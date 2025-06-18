Food, Water, And Recession: What Developing Countries Worry About The Most Paula Bronstein / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points Economic uncertainty, intra-state conflict, and climate risks are rising around the world.

Many global risks are reflected in the national-level fears of business leaders around the world.

Economic downturn is a top-cited risk in the developing world, alongside armed conflict and water scarcity.

In a year marked by global economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, and escalating climate impacts, many of the world’s developing countries are facing a number of overlapping and compounding risks. While the developed world is concerned over factors like economic downturn, population declines and labor shortages, and misinformation and AI, the most pressing concerns in the developing world remain grounded in basic needs like energy, food, and water, according to a new report.

In the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2025, the WEF surveyed more than 11,000 business leaders in 121 countries about national fears and anxieties. Participants were asked to identify the five risks most likely to threaten their country in the next two years, offering a snapshot of national-level risk perception across income levels and regions.. Respondents were asked to identify the five risks most likely to pose the biggest threat to their country over the next two years, offering a bottom-up perspective on national-level vulnerabilities.

Developing countries are most focused on economic survival and resource access. Armed conflict is the top fear in seven of the 40 largest developing countries, while water shortage and food shortage also appear often. Economic downturn and inflation are top cited concern for many.

Regional trends also stand out. In sub-Saharan Africa, countries like Nigeria, Zambia, and South Africa emphasize energy and food supply risks alongside economic strain. In Latin America, crime, intrastate violence, and societal polarization rise to the top in countries like Chile, Colombia, and Peru. A closer look at the data reveals the threats that developing countries are worried about the most.

To determine what developing countries are worried about the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on national-level concerns from the World Economic Forum’s Executive Opinion Survey. Results are based on a survey asking over 11,000 business leaders in 121 economies about the risks that pose the most severe threat to their country in the next two years. Developed countries were ordered by population.

40. Chad

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Second most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Third most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Fourth most cited risk: Food supply shortage

Food supply shortage Fifth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

39. Chile

Most cited risk: Crime and illicit economic activity

Crime and illicit economic activity Second most cited risk: Societal polarization

Societal polarization Third most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Involuntary migration Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fifth most cited risk: Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots)

38. Kazakhstan

janetheone / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Inflation

37. Zambia

Jason J Mulikita / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Second most cited risk: Food supply shortage

Food supply shortage Third most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

36. Malawi

Robert_Ford / Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Third most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Fourth most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fifth most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

35. Sri Lanka

Shakeel Sha / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Inflation

34. Mali

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Second most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Third most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies Fourth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Cyber insecurity Fifth most cited risk: Chronic health conditions and decline in well-being

33. Venezuela

DouglasOlivares / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Insufficient public services and social protections

Insufficient public services and social protections Fourth most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Fifth most cited risk: Inflation

32. Cameroon

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Second most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Third most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Fourth most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Fifth most cited risk: Chronic health conditions and decline in well-being

31. Nepal

DanielPrudek / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Second most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Involuntary migration Third most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fourth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fifth most cited risk: Pollution (air, water, soil)

30. Cote d’Ivoire

brendanvanson / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Second most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Third most cited risk: Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots)

Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots) Fourth most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Fifth most cited risk: Inflation

29. Saudi Arabia

MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Asset bubble burst

Asset bubble burst Second most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Third most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies Fourth most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Fifth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

28. Ghana

Kwame Kwegyir-Addo / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Second most cited risk: Pollution (air, water, soil)

Pollution (air, water, soil) Third most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fifth most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

27. Peru

antorti / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots)

Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots) Third most cited risk: Crime and illicit economic activity

Crime and illicit economic activity Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Societal polarization

26. Malaysia

alixlee / Flickr

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Food supply shortage

Food supply shortage Fifth most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

25. Uzbekistan

taniche / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Second most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Third most cited risk: Pollution (air, water, soil)

Pollution (air, water, soil) Fourth most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Fifth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

24. Angola

Luke Dray / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Fifth most cited risk: Public debt

23. Morocco

Olena_Z / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Second most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Third most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fourth most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Fifth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

22. Yemen

jackmalipan / Getty Images

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Chronic health conditions and decline in well-being

21. Iraq

serkansenturk / Getty Images

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Fourth most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Fifth most cited risk: Crime and illicit economic activity

20. Argentina

AdonisVillanueva / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Fifth most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

19. Algeria

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Second most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Third most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Fourth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Cyber insecurity Fifth most cited risk: Infectious diseases (COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, malaria etc.)

18. Colombia

Starcevic / E+ via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots)

Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots) Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Societal polarization

17. Kenya

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Third most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Food supply shortage

16. South Africa

Sunshine Seeds / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Second most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Third most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

15. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Second most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Third most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fourth most cited risk: Chronic health conditions and decline in well-being

Chronic health conditions and decline in well-being Fifth most cited risk: Inflation

14. Thailand

tawanlubfah / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Private debt (corporate, household)

Private debt (corporate, household) Third most cited risk: Pollution (air, water, soil)

Pollution (air, water, soil) Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Public debt

13. Turkey

Thankful Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Second most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Involuntary migration Third most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

12. Iran

Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Second most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Third most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fifth most cited risk: Geoeconomic confrontation (sanctions, tariffs, investment screening etc.)

11. Vietnam

xuanhuongho / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fifth most cited risk: Water supply shortage

10. Democratic Republic of Congo

MONUSCO/Myriam Asmani / Wikimedia Commons

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Second most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Third most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Fourth most cited risk: Crime and illicit economic activity

Crime and illicit economic activity Fifth most cited risk: Food supply shortage

9. Egypt

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Second most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Third most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fourth most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Fifth most cited risk: Water supply shortage

8. Philippines

artran / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Food supply shortage

Food supply shortage Fifth most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

7. Mexico

stockcam / E+ via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Second most cited risk: Crime and illicit economic activity

Crime and illicit economic activity Third most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Insufficient public services and social protections

6. Bangladesh

Ibnul Asaf Jawed Susam / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Second most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Third most cited risk: Pollution (air, water, soil)

Pollution (air, water, soil) Fourth most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Fifth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

5. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fourth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Fifth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

4. Nigeria

Most cited risk: Food supply shortage

Food supply shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

3. Pakistan

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Third most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Fourth most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Fifth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

2. Indonesia

luan shengjie / iStock via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fourth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Fifth most cited risk: Food supply shortage

1. India

Allison Joyce / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Second most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

Misinformation and disinformation Third most cited risk: Erosion of human rights or civic freedoms

Erosion of human rights or civic freedoms Fourth most cited risk: Pollution (air, water, soil)

Pollution (air, water, soil) Fifth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

