Inflation, Energy, And Armed Conflict: What Developed Countries Are Most Worried About

Key Points Rising volatility is reflected in the fears of executives in different countries around the world.

In the developed world, economic downturn is the most commonly cited fear.

In contrast with the developing world, developed countries also commonly cite fears over misinformation and AI.

By a number of metrics, the world in 2025 is more fragmented, uncertain, and volatile than it has been in recent years. Intra-state conflicts are escalating, climate risks are intensifying, and trust in institutions is eroding across borders. In many advanced economies, recovery from the pandemic has given way to new concerns about economic resilience, political stability, and the accelerating impacts of technological change.

These shifting anxieties are reflected in the World Economic Forum’s latest global risk report. In the Global Risks Report 2025, the WEF surveyed more than 11,000 business leaders in 121 countries about national fears and anxieties. Participants were asked to identify the five risks most likely to threaten their country in the next two years, offering a snapshot of national-level risk perception across income levels and regions.

A few patterns stand out among the world’s developed countries. Economic downturn is the most cited top risk, ranking first in 12 of the 40 largest developed countries. Labor or talent shortages are also widespread, named among the top five risks in 27 of the 40 largest developed countries, alongside concerns over inflation, involuntary migration, or cyber insecurity. In contrast with the developing world, several wealthy countries — including Germany, Ireland, and the Czech Republic — list misinformation and disinformation among their leading concerns, highlighting rising alarm about digital trust and democratic resilience.

Some fears are regional. Countries in Eastern Europe and the Baltics like Estonia, Latvia, and Poland rank armed conflict as their greatest threat. In Japan and South Korea, long-term demographic and energy concerns dominate. In the United States, respondents cite a combination of economic stagnation, inflation, and the adverse impacts of AI as the most pressing risks. A closer look at the data reveals the threats that developed countries are worried about the most.

To determine what developed countries are worried about the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on national-level concerns from the World Economic Forum’s Executive Opinion Survey. Results are based on a survey asking over 11,000 business leaders in 121 economies about the risks that pose the most severe threat to their country in the next two years. Developed countries were ordered by population.

40. Cyprus

nejdetduzen / Getty Images

Most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Third most cited risk: Inflation

Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Fifth most cited risk: Private debt (corporate, household)

39. Estonia

KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Fourth most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

Fifth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

38. Kosovo

Most cited risk: Inflation

Second most cited risk: Pollution (air, water, soil)

Third most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Fourth most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Fifth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

37. North Macedonia

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Second most cited risk: Inflation

Third most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Fourth most cited risk: Food supply shortage

Fifth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

36. Latvia

KavalenkavaVolha / Getty Images

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Fourth most cited risk: Attacks on critical infrastructure

Fifth most cited risk: Inflation

35. Slovenia

RossHelen / Getty Images

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Fourth most cited risk: Insufficient public services and social protections

Fifth most cited risk: Public debt

34. Albania

Robin Gentry / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Third most cited risk: Crime and illicit economic activity

Fourth most cited risk: Insufficient public services and social protections

Fifth most cited risk: Inequality (wealth, income)

33. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Inflation

Fourth most cited risk: Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots)

Fifth most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

32. Croatia

rusm / Getty Images

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Second most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Third most cited risk: Inflation

Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Fifth most cited risk: Asset bubble burst

31. New Zealand

Robert CHG / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Second most cited risk: Inflation

Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Fourth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Fifth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

30. Ireland

miroslav_1 / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

Fourth most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Fifth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

29. Slovakia

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Public debt

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Fourth most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

Fifth most cited risk: Societal polarization

28. Norway

cookelma / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Third most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Fourth most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Fifth most cited risk: Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots)

27. Finland

anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Public debt

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Fourth most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Fifth most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

26. Denmark

Most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Second most cited risk: Attacks on critical infrastructure

Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Fourth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Fifth most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

25. Bulgaria

sfabisuk / Getty Images

Most cited risk: Inflation

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Fourth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Fifth most cited risk: Pollution (air, water, soil)

24. Serbia

SStajic / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Second most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

Third most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Fourth most cited risk: Pollution (air, water, soil)

Fifth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

23. Switzerland

extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Fourth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Fifth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

22. Austria

Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Societal polarization

Fourth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Fifth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

21. Hungary

AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Second most cited risk: Inflation

Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Fourth most cited risk: Public debt

Fifth most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

20. Israel

John Theodor / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Second most cited risk: Terrorist attacks

Third most cited risk: Attacks on critical infrastructure

Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Fifth most cited risk: Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots)

19. Greece

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Second most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Third most cited risk: Inflation

Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Fifth most cited risk: Public debt

18. Sweden

nantonov / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Second most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Third most cited risk: Crime and illicit economic activity

Fourth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Fifth most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

17. Portugal

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Insufficient public services and social protections

Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Fifth most cited risk: Public debt

16. Czech Republic

Eloi_Omella / E+ via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

Fourth most cited risk: Public debt

Fifth most cited risk: Societal polarization

15. Belgium

agustavop / E+ via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Second most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Third most cited risk: Inflation

Fourth most cited risk: Public debt

Fifth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

14. Netherlands

Olena_Znak / Getty Images

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Second most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Third most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Fourth most cited risk: Societal polarization

Fifth most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

13. Romania

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Inflation

Fourth most cited risk: Chronic health conditions and decline in well-being

Fifth most cited risk: Public debt

12. Australia

zetter / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Second most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Third most cited risk: Inflation

Fourth most cited risk: Food supply shortage

Fifth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

11. Poland

ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Fourth most cited risk: Inflation

Fifth most cited risk: Attacks on critical infrastructure

10. Ukraine

pvachier / E+ via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Second most cited risk: Attacks on critical infrastructure

Third most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Fourth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Fifth most cited risk: Public debt

9. Canada

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Third most cited risk: Inflation

Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Fifth most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

8. Spain

Gatsi / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Public debt

Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Third most cited risk: Societal polarization

Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Fifth most cited risk: Water supply shortage

7. South Korea

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Second most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Third most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Fifth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

6. Italy

Eileen_10 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g.

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fifth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

5. France

bunhill / E+ via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Second most cited risk: Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots)

Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots) Third most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Involuntary migration Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fifth most cited risk: Water supply shortage

4. United Kingdom

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fourth most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies Fifth most cited risk: Involuntary migration

3. Germany

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Involuntary migration Fourth most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

Misinformation and disinformation Fifth most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

2. Japan

tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Non-weather-related natural disasters (earthquakes, volcanoes, etc.)

Non-weather-related natural disasters (earthquakes, volcanoes, etc.) Third most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fourth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Fifth most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

1. United States

Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Third most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies Fourth most cited risk: Food supply shortage

Food supply shortage Fifth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

