These Countries Are Running Out Of People

Empty benches with an empty chess table in an empty park with fall foliage in Stuyvesant Heights in Brooklyn
Diego Galtieri / Shutterstock.com
Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • 59 countries forecast to experience population decline from 2025 to 2050.
  • 90 countries are projected to shrink from 2025 to 2100.
  • The fastest-shrinking countries are in Eastern Europe, where birth rates are falling and outbound migration is rising.
  • Many small island nations are also shrinking at an alarming rate.
While most of the world is worried about explosive growth and overpopulation, a number of fast-shrinking countries are fretting about population decline. Aging populations, low fertility rates, and outbound migration flows are contributing to population decline in countries throughout the developed and developing world, with some nations forecast to lose more than half of their populations by century’s end.

Worldwide, 30 countries experienced population decline from 2000 to 2025. Some 59 countries are forecast to experience population decline from 2025 to 2050, while 90 countries are projected to shrink from 2025 to 2100. Many of the fastest-shrinking countries are in Eastern Europe, where outbound migration is rising and birth rates are falling. Many small island nations, such as Cook Islands, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and Micronesia, are also losing population at an unsustainable pace. Some Asian nations that experienced rapid population growth in the late 20th century, such as Japan and South Korea, are shrinking too. A closer look at the data reveals the countries running out of people.

To determine the countries running out of people, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau’s International Database. Countries were ranked based on projected population change from 2025 to 2050. Only countries with fertility rates below the 2.1-births-per-female average replacement for developed nations were included.

25. China

ASKA / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -8.7% (-122.7 million people)
  • Current population, 2025: 1.4 billion
  • Population forecast, 2050: 1.3 billion
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.2 births per female

24. Greece

Santorini Greece 2023 by Harold Litwiler
Santorini Greece 2023 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Harold Litwiler
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -8.8% (-920,364 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 10.4 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 9.5 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.4 births per female

23. Hungary

AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -9.1% (-895,390 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 9.8 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 8.9 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.6 births per female

22. Belarus

bruev / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -10.7% (-1.0 million people)
  • Current population, 2025: 9.5 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 8.4 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

21. Russia

Leonid Eremeychuk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -10.8% (-15.2 million people)
  • Current population, 2025: 140.1 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 125.0 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

20. Dominica

NANCY PAUWELS / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -11.0% (-8,199 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 74,642
  • Population forecast, 2050: 66,443
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 2.0 births per female

19. South Korea

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -11.3% (-5.8 million people)
  • Current population, 2025: 51.5 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 45.7 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 0.7 births per female

18. Estonia

KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -11.7% (-156,770 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 1.3 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 1.2 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.4 births per female

17. Japan

tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -13.5% (-16.5 million people)
  • Current population, 2025: 122.7 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 106.2 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.4 births per female

16. Romania

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -13.5% (-2.4 million people)
  • Current population, 2025: 18.0 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 15.6 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.6 births per female

15. Serbia

SStajic / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -13.9% (-919,530 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 6.6 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 5.7 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

14. Poland

ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -14.2% (-5.5 million people)
  • Current population, 2025: 38.4 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 32.9 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.3 births per female

13. Bulgaria

sfabisuk / Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -14.8% (-997,030 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 6.7 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 5.7 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

12. Moldova

Chisinau city life by Guttorm Flatabu00f8
Chisinau city life (BY 2.0) by Guttorm Flatabu00f8
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -14.8% (-529,703 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 3.6 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 3.0 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.3 births per female

11. Armenia

Yerevan Central Square at Night by Hovic Armenia Album
Yerevan Central Square at Night (BY 2.0) by Hovic Armenia Album
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -14.9% (-442,690 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 3.0 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 2.5 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.7 births per female

10. Ukraine

pvachier / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -15.3% (-5.6 million people)
  • Current population, 2025: 36.5 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 30.9 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.2 births per female

9. Croatia

rusm / Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -16.0% (-651,561 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 4.1 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 3.4 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.4 births per female

8. Montenegro

emicristea / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -17.2% (-102,629 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 597,174
  • Population forecast, 2050: 494,545
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.8 births per female

7. Cuba

xavierarnau / Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -20.5% (-2.1 million people)
  • Current population, 2025: 10.1 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 8.0 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

6. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina-02232 - Old Bridge by archer10 (Dennis)
Bosnia and Herzegovina-02232 - Old Bridge (BY-SA 2.0) by archer10 (Dennis)
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -21.4% (-780,881 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 3.7 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 2.9 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.1 births per female

5. Lithuania

Roman Babakin / Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -23.8% (-669,489 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 2.8 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 2.1 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.2 births per female

4. Albania

Saranda, Albania by timniblett
Saranda, Albania (BY 2.0) by timniblett
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -23.9% (-610,970 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 2.6 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 1.9 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.1 births per female

3. Latvia

KavalenkavaVolha / Getty Images
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -24.5% (-462,903 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 1.9 million
  • Population forecast, 2050: 1.4 million
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.3 births per female

2. Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Chevaux sauvages u00e0 Langlade by A. Germain
Chevaux sauvages u00e0 Langlade (BY 2.0) by A. Germain
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -27.3% (-1,385 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 5,070
  • Population forecast, 2050: 3,685
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 1.6 births per female

1. Cook Islands

Church @ Aitutaki, Cook Islands by timparkinson
Church @ Aitutaki, Cook Islands (BY 2.0) by timparkinson
  • Population projection, 2025-2050: -29.0% (-2,200 people)
  • Current population, 2025: 7,592
  • Population forecast, 2050: 5,392
  • Fertility rate, 2025: 2.0 births per female

