Misinformation, AI, Armed Conflict: What The Wealthiest Countries Worry About The Most

Key Points The World Economic Forum surveyed over 11,000 business leaders around the world in a report on national-level fears.

Among wealthy countries, economic downturn is the most commonly cited fear.

In contrast to the developing world, fears over AI and misinformation also loom large.

The past 12 months have been a year of unprecedented uncertainty. Intra-state conflict is rising alongside inflation, while severe weather and climate shocks are becoming regular occurrences. Technological change is accelerating faster than policymakers can pass regulation, while trust in institutions, from governments to media to markets, continues to erode.

A new report details how countries around the world are responding to the changing global threat landscape. In the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2025, the WEF surveyed more than 11,000 business leaders in 121 economies about the threats facing their country. Participants were asked to identify the five risks most likely to threaten their country in the next two years, offering a snapshot of national-level risk perception across income levels and regions.

Several patterns stand out among the world’s wealthiest nations. Economic downturn is the most frequently cited risk, ranking number one in 12 of the 40 wealthiest countries. Labor or talent shortages follow closely, listed among the top five in 31 countries and topping the list in several, including Japan, Ireland, and Singapore. Digital threats like cyber insecurity, misinformation, and AI also loom large.

Armed conflict is the dominant fear in countries bordering Russia, like Latvia, Estonia, and Poland, and climate-related disasters rank highly in island nations like Japan and New Zealand. In Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, concerns over asset bubbles and energy supply shocks are layered on top of broader economic anxieties. A closer look at the data reveals the threats that wealthy countries are worried about the most.

To determine what wealthy countries are worried about the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on national-level concerns from the World Economic Forum’s Executive Opinion Survey. Results are based on a survey asking over 11,000 business leaders in 121 economies about the risks that pose the most severe threat to their country in the next two years. Countries are ordered by GNI per capita.

40. Latvia

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Cyber insecurity Fourth most cited risk: Attacks on critical infrastructure

Attacks on critical infrastructure Fifth most cited risk: Inflation

39. Hungary

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fourth most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Fifth most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

38. Romania

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Chronic health conditions and decline in well-being

Chronic health conditions and decline in well-being Fifth most cited risk: Publci debt

37. Poland

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fourth most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fifth most cited risk: Attacks on critical infrastructure

36. Estonia

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fourth most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

Misinformation and disinformation Fifth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

35. Croatia

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fifth most cited risk: Asset bubble burst

34. Portugal

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Insufficient public services and social protections

Insufficient public services and social protections Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Public debt Qatar

33. Czech Republic

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

Misinformation and disinformation Fourth most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Fifth most cited risk: Societal polarization Global Risks Report 2025 84

32. Cyprus

Most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Involuntary migration Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fifth most cited risk: Private debt (corporate, household)

31. New Zealand

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fourth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Fifth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

30. Spain

Most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Third most cited risk: Societal polarization

Societal polarization Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fifth most cited risk: Water supply shortage

29. South Korea

Most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Second most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Third most cited risk: Water supply shortage

Water supply shortage Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

28. Japan

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Non-weather-related natural disasters (earthquakes, volcanoes, etc.)

Non-weather-related natural disasters (earthquakes, volcanoes, etc.) Third most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fourth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Fifth most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

27. Slovenia

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Fourth most cited risk: Insufficient public services and social protections

Insufficient public services and social protections Fifth most cited risk: Public debt

26. Israel

Most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Second most cited risk: Terrorist attacks

Terrorist attacks Third most cited risk: Attacks on critical infrastructure

Attacks on critical infrastructure Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fifth most cited risk: Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots)

25. Malta

Most cited risk: Pollution (air, water, soil)

Pollution (air, water, soil) Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Third most cited risk: .

. Fourth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Fifth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

24. Italy

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fifth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

23. United Kingdom

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fourth most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies Fifth most cited risk: Involuntary migration

22. France

Most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Second most cited risk: Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots)

Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots) Third most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Involuntary migration Fourth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fifth most cited risk: Water supply shortage

21. Bahrain

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fourth most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Fifth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

20. Saudi Arabia

Most cited risk: Asset bubble burst

Asset bubble burst Second most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Third most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies Fourth most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.) Fifth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

19. Finland

Most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fourth most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Involuntary migration Fifth most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

18. Canada

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

Poverty and inequality (wealth, income) Fifth most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

17. Australia

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Food supply shortage

Food supply shortage Fifth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

16. Belgium

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Involuntary migration Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Public debt

Public debt Fifth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

15. Sweden

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Involuntary migration Third most cited risk: Crime and illicit economic activity

Crime and illicit economic activity Fourth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fifth most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

14. Austria

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Societal polarization

Societal polarization Fourth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Cyber insecurity Fifth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

13. Germany

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Involuntary migration Fourth most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

Misinformation and disinformation Fifth most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

12. Denmark

Most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Cyber insecurity Second most cited risk: Attacks on critical infrastructure

Attacks on critical infrastructure Third most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fourth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Fifth most cited risk: Armed conflict (interstate, intrastate, proxy wars, coups etc.)

11. United Arab Emirates

Most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Second most cited risk: Asset bubble burst

Asset bubble burst Third most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Fourth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Cyber insecurity Fifth most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

10. Netherlands

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Third most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Cyber insecurity Fourth most cited risk: Societal polarization

Societal polarization Fifth most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

9. Iceland

Most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Second most cited risk: Non-weather-related natural disasters (earthquakes, volcanoes, etc.)

Non-weather-related natural disasters (earthquakes, volcanoes, etc.) Third most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fourth most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Fifth most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

8. Hong Kong

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Third most cited risk: Geoeconomic confrontation (sanctions, tariffs, investment screening etc.)

Geoeconomic confrontation (sanctions, tariffs, investment screening etc.) Fourth most cited risk: Asset bubble burst

Asset bubble burst Fifth most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

7. United States

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Third most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies Fourth most cited risk: Food supply shortage

Food supply shortage Fifth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

6. Brunei Darussalam

Most cited risk: Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity

Unemployment or lack of economic opportunity Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Third most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Fourth most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fifth most cited risk: Poverty and inequality (wealth, income)

5. Switzerland

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Fourth most cited risk: Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.)

Extreme weather events (floods, heatwaves etc.) Fifth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

4. Luxembourg

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Cyber insecurity Fourth most cited risk: Private debt (corporate, household)

Private debt (corporate, household) Fifth most cited risk: Inflation

3. Ireland

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Misinformation and disinformation

Misinformation and disinformation Fourth most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Fifth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

2. Norway

Most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Second most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Third most cited risk: Energy supply shortage

Energy supply shortage Fourth most cited risk: Involuntary migration

Involuntary migration Fifth most cited risk: Intrastate violence (civil strikes, riots)

1. Singapore

Most cited risk: Labor or talent shortage

Labor or talent shortage Second most cited risk: Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation)

Economic downturn (e.g. recession, stagnation) Third most cited risk: Inflation

Inflation Fourth most cited risk: Cyber insecurity

Cyber insecurity Fifth most cited risk: Adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies

