total population: 42,150

42,150 County seat: Mountain Home

14. Tift County, GA

usdagov / Flickr

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 168.8 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 29.8 deaths per 100,000 residents

29.8 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 20.9%

20.9% Total population: 41,322

41,322 County seat: Tifton

13. Clark County, KY

Robin Zeigler / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 173.2 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 75.5 deaths per 100,000 residents

75.5 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 12.9%

12.9% Total population: 37,004

37,004 County seat: Winchester

12. Jones County, MS

Pairko / Wikimedia Commons

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 173.9 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 20.0 deaths per 100,000 residents

20.0 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 20.8%

20.8% Total population: 66,839

66,839 County seat: Laurel

11. Martinsville city, VA

Sleddog116 / Wikimedia Commons

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 176.5 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 70.7 deaths per 100,000 residents

70.7 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 21.8%

21.8% Total population: 13,584

13,584 County seat: Martinsville

10. Owsley County, KY

W.marsh / Wikimedia Commons

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 188.0 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 109.4 deaths per 100,000 residents

109.4 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 24.9%

24.9% Total population: 4,021

4,021 County seat: Booneville

9. Forrest County, MS

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 188.5 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 26.0 deaths per 100,000 residents

26.0 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 21.5%

21.5% Total population: 78,027

78,027 County seat: Hattiesburg

8. Taylor County, KY

feedman / Flickr

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 193.3 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 58.2 deaths per 100,000 residents

58.2 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 16.6%

16.6% Total population: 26,205

26,205 County seat: Campbellsville

7. Fredericksburg city, VA

Charley Carter / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 193.6 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 44.2 deaths per 100,000 residents

44.2 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 16.4%

16.4% Total population: 28,383

28,383 County seat: Fredericksburg

6. McCracken County, KY

JT Crawford / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 199.7 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 24.7 deaths per 100,000 residents

24.7 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 15.3%

15.3% Total population: 67,584

67,584 County seat: Paducah

5. Montour County, PA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 230.0 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents

29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 8.8%

8.8% Total population: 18,079

18,079 County seat: Danville

4. Winchester city, VA

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 236.0 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 31.1 deaths per 100,000 residents

31.1 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 19.3%

19.3% Total population: 27,981

27,981 County seat: Winchester

3. Perry County, KY

Nyttend, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 264.5 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 105.6 deaths per 100,000 residents

105.6 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 25.5%

25.5% Total population: 27,847

27,847 County seat: Hazard

2. Salem city, VA

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 342.2 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 54.9 deaths per 100,000 residents

54.9 deaths per 100,000 residents Residents living below poverty level: 10.9%

10.9% Total population: 25,477

25,477 County seat: Salem

1. Norton city, VA

Joshua Moore / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 403.9 prescriptions per 100 residents

Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A

N/A Residents living below poverty level: 25.7%

25.7% Total population: 3,620

3,620 County seat: Norton

