These Countries Are Running Out Of People Diego Galtieri / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Wall St. Insights

59 countries forecast to experience population decline from 2025 to 2050.

90 countries are projected to shrink from 2025 to 2100.

The fastest-shrinking countries are in Eastern Europe, where birth rates are falling and outbound migration is rising.

Many small island nations are also shrinking at an alarming rate.

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

While most of the world is worried about explosive growth and overpopulation, a number of fast-shrinking countries are fretting about population decline. Aging populations, low fertility rates, and outbound migration flows are contributing to population decline in countries throughout the developed and developing world, with some nations forecast to lose more than half of their populations by century’s end.

Worldwide, 30 countries experienced population decline from 2000 to 2025. Some 59 countries are forecast to experience population decline from 2025 to 2050, while 90 countries are projected to shrink from 2025 to 2100. Many of the fastest-shrinking countries are in Eastern Europe, where outbound migration is rising and birth rates are falling. Many small island nations, such as Cook Islands, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and Micronesia, are also losing population at an unsustainable pace. Some Asian nations that experienced rapid population growth in the late 20th century, such as Japan and South Korea, are shrinking too. A closer look at the data reveals the countries running out of people.

To determine the countries running out of people, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau’s International Database. Countries were ranked based on projected population change from 2025 to 2050. Only countries with fertility rates below the 2.1-births-per-female average replacement for developed nations were included.

25. China

ASKA / E+ via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -8.7% (-122.7 million people)

-8.7% (-122.7 million people) Current population, 2025: 1.4 billion

1.4 billion Population forecast, 2050: 1.3 billion

1.3 billion Fertility rate, 2025: 1.2 births per female

24. Greece

Population projection, 2025-2050: -8.8% (-920,364 people)

-8.8% (-920,364 people) Current population, 2025: 10.4 million

10.4 million Population forecast, 2050: 9.5 million

9.5 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.4 births per female

23. Hungary

AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -9.1% (-895,390 people)

-9.1% (-895,390 people) Current population, 2025: 9.8 million

9.8 million Population forecast, 2050: 8.9 million

8.9 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.6 births per female

22. Belarus

bruev / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -10.7% (-1.0 million people)

-10.7% (-1.0 million people) Current population, 2025: 9.5 million

9.5 million Population forecast, 2050: 8.4 million

8.4 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

21. Russia

Leonid Eremeychuk / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -10.8% (-15.2 million people)

-10.8% (-15.2 million people) Current population, 2025: 140.1 million

140.1 million Population forecast, 2050: 125.0 million

125.0 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

20. Dominica

NANCY PAUWELS / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -11.0% (-8,199 people)

-11.0% (-8,199 people) Current population, 2025: 74,642

74,642 Population forecast, 2050: 66,443

66,443 Fertility rate, 2025: 2.0 births per female

19. South Korea

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -11.3% (-5.8 million people)

-11.3% (-5.8 million people) Current population, 2025: 51.5 million

51.5 million Population forecast, 2050: 45.7 million

45.7 million Fertility rate, 2025: 0.7 births per female

18. Estonia

KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -11.7% (-156,770 people)

-11.7% (-156,770 people) Current population, 2025: 1.3 million

1.3 million Population forecast, 2050: 1.2 million

1.2 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.4 births per female

17. Japan

tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -13.5% (-16.5 million people)

-13.5% (-16.5 million people) Current population, 2025: 122.7 million

122.7 million Population forecast, 2050: 106.2 million

106.2 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.4 births per female

16. Romania

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -13.5% (-2.4 million people)

-13.5% (-2.4 million people) Current population, 2025: 18.0 million

18.0 million Population forecast, 2050: 15.6 million

15.6 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.6 births per female

15. Serbia

SStajic / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -13.9% (-919,530 people)

-13.9% (-919,530 people) Current population, 2025: 6.6 million

6.6 million Population forecast, 2050: 5.7 million

5.7 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

14. Poland

ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -14.2% (-5.5 million people)

-14.2% (-5.5 million people) Current population, 2025: 38.4 million

38.4 million Population forecast, 2050: 32.9 million

32.9 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.3 births per female

13. Bulgaria

sfabisuk / Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -14.8% (-997,030 people)

-14.8% (-997,030 people) Current population, 2025: 6.7 million

6.7 million Population forecast, 2050: 5.7 million

5.7 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

12. Moldova

Population projection, 2025-2050: -14.8% (-529,703 people)

-14.8% (-529,703 people) Current population, 2025: 3.6 million

3.6 million Population forecast, 2050: 3.0 million

3.0 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.3 births per female

11. Armenia

Population projection, 2025-2050: -14.9% (-442,690 people)

-14.9% (-442,690 people) Current population, 2025: 3.0 million

3.0 million Population forecast, 2050: 2.5 million

2.5 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.7 births per female

10. Ukraine

pvachier / E+ via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -15.3% (-5.6 million people)

-15.3% (-5.6 million people) Current population, 2025: 36.5 million

36.5 million Population forecast, 2050: 30.9 million

30.9 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.2 births per female

9. Croatia

rusm / Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -16.0% (-651,561 people)

-16.0% (-651,561 people) Current population, 2025: 4.1 million

4.1 million Population forecast, 2050: 3.4 million

3.4 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.4 births per female

8. Montenegro

emicristea / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -17.2% (-102,629 people)

-17.2% (-102,629 people) Current population, 2025: 597,174

597,174 Population forecast, 2050: 494,545

494,545 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.8 births per female

7. Cuba

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -20.5% (-2.1 million people)

-20.5% (-2.1 million people) Current population, 2025: 10.1 million

10.1 million Population forecast, 2050: 8.0 million

8.0 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

6. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Population projection, 2025-2050: -21.4% (-780,881 people)

-21.4% (-780,881 people) Current population, 2025: 3.7 million

3.7 million Population forecast, 2050: 2.9 million

2.9 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.1 births per female

5. Lithuania

Roman Babakin / Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -23.8% (-669,489 people)

-23.8% (-669,489 people) Current population, 2025: 2.8 million

2.8 million Population forecast, 2050: 2.1 million

2.1 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.2 births per female

4. Albania

Population projection, 2025-2050: -23.9% (-610,970 people)

-23.9% (-610,970 people) Current population, 2025: 2.6 million

2.6 million Population forecast, 2050: 1.9 million

1.9 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.1 births per female

3. Latvia

KavalenkavaVolha / Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -24.5% (-462,903 people)

-24.5% (-462,903 people) Current population, 2025: 1.9 million

1.9 million Population forecast, 2050: 1.4 million

1.4 million Fertility rate, 2025: 1.3 births per female

2. Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Population projection, 2025-2050: -27.3% (-1,385 people)

-27.3% (-1,385 people) Current population, 2025: 5,070

5,070 Population forecast, 2050: 3,685

3,685 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.6 births per female

1. Cook Islands

Population projection, 2025-2050: -29.0% (-2,200 people)

-29.0% (-2,200 people) Current population, 2025: 7,592

7,592 Population forecast, 2050: 5,392

5,392 Fertility rate, 2025: 2.0 births per female

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.