This Shrinking County Will Lose More Than 1 Million Residents By 2100

Key Points Over the next 75 years, the U.S. population will grow by more than 30 million people.

An increasing shift in population from rural areas to fast-growing metros in the South and West will create some population winners, and some losers.

Some counties are forecast to shed more than 250,000 residents — some more than half of their population.

The U.S. population is undergoing a massive shift. As the country adds tens of millions of new residents in the coming 75 years, a larger share of Americans will live in urban areas where infrastructure, services, and economic opportunities will in turn be increasingly concentrated. While the transition is supercharging growth in key metro areas like Austin, Phoenix, and Atlanta, domestic migration patterns will also create huge population declines in other parts of the country.

New research from NASA’s Socioeconomic Data and Applications Center projects county-level population change through 2100. The dataset shows dozens of counties in the South and Midwest forecast to add more than 1 million new residents over the next 75 years, while others — mostly in the Midwest — will lose more than 250,000 residents. Some are set to lose more than half of their populations as aging populations and low birth rates spur natural decline and infrastructural declines lead to outbound migration. A closer look at the data reveals the counties that will shrink the most by 2100.

To identify the counties expected to have the largest population increases over the next 75 years, 24/7 Wall St. analyzed data from NASA’s SEDAC U.S. County-Level Population Projections. Counties were ranked based on projected raw population decline from 2025 to 2100. Population projections are based on SSP2 in the Shared Socioeconomic Pathways system, a “middle-of-the-road” scenario in which historical demographic trends largely continue. Supplemental data on median household income is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Economic sector data is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and reflects each county’s largest industry by GDP share.

40. Cameron County, TX

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -98,816 residents

-98,816 residents Projected population, 2100: 342,787 residents

342,787 residents Current population, 2025: 441,603 residents

441,603 residents Median household income: $51,334

$51,334 Largest industry: Government and government enterprises (17.7% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (17.7% of GDP) Largest cities: Brownsville, Harlingen, San Benito, Los Fresnos, La Feria, Cameron Park, Primera

39. St. Louis County, MO

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -103,243 residents

-103,243 residents Projected population, 2100: 921,984 residents

921,984 residents Current population, 2025: 1,025,227 residents

1,025,227 residents Median household income: $81,340

$81,340 Largest industry: Real estate and rental and leasing (13.4% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (13.4% of GDP) Largest cities: Florissant, Chesterfield, Oakville, Wildwood, University City, Ballwin, Kirkwood

38. Niagara County, NY

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -107,927 residents

-107,927 residents Projected population, 2100: 96,222 residents

96,222 residents Current population, 2025: 204,149 residents

204,149 residents Median household income: $67,809

$67,809 Largest industry: Utilities (19.0% of GDP)

Utilities (19.0% of GDP) Largest cities: Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Lockport, South Lockport, Newfane, Lewiston, Middleport

37. Trumbull County, OH

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -108,078 residents

-108,078 residents Projected population, 2100: 83,617 residents

83,617 residents Current population, 2025: 191,696 residents

191,696 residents Median household income: $55,088

$55,088 Largest industry: Manufacturing (14.6% of GDP)

Manufacturing (14.6% of GDP) Largest cities: Warren, Niles, Girard, Hubbard, Cortland, Champion Heights, Howland Center

36. Erie County, PA

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -109,174 residents

-109,174 residents Projected population, 2100: 162,985 residents

162,985 residents Current population, 2025: 272,159 residents

272,159 residents Median household income: $61,476

$61,476 Largest industry: Manufacturing (16.3% of GDP)

Manufacturing (16.3% of GDP) Largest cities: Erie, Northwest Harborcreek, Corry, Edinboro, North East, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville

35. Baltimore city, MD

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -110,315 residents

-110,315 residents Projected population, 2100: 513,934 residents

513,934 residents Current population, 2025: 624,249 residents

624,249 residents Median household income: $59,623

$59,623 Largest industry: Government and government enterprises (17.2% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (17.2% of GDP) Largest cities: Baltimore

34. Summit County, OH

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -114,318 residents

-114,318 residents Projected population, 2100: 432,265 residents

432,265 residents Current population, 2025: 546,583 residents

546,583 residents Median household income: $71,016

$71,016 Largest industry: Real estate and rental and leasing (12.0% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (12.0% of GDP) Largest cities: Akron, Cuyahoga Falls, Stow, Green, Barberton, Hudson, Twinsburg

33. Hamilton County, OH

warrenlemay / Flickr

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -115,380 residents

-115,380 residents Projected population, 2100: 710,674 residents

710,674 residents Current population, 2025: 826,054 residents

826,054 residents Median household income: $70,816

$70,816 Largest industry: Finance and insurance (21.4% of GDP)

Finance and insurance (21.4% of GDP) Largest cities: Cincinnati, Forest Park, White Oak, Norwood, Sharonville, Bridgetown, Blue Ash

32. Saginaw County, MI

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -115,531 residents

-115,531 residents Projected population, 2100: 65,037 residents

65,037 residents Current population, 2025: 180,568 residents

180,568 residents Median household income: $58,347

$58,347 Largest industry: Manufacturing (20.2% of GDP)

Manufacturing (20.2% of GDP) Largest cities: Saginaw, Shields, Freeland, Bridgeport, Buena Vista, Frankenmuth, Chesaning

31. Caddo Parish, LA

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -120,928 residents

-120,928 residents Projected population, 2100: 122,262 residents

122,262 residents Current population, 2025: 243,190 residents

243,190 residents Median household income: $50,067

$50,067 Largest industry: Health care and social assistance (13.9% of GDP)

Health care and social assistance (13.9% of GDP) Largest cities: Shreveport, Blanchard, Greenwood, Vivian, Oil City, Lakeview, Mooringsport

30. Hillsborough County, NH

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -123,501 residents

-123,501 residents Projected population, 2100: 289,270 residents

289,270 residents Current population, 2025: 412,771 residents

412,771 residents Median household income: $100,436

$100,436 Largest industry: Professional, scientific, and technical services (11.2% of GDP)

Professional, scientific, and technical services (11.2% of GDP) Largest cities: Manchester, Nashua, Milford, Hudson, Pinardville, East Merrimack, Goffstown

29. McHenry County, IL

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -124,096 residents

-124,096 residents Projected population, 2100: 181,247 residents

181,247 residents Current population, 2025: 305,342 residents

305,342 residents Median household income: $102,836

$102,836 Largest industry: Manufacturing (17.3% of GDP)

Manufacturing (17.3% of GDP) Largest cities: Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Huntley, McHenry, Woodstock, Cary

28. Mobile County, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -131,911 residents

-131,911 residents Projected population, 2100: 283,391 residents

283,391 residents Current population, 2025: 415,303 residents

415,303 residents Median household income: $58,119

$58,119 Largest industry: Manufacturing (23.4% of GDP)

Manufacturing (23.4% of GDP) Largest cities: Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Satsuma, Chickasaw, Semmes

27. Madison County, IL

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -134,417 residents

-134,417 residents Projected population, 2100: 123,953 residents

123,953 residents Current population, 2025: 258,371 residents

258,371 residents Median household income: $74,800

$74,800 Largest industry: Manufacturing (15.5% of GDP)

Manufacturing (15.5% of GDP) Largest cities: Granite City, Edwardsville, Alton, Collinsville, Godfrey, Glen Carbon, Troy

26. Stark County, OH

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -134,838 residents

-134,838 residents Projected population, 2100: 238,870 residents

238,870 residents Current population, 2025: 373,708 residents

373,708 residents Median household income: $65,740

$65,740 Largest industry: Manufacturing (25.6% of GDP)

Manufacturing (25.6% of GDP) Largest cities: Canton, Massillon, Alliance, North Canton, Louisville, Perry Heights, Uniontown

25. Winnebago County, IL

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -135,744 residents

-135,744 residents Projected population, 2100: 135,336 residents

135,336 residents Current population, 2025: 271,080 residents

271,080 residents Median household income: $64,363

$64,363 Largest industry: Manufacturing (22.2% of GDP)

Manufacturing (22.2% of GDP) Largest cities: Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Rockton, South Beloit, Winnebago

24. Camden County, NJ

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -138,472 residents

-138,472 residents Projected population, 2100: 369,492 residents

369,492 residents Current population, 2025: 507,964 residents

507,964 residents Median household income: $86,384

$86,384 Largest industry: Real estate and rental and leasing (17.1% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (17.1% of GDP) Largest cities: Camden, Lindenwold, Springdale, Collingswood, Echelon, Cherry Hill Mall, Haddonfield

23. Richmond County, NY

Matthew Trump / Wikimedia Commons

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -141,324 residents

-141,324 residents Projected population, 2100: 341,459 residents

341,459 residents Current population, 2025: 482,784 residents

482,784 residents Median household income: $98,290

$98,290 Largest industry: Government and government enterprises (16.1% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (16.1% of GDP) Largest cities: New York

22. DuPage County, IL

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -143,932 residents

-143,932 residents Projected population, 2100: 816,255 residents

816,255 residents Current population, 2025: 960,187 residents

960,187 residents Median household income: $110,502

$110,502 Largest industry: Real estate and rental and leasing (12.5% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (12.5% of GDP) Largest cities: Naperville, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Bartlett, Carol Stream

21. Bucks County, PA

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -147,003 residents

-147,003 residents Projected population, 2100: 483,970 residents

483,970 residents Current population, 2025: 630,973 residents

630,973 residents Median household income: $111,951

$111,951 Largest industry: Real estate and rental and leasing (17.0% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (17.0% of GDP) Largest cities: Levittown, Bristol, Croydon, Morrisville, Quakertown, Perkasie, Fairless Hills

20. St. Clair County, IL

Xing979 at English Wikipedia / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -149,867 residents

-149,867 residents Projected population, 2100: 100,499 residents

100,499 residents Current population, 2025: 250,366 residents

250,366 residents Median household income: $70,178

$70,178 Largest industry: Government and government enterprises (19.8% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (19.8% of GDP) Largest cities: Belleville, O’Fallon, East St. Louis, Fairview Heights, Swansea, Shiloh, Mascoutah

19. Allegheny County, PA

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -157,094 residents

-157,094 residents Projected population, 2100: 1,093,187 residents

1,093,187 residents Current population, 2025: 1,250,282 residents

1,250,282 residents Median household income: $76,393

$76,393 Largest industry: Real estate and rental and leasing (11.0% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (11.0% of GDP) Largest cities: Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, Monroeville, Plum, Allison Park, Baldwin, West Mifflin

18. Shelby County, TN

FangXiaNuo / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -158,410 residents

-158,410 residents Projected population, 2100: 794,112 residents

794,112 residents Current population, 2025: 952,522 residents

952,522 residents Median household income: $62,337

$62,337 Largest industry: Manufacturing (10.8% of GDP)

Manufacturing (10.8% of GDP) Largest cities: Memphis, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Arlington, Lakeland, Millington

17. Onondaga County, NY

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -159,927 residents

-159,927 residents Projected population, 2100: 307,967 residents

307,967 residents Current population, 2025: 467,894 residents

467,894 residents Median household income: $74,740

$74,740 Largest industry: Government and government enterprises (15.0% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (15.0% of GDP) Largest cities: Syracuse, Fairmount, Baldwinsville, North Syracuse, Solvay, Mattydale, Westvale

16. Montgomery County, OH

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -169,926 residents

-169,926 residents Projected population, 2100: 353,315 residents

353,315 residents Current population, 2025: 523,241 residents

523,241 residents Median household income: $64,403

$64,403 Largest industry: Health care and social assistance (13.0% of GDP)

Health care and social assistance (13.0% of GDP) Largest cities: Dayton, Kettering, Huber Heights, Centerville, Riverside, Trotwood, Miamisburg

15. Westmoreland County, PA

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -171,471 residents

-171,471 residents Projected population, 2100: 171,084 residents

171,084 residents Current population, 2025: 342,555 residents

342,555 residents Median household income: $72,468

$72,468 Largest industry: Real estate and rental and leasing (14.1% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (14.1% of GDP) Largest cities: Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Jeannette, Latrobe, Monessen

14. Kane County, IL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -178,506 residents

-178,506 residents Projected population, 2100: 380,943 residents

380,943 residents Current population, 2025: 559,449 residents

559,449 residents Median household income: $100,678

$100,678 Largest industry: Manufacturing (18.6% of GDP)

Manufacturing (18.6% of GDP) Largest cities: Aurora, Elgin, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Batavia, South Elgin, Geneva

13. Lucas County, OH

davidwilson1949 / Flickr

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -187,081 residents

-187,081 residents Projected population, 2100: 233,670 residents

233,670 residents Current population, 2025: 420,751 residents

420,751 residents Median household income: $60,095

$60,095 Largest industry: Manufacturing (25.3% of GDP)

Manufacturing (25.3% of GDP) Largest cities: Toledo, Oregon, Sylvania, Maumee, Waterville, Ottawa Hills, Whitehouse

12. Will County, IL

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -189,153 residents

-189,153 residents Projected population, 2100: 516,215 residents

516,215 residents Current population, 2025: 705,368 residents

705,368 residents Median household income: $107,799

$107,799 Largest industry: Manufacturing (16.6% of GDP)

Manufacturing (16.6% of GDP) Largest cities: Joliet, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Romeoville, New Lenox, Lockport, Homer Glen

11. Jefferson County, AL

Pgiam / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -194,427 residents

-194,427 residents Projected population, 2100: 474,758 residents

474,758 residents Current population, 2025: 669,185 residents

669,185 residents Median household income: $64,589

$64,589 Largest industry: Government and government enterprises (12.4% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (12.4% of GDP) Largest cities: Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Bessemer, Trussville, Mountain Brook

10. Monroe County, NY

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -212,376 residents

-212,376 residents Projected population, 2100: 547,084 residents

547,084 residents Current population, 2025: 759,460 residents

759,460 residents Median household income: $74,409

$74,409 Largest industry: Real estate and rental and leasing (14.8% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (14.8% of GDP) Largest cities: Rochester, Irondequoit, Brighton, Greece, North Gates, Brockport, East Rochester

9. Erie County, NY

Jacek_Sopotnicki / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -225,004 residents

-225,004 residents Projected population, 2100: 708,033 residents

708,033 residents Current population, 2025: 933,037 residents

933,037 residents Median household income: $71,175

$71,175 Largest industry: Real estate and rental and leasing (14.4% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (14.4% of GDP) Largest cities: Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda

8. Ocean County, NJ

Cwieders / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -236,694 residents

-236,694 residents Projected population, 2100: 350,297 residents

350,297 residents Current population, 2025: 586,991 residents

586,991 residents Median household income: $86,411

$86,411 Largest industry: Real estate and rental and leasing (27.3% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (27.3% of GDP) Largest cities: Toms River, Lakewood, Point Pleasant, Ocean Acres, Holiday City-Berkeley, Beachwood, Pine Lake Park

7. Monmouth County, NJ

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -238,774 residents

-238,774 residents Projected population, 2100: 381,534 residents

381,534 residents Current population, 2025: 620,308 residents

620,308 residents Median household income: $122,727

$122,727 Largest industry: Real estate and rental and leasing (20.7% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (20.7% of GDP) Largest cities: Long Branch, Tinton Falls, Asbury Park, West Freehold, Eatontown, Red Bank, Robertsville

6. Lake County, IL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -242,502 residents

-242,502 residents Projected population, 2100: 457,715 residents

457,715 residents Current population, 2025: 700,217 residents

700,217 residents Median household income: $108,917

$108,917 Largest industry: Manufacturing (26.7% of GDP)

Manufacturing (26.7% of GDP) Largest cities: Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, Mundelein, North Chicago, Gurnee, Highland Park, Round Lake Beach

5. Genesee County, MI

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -253,194 residents

-253,194 residents Projected population, 2100: 128,118 residents

128,118 residents Current population, 2025: 381,312 residents

381,312 residents Median household income: $60,673

$60,673 Largest industry: Retail trade (13.6% of GDP)

Retail trade (13.6% of GDP) Largest cities: Flint, Burton, Fenton, Beecher, Flushing, Grand Blanc, Lake Fenton

4. Cuyahoga County, OH

springfieldhomer / Flickr

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -265,634 residents

-265,634 residents Projected population, 2100: 978,987 residents

978,987 residents Current population, 2025: 1,244,621 residents

1,244,621 residents Median household income: $62,823

$62,823 Largest industry: Finance and insurance (17.0% of GDP)

Finance and insurance (17.0% of GDP) Largest cities: Cleveland, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Strongsville, Cleveland Heights, Westlake

3. Suffolk County, NY

Miles Astray / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -287,542 residents

-287,542 residents Projected population, 2100: 1,217,720 residents

1,217,720 residents Current population, 2025: 1,505,262 residents

1,505,262 residents Median household income: $128,329

$128,329 Largest industry: Government and government enterprises (12.3% of GDP)

Government and government enterprises (12.3% of GDP) Largest cities: Brentwood, West Babylon, Coram, Central Islip, Commack, Huntington Station, Centereach

2. Wayne County, MI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -794,080 residents

-794,080 residents Projected population, 2100: 881,193 residents

881,193 residents Current population, 2025: 1,675,273 residents

1,675,273 residents Median household income: $59,521

$59,521 Largest industry: Manufacturing (15.9% of GDP)

Manufacturing (15.9% of GDP) Largest cities: Detroit, Dearborn, Livonia, Westland, Taylor, Dearborn Heights, Lincoln Park

1. Cook County, IL

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Projected population decline, 2025-2100: -1,158,683 residents

-1,158,683 residents Projected population, 2100: 4,188,836 residents

4,188,836 residents Current population, 2025: 5,347,519 residents

5,347,519 residents Median household income: $81,797

$81,797 Largest industry: Real estate and rental and leasing (14.2% of GDP)

Real estate and rental and leasing (14.2% of GDP) Largest cities: Chicago, Cicero, Schaumburg, Evanston, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Skokie

