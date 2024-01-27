42 Cheapest Fast Food Items To Buy This January

It probably comes as no surprise that the United States is the world leader in fast-food consumption. The U.S. ranks well ahead of other fast-food-loving nations, such as the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, and Austria. One of the main reasons for Americans’ fast food addiction is that, historically, this fare was both convenient and cheap. While the convenience of fast food has certainly increased even more thanks to delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, it is no longer the inexpensive option that it once was. A family of four can easily rack up a $50 tab at a fast-food restaurant. The $50 threshold used to be reserved for nicer “sit-down restaurants.” Not anymore.
We all know that food prices have risen sharply. Grocery bills have risen substantially, but those increases are nowhere near what we see in the fast-food industry today. The menu prices at U.S. fast-food restaurants have increased at almost double the rate of inflation. According to Restaurant Business, fast-food prices in December reflected a 6% increase over the previous year. Overall inflation only rose by 3.1% in that same 12-month period. If it seems like it is a lot more expensive to swing by the drive-thru these days, that’s because it is. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t still score a deal at your favorite fast-food restaurant.
We found some of the cheapest items you can purchase at national fast-food chains. Yes, in many cases, the prices of these items may be a bit higher than you remember, but they are still quite affordable compared to most items on America’s fast-food menus. (If you want to check out the opposite end of the spectrum, here’s a list of the 16 most expensive fast food items to buy this January.)
Creating the List
To compile this list of the cheapest fast food items this month, 24/7 Wall St. consulted the online menus of some of the largest fast food chains in the U.S. We only focused on single items from each franchise. Combo meals, kids meals, and other multi-item options were not considered for this list. We also only evaluated standard menu entrées and sides. Customized or “secret menu” items were not included in our survey.
Desserts and beverages were also not included, although there are some great deals available. For example, you can grab a black coffee (any size) from Burger King for just a buck. A chocolate chip cookie from McDonalds is only 89¢. Other chains offer similar deals, as well. However, we focused solely on entrées and sides in this survey.
The prices listed are accurate as of January 2024 but are subject to change. Prices may also vary depending on your location.
Sides
Here’s a look at the cheapest fries, chips, and other side items at many of the biggest fast-food chains in the U.S.
21. Domino’s
- Item: Melty 3-Cheese Loaded Tots
- Price: $6.99
20. Papa John’s
- Item: Garlic Knots
- Price: $6.99
19. Pizza Hut
- Item: Fries (Straight-Cut, Cajun Style Seasoned, Lemon Pepper Seasoned)
- Price: $3.49
18. Dairy Queen
- Item: Fries (regular)
- Price: $2.99
17. Hardee’s
- Items: Fries (small)
- Price: $2.59
16. Chick-fil-A
- Item: Waffle Fries (small)
- Price: $2.19
15. Panda Express
- Items: Chicken Egg Roll, Veggie Spring Roll, Cream Cheese Rangoon (3 count)
- Price: $2
14. Arby’s
- Items: Curly or Crinkle-Cut Fries (small)
- Price: $1.99
13. Jimmy John’s
- Item: Jimmy Chips
- Price: $1.99
12. McDonald’s
- Item: Fries (small)
- Price: $1.99
11. Sonic
- Item: Soft Pretzel Twist
- Price: $1.99
10. Wendy’s
- Item: Fries (small)
- Price: $1.99
9. Chipotle
- Item: Chips
- Price: $1.85
8. Jersey Mike’s
- Item: Chips
- Price: $1.79
7. Subway
- Item: Lay’s Potato Chips
- Price: $1.59
6. Taco Bell
- Item: Black Beans
- Price: $1.59
5. Burger King
- Item: Cheesy Tots (4 piece)
- Price: $1.49
4. Jack in the Box
- Item: White Rice
- Price: $1.30
3. Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
- Item: Biscuit
- Price: $1.29
2. Kentucky Fried Chicken
- Item: Biscuit
- Price: $1.19
1. Panera
- Item: Chips
- Price: 89¢
Entrées
We surveyed the same fast-food chains for their cheapest entrées. Here’s what we found.
21. Papa John’s
- Item: Traditional Wings (6 pieces)
- Price: $7.99
20. Domino’s
- Items: Sandwiches (wide variety)
- Price: $6.99
19. Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
- Item: Big Box
- Price: $6.99
18. Jersey Mike’s
- Item: Mini Sub (Jersey Shore’s Favorite, Ham and Provolone, The Veggie)
- Price: $6.65
17. Panera
- Items: Classic Grilled Cheese (half), Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich (half)
- Price: $6.59
16. Subway
- Item: Veggie Delite (six inch)
- Price: $6.29
15. Panda Express
- Item: Numerous Small Items
- Price: $5.20
14. Pizza Hut
- Item: Personal Pan Pizza (cheese)
- Price: $4.99
13. Chick-fil-A
- Item: Chicken Filet (no bun)
- Price: $4.84
12. Jimmy John’s
- Item: Little John (7 different varieties)
- Price: $4.49
11. Chipotle
- Item: One Taco (Sofritas, Veggie)
- Price: $3.30
10. Kentucky Fried Chicken
- Item: Chicken Little Sandwich
- Price: $2.99
9. Hardee’s
- Items: Chicken Tender Wraps (Spicy, Ranch, Honey Mustard)
- Price: $2.89
8. Dairy Queen
- Item: Classic Hot Dog
- Price: $2.79
7. Jack in the Box
- Item: Jr. Jumbo Jack
- Price: $2.39
6. McDonald’s
- Items: McChicken Sandwich, McNuggets (4 pieces)
- Price: $2.09
5. Arby’s
- Item: Slider (Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Roast Beef, Jalapeño Roast Beef)
- Price: $1.99
4. Sonic
- Item: Quarter-Pound Double Cheeseburger
- Price: $1.99
3. Burger King
- Item: Chicken Nuggets (4 pieces)
- Price: $1.59
2. Wendy’s
- Item: Jr. Hamburger
- Price: $1.49
1. Taco Bell
- Item: Cheesy Roll Up
- Price: $1
