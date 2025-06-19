The Price of the Whopper Over the Years R1211 photo / Shutterstock.com

Burger King’s answer to McDonald’s Big Mac, the Whopper, is one of the most popular and best-known hamburgers in the world. First introduced in 1957, this quarter-pound of beef was significantly larger than other burgers of the day, which helped it quickly gain a loyal following.

Fast forward to 2025, and today McDonald’s and Burger King regularly swap “insults” over which burger is best. For Burger King, its pricing hasn’t always been top of mind, as it launched almost twice as expensive as a McDonald’s burger at the time, but what about today’s pricing?

12. Whopping Sales

Kyu3a /

Considering Burger King sells as many as 2.1 billion Whoppers per year, there is no doubt it’s one of the most popular fast food items worldwide. Born during the same year Russia sent its first satellite into space, the Whopper is every bit as American as baseball and apple pie. Developed by James McLamore and David Egerton, the Whopper was first introduced in Miami before expanding nationally.

11. 1957

Patrick Smith / Getty Images News via Getty Images

When the Whopper first launched in 1957, it was priced at just 37 cents. Compared to McDonald’s 15-cent hamburger, it was more expensive, but it was also larger in the sense of being a quarter-pound burger, so Burger King felt the price was justified. Burger King likes to point out that the Whopper was introduced a full 11 years before the Big Mac, allowing it to claim “first” in all its marketing.

10. 1963

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

With the introduction of the Whopper Jr. in 1963, the price for this smaller version was only $0.21. This led to the belief that Burger King could offer a smaller bun and patty that were more affordable. To appeal to more budget-friendly fast food consumers, Burger King plans to leave the original Whopper, priced at $0.37.

9. 1970

Håkan Dahlström / wikimedia commons

In some wild way, it’s incredible to think that 13 years after its introduction, the Whopper was still priced at 37 cents in 1970. Even accounting for inflation during this time, Burger King wanted to maintain this pricing as the “Burger Wars” with McDonald’s began in the 1970s. As the two companies ping-ponged back and forth through their advertising, Burger King wanted to remain budget-conscious.

8. 1982

Palplaner / Shutterstock.com

By the time 1982 rolled around, Burger King knew it was well past time they made a change. As a result, the pricing in 1982 had already risen to $1.39, which would be equivalent to roughly $4.50 in today’s dollars. By comparison, a double cheeseburger at Burger King was only $1.25, which remained less expensive as it didn’t have the same number of garnishes as the Whopper did.

7. 1995

Juanmonino / Getty Images

Turning your attention to 1995, Burger King offered a $1 promotion, especially in California, where it tried to lure in and bring back customers. If you were not in California or another area where this price was offered, you would find a Whopper for around $2 to $2.50, depending on your location around the country. Burger King was now subject to both inflation and operational costs, so prices for the Whopper would continue to rise.

6. 2000

minemero / Getty Images

As industry competition continued to heat up, Burger King tried to maintain an edge by keeping the price of the Whopper between $2 and $2.50. It even ran a 2 for $2 Whopper promotion in partnership with the film Chicken Run. Still, this pricing looks pretty hefty compared to a Burger King competitor like White Castle, which was offering sliders for just 64 cents.

5. 2006

Thitaya Somkettarin / Shutterstock.com

Just six years after the turn of the century, Burger King had already increased the average national price of a Whopper to $3.50. During the same year, the company also introduced some alternative Whopper variants, such as the Texas Double Whopper, which included jalapenos and bacon. The premium offering of a King Kong Whopper from 2005 also contributed to the company’s overall price increase for its staple item.

4. 2014

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

By the time 2014 rolled out, the price of the Whopper was hovering around $5.79 nationally. The good news is that this price now includes a full meal, so you get fries and a drink. Other Whopper variations were also on the menu, such as the Proud Whopper in 2014, which helped justify Burger King’s decision to keep costs high enough to support growing operational expenses.

3. 2018

no_limit_pictures / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In 2018, Burger King announced that it sold as many as 2.1 billion Whoppers annually. Also in 2018, you could get the “Angry Whopper,” which was reintroduced this year and features a flame-broiled beef patty topped with, among other ingredients, bacon and tomato, along with a spicy “angry cause” on a sesame seed bun. Purchasing a Whopper in 2018 would run you anywhere between $4.00 and $6.00, depending on where you lived.

2. 2021

Nopporn Hangsakun / Shutterstock.com

As part of a special promotion in 2021, Burger King offered the Whopper for 37 cents for two days, matching the company’s original price tag. The price was exclusively provided to Royal Perks members who downloaded the Burger King app. If you missed this promotion, the regular price of a Whopper was anywhere between $4.50 and $7.00, depending on your location nationwide.

1. 2025

icosha / Shutterstock.com

Depending on where you live, the price of a Whopper can vary pretty considerably. For those living in San Francisco, a Whopper, on average, can cost as much as $8.19. If you live in South Bend, Indiana, the price drops in a big way, with a price tag of just $5.79. There was also a candied-bacon Whopper that could be ordered as a special item, selling for up to $10.

