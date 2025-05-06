Special Report

The Places Where Opioid Prescriptions Outnumber People

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • While new public health measures have reigned in the opioid crisis, opioids are still rampant in the U.S.
  • In 2023, there were 83 counties with more opioid prescriptions filled than there were people.
  • The counties with the most opioids per capita are poor communities in the South and Midwest.
For over 25 years, the opioid crisis has devastated the United States. The opioid crisis has transcended boundaries of race, income, and age to bring harm and deaths of despair to Americans in every part of the country, both in small towns and bustling cities throughout the country. The epidemic has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, slashed U.S. life expectancy, and costs the nation over $1 trillion annually.

What began with Big Pharma’s misleading marketing campaigns spiraled into a nationwide catastrophe, as doctors – sometimes misled, sometimes complicit – flooded communities with addictive painkillers. While no region has been spared, the heaviest toll has fallen on poor, rural areas where medical oversight is limited, and chronic pain is widespread.

While new legislation and public health measures have managed to reign in crisis in the past several years, opioids are still rampant throughout the country. In 2023, there were 83 U.S. counties where more opioid prescriptions were filled than there were residents. Most of these communities are in the rural South – areas with high poverty, limited access to quality care, and elevated rates of chronic pain. In 43 of the 50 counties with the highest prescribing rates, the poverty rate exceeds the national average of 12.4%.

The consequences are dire. A 2022 study in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that for every 35 additional prescriptions per 100 residents, the odds of addiction rise by 10%. Many patients – cut off from legal opioids or no longer finding relief – turn to street drugs like heroin or fentanyl. And with roughly 80% new heroin users reporting pills as their initiation to opioid use, residents in counties with more opioid prescriptions per capita may be at a greater risk of overdose than in other parts of the country. A look at the data reveals the counties with the most opioid prescriptions per person.

To identify the places prescribing the most opioids, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed opioid prescription data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Counties were ranked based on opioid prescriptions dispensed per capita in 2023, using prescriber location rather than pharmacy data. Data on drug overdose rates for 2021 to 2023 are from the CDC and include both opioids and non-opioids. Supplemental data on poverty and population are from the U.S. Census Bureau.

50. Carbon County, UT

kenlund / Flickr
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 117.9 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 43.9 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 16.8%
  • Total population: 20,446
  • County seat: Price

49. Sullivan County, TN

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 118.7 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 54.5 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 14.9%
  • Total population: 159,693
  • County seat: Blountville

48. Emporia city, VA

Corvokarasu at English Wikipedia / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 118.9 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A
  • Residents living below poverty level: 13.5%
  • Total population: 5,633
  • County seat: Emporia

47. Independence County, AR

Charles R. Handford House by Valis55
Charles R. Handford House (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Valis55
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 120.0 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 19.6%
  • Total population: 38,120
  • County seat: Batesville

46. Sebastian County, AR

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 121.8 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 26.4 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 16.3%
  • Total population: 128,448
  • County seat: Fort Smith

45. Hinds County, MS

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 122.7 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 21.6%
  • Total population: 222,494
  • County seat: Jackson

44. Storey County, NV

View of Reno, Nevada from Virg... by Ken Lund
View of Reno, Nevada from Virg... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 122.9 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A
  • Residents living below poverty level: 7.1%
  • Total population: 4,139
  • County seat: Virginia City

43. Washington County, TN

Rebecca-Arnott / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 123.5 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 46.7 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 15.8%
  • Total population: 134,693
  • County seat: Jonesborough

42. Jefferson County, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 124.0 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 64.1 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 16.3%
  • Total population: 669,744
  • County seat: Birmingham

41. Concordia Parish, LA

kenlund / Flickr

  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 124.9 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 18.5 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 34.8%
  • Total population: 18,325
  • County seat: Vidalia

40. Charlottesville city, VA

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 125.0 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 27.9 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 22.6%
  • Total population: 45,863
  • County seat: Charlottesville

39. Swain County, NC

Tuckasegee River by Gerry Dincher
Tuckasegee River (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gerry Dincher
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 125.0 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 83.3 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 21.1%
  • Total population: 14,065
  • County seat: Bryson City

38. Garland County, AR

mobili / Flickr
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 125.3 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 32.6 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 16.5%
  • Total population: 100,062
  • County seat: Hot Springs

37. Kingfisher County, OK

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 125.7 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A
  • Residents living below poverty level: 11.7%
  • Total population: 15,288
  • County seat: Kingfisher

36. Harmon County, OK

Victor Fazio / Flickr

  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 126.5 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A
  • Residents living below poverty level: 17.0%
  • Total population: 2,452
  • County seat: Hollis

35. Vanderburgh County, IN

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 127.1 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 40.0 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 14.4%
  • Total population: 179,908
  • County seat: Evansville

34. Cape Girardeau County, MO

missouristatearchives / Flickr
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 127.5 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 10.5 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 14.1%
  • Total population: 82,180
  • County seat: Jackson

33. Alcorn County, MS

Skye Marthaler / Wikimedia Commons

  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 127.8 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 23.4 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 17.4%
  • Total population: 34,500
  • County seat: Corinth

32. Saline County, IL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 127.8 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 34.6 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 17.1%
  • Total population: 23,387
  • County seat: Harrisburg

31. Conecuh County, AL

Jimmy Emerson, DVM / Flickr

  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 127.9 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 50.4 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 27.6%
  • Total population: 11,411
  • County seat: Evergreen

30. Colbert County, AL

csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 127.9 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 31.6 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 16.9%
  • Total population: 57,648
  • County seat: Tuscumbia

29. Floyd County, GA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 128.0 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 32.2 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 16.8%
  • Total population: 98,985
  • County seat: Rome

28. Pulaski County, AR

Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 129.6 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 32.4 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 16.2%
  • Total population: 398,949
  • County seat: Little Rock

27. Houston County, AL

miroslav_1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 129.8 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 17.6 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 18.0%
  • Total population: 107,628
  • County seat: Dothan

26. Madison County, TN

Old Madison County Courthouse, Jackson by Www78
Old Madison County Courthouse, Jackson (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Www78
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 130.4 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 41.0 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 18.6%
  • Total population: 98,845
  • County seat: Jackson

25. Craighead County, AR

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 138.2 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 19.1%
  • Total population: 112,097
  • County seat: Lake City

24. Caddo Parish, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 138.7 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 18.4 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 22.3%
  • Total population: 232,973
  • County seat: Shreveport

23. Clay County, KY

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 138.7 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 77.0 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 31.8%
  • Total population: 20,105
  • County seat: Manchester

22. Scott County, VA

Scott County Courthouse, Gate City, Virginia by Skye Marthaler
Scott County Courthouse, Gate City, Virginia (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Skye Marthaler
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 139.6 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 18.0%
  • Total population: 21,504
  • County seat: Gate City

21. Oneida County, ID

U.S. Route 30 West of Soda Spr... by Ken Lund
U.S. Route 30 West of Soda Spr... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 141.0 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A
  • Residents living below poverty level: 11.8%
  • Total population: 4,681
  • County seat: Malad City

20. Hardin County, IL

Hardin County Courthouse, Elizabethtown by Daniel Schwen
Hardin County Courthouse, Elizabethtown (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Daniel Schwen
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 142.5 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A
  • Residents living below poverty level: 10.5%
  • Total population: 3,623
  • County seat: Elizabethtown

19. Ware County, GA

Allen Allnoch / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 146.8 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 39.9 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 22.8%
  • Total population: 35,958
  • County seat: Waycross

18. Pike County, KY

6381380 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 147.7 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 83.7 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 25.0%
  • Total population: 57,466
  • County seat: Pikeville

17. Lauderdale County, MS

nataliemaynor / Flickr

  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 152.1 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 8.4 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 25.1%
  • Total population: 71,984
  • County seat: Meridian

16. Union County, SD

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 163.5 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A
  • Residents living below poverty level: 7.3%
  • Total population: 16,916
  • County seat: Elk Point

15. Baxter County, AR

Norfork Tailwater by Pcrh
Norfork Tailwater (CC BY-SA 2.5) by Pcrh
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 167.3 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 11.8 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 14.5%
  • Total population: 42,150
  • County seat: Mountain Home

14. Tift County, GA

usdagov / Flickr
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 168.8 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 29.8 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 20.9%
  • Total population: 41,322
  • County seat: Tifton

13. Clark County, KY

Robin Zeigler / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 173.2 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 75.5 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 12.9%
  • Total population: 37,004
  • County seat: Winchester

12. Jones County, MS

Pairko / Wikimedia Commons

  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 173.9 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 20.0 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 20.8%
  • Total population: 66,839
  • County seat: Laurel

11. Martinsville city, VA

Sleddog116 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 176.5 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 70.7 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 21.8%
  • Total population: 13,584
  • County seat: Martinsville

10. Owsley County, KY

W.marsh / Wikimedia Commons
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 188.0 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 109.4 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 24.9%
  • Total population: 4,021
  • County seat: Booneville

9. Forrest County, MS

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 188.5 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 26.0 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 21.5%
  • Total population: 78,027
  • County seat: Hattiesburg

8. Taylor County, KY

feedman / Flickr

  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 193.3 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 58.2 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 16.6%
  • Total population: 26,205
  • County seat: Campbellsville

7. Fredericksburg city, VA

Charley Carter / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 193.6 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 44.2 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 16.4%
  • Total population: 28,383
  • County seat: Fredericksburg

6. McCracken County, KY

JT Crawford / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 199.7 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 24.7 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 15.3%
  • Total population: 67,584
  • County seat: Paducah

5. Montour County, PA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 230.0 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 8.8%
  • Total population: 18,079
  • County seat: Danville

4. Winchester city, VA

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 236.0 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 31.1 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 19.3%
  • Total population: 27,981
  • County seat: Winchester

3. Perry County, KY

Nyttend, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 264.5 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 105.6 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 25.5%
  • Total population: 27,847
  • County seat: Hazard

2. Salem city, VA

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 342.2 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: 54.9 deaths per 100,000 residents
  • Residents living below poverty level: 10.9%
  • Total population: 25,477
  • County seat: Salem

1. Norton city, VA

Joshua Moore / iStock via Getty Images
  • Opioid dispensation rate in 2023: 403.9 prescriptions per 100 residents
  • Drug overdose rate, 2021 to 2023: N/A
  • Residents living below poverty level: 25.7%
  • Total population: 3,620
  • County seat: Norton

