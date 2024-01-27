42 Cheapest Fast Food Items To Buy This January TheDapperDan / Wikimedia Commons

It probably comes as no surprise that the United States is the world leader in fast-food consumption. The U.S. ranks well ahead of other fast-food-loving nations, such as the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, and Austria. One of the main reasons for Americans’ fast food addiction is that, historically, this fare was both convenient and cheap. While the convenience of fast food has certainly increased even more thanks to delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, it is no longer the inexpensive option that it once was. A family of four can easily rack up a $50 tab at a fast-food restaurant. The $50 threshold used to be reserved for nicer “sit-down restaurants.” Not anymore.

We all know that food prices have risen sharply. Grocery bills have risen substantially, but those increases are nowhere near what we see in the fast-food industry today. The menu prices at U.S. fast-food restaurants have increased at almost double the rate of inflation. According to Restaurant Business, fast-food prices in December reflected a 6% increase over the previous year. Overall inflation only rose by 3.1% in that same 12-month period. If it seems like it is a lot more expensive to swing by the drive-thru these days, that’s because it is. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t still score a deal at your favorite fast-food restaurant.

We found some of the cheapest items you can purchase at national fast-food chains. Yes, in many cases, the prices of these items may be a bit higher than you remember, but they are still quite affordable compared to most items on America’s fast-food menus. (If you want to check out the opposite end of the spectrum, here’s a list of the 16 most expensive fast food items to buy this January.)

Creating the List

Source: BlueSkyImage / Shutterstock.com

To compile this list of the cheapest fast food items this month, 24/7 Wall St. consulted the online menus of some of the largest fast food chains in the U.S. We only focused on single items from each franchise. Combo meals, kids meals, and other multi-item options were not considered for this list. We also only evaluated standard menu entrées and sides. Customized or “secret menu” items were not included in our survey.

Desserts and beverages were also not included, although there are some great deals available. For example, you can grab a black coffee (any size) from Burger King for just a buck. A chocolate chip cookie from McDonalds is only 89¢. Other chains offer similar deals, as well. However, we focused solely on entrées and sides in this survey.

The prices listed are accurate as of January 2024 but are subject to change. Prices may also vary depending on your location.

Sides

Source: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Here’s a look at the cheapest fries, chips, and other side items at many of the biggest fast-food chains in the U.S.

21. Domino’s

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Item: Melty 3-Cheese Loaded Tots

Melty 3-Cheese Loaded Tots Price: $6.99

20. Papa John’s

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Item: Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots Price: $6.99

19. Pizza Hut

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Item: Fries (Straight-Cut, Cajun Style Seasoned, Lemon Pepper Seasoned)

Fries (Straight-Cut, Cajun Style Seasoned, Lemon Pepper Seasoned) Price: $3.49

18. Dairy Queen

Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Item: Fries (regular)

Fries (regular) Price: $2.99

17. Hardee’s

Items: Fries (small)

Fries (small) Price: $2.59

16. Chick-fil-A

Source: ustin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Item: Waffle Fries (small)

Waffle Fries (small) Price: $2.19

15. Panda Express

Source: Juanmonino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Items: Chicken Egg Roll, Veggie Spring Roll, Cream Cheese Rangoon (3 count)

Chicken Egg Roll, Veggie Spring Roll, Cream Cheese Rangoon (3 count) Price: $2

14. Arby’s

Items: Curly or Crinkle-Cut Fries (small)

Curly or Crinkle-Cut Fries (small) Price: $1.99

13. Jimmy John’s

Item: Jimmy Chips

Jimmy Chips Price: $1.99

12. McDonald’s

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Item: Fries (small)

Fries (small) Price: $1.99

11. Sonic

Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Item: Soft Pretzel Twist

Soft Pretzel Twist Price: $1.99

10. Wendy’s

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Item: Fries (small)

Fries (small) Price: $1.99

9. Chipotle

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Item: Chips

Chips Price: $1.85

8. Jersey Mike’s

Item: Chips

Chips Price: $1.79

7. Subway

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Item: Lay’s Potato Chips

Lay’s Potato Chips Price: $1.59

6. Taco Bell

Source: NoDerog / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Item: Black Beans

Black Beans Price: $1.59

5. Burger King

Item: Cheesy Tots (4 piece)

Cheesy Tots (4 piece) Price: $1.49

4. Jack in the Box

Source: Wolterk / Getty Images

Item: White Rice

White Rice Price: $1.30

3. Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

Item: Biscuit

Biscuit Price: $1.29

2. Kentucky Fried Chicken

Item: Biscuit

Biscuit Price: $1.19

1. Panera

Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Item: Chips

Chips Price: 89¢

Entrées

Source: rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com

We surveyed the same fast-food chains for their cheapest entrées. Here’s what we found.

21. Papa John’s

Source: Tucrack / Wikimedia Commons

Item: Traditional Wings (6 pieces)

Traditional Wings (6 pieces) Price: $7.99

20. Domino’s

Items: Sandwiches (wide variety)

Sandwiches (wide variety) Price: $6.99

19. Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

Source: jetcityimage / Getty Images

Item: Big Box

Big Box Price: $6.99

18. Jersey Mike’s

Item: Mini Sub (Jersey Shore’s Favorite, Ham and Provolone, The Veggie)

Mini Sub (Jersey Shore’s Favorite, Ham and Provolone, The Veggie) Price: $6.65

17. Panera

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Items: Classic Grilled Cheese (half), Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich (half)

Classic Grilled Cheese (half), Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich (half) Price: $6.59

16. Subway

Source: TennesseePhotographer / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Item: Veggie Delite (six inch)

Veggie Delite (six inch) Price: $6.29

15. Panda Express

Item: Numerous Small Items

Numerous Small Items Price: $5.20

14. Pizza Hut

Item: Personal Pan Pizza (cheese)

Personal Pan Pizza (cheese) Price: $4.99

13. Chick-fil-A

Source: Wolterk / Getty Images

Item: Chicken Filet (no bun)

Chicken Filet (no bun) Price: $4.84

12. Jimmy John’s

Item: Little John (7 different varieties)

Little John (7 different varieties) Price: $4.49

11. Chipotle

Item: One Taco (Sofritas, Veggie)

One Taco (Sofritas, Veggie) Price: $3.30

10. Kentucky Fried Chicken

Item: Chicken Little Sandwich

Chicken Little Sandwich Price: $2.99

9. Hardee’s

Items: Chicken Tender Wraps (Spicy, Ranch, Honey Mustard)

Chicken Tender Wraps (Spicy, Ranch, Honey Mustard) Price: $2.89

8. Dairy Queen

Source: Win McNamee / Getty Images

Item: Classic Hot Dog

Classic Hot Dog Price: $2.79

7. Jack in the Box

Item: Jr. Jumbo Jack

Jr. Jumbo Jack Price: $2.39

6. McDonald’s

Items: McChicken Sandwich, McNuggets (4 pieces)

McChicken Sandwich, McNuggets (4 pieces) Price: $2.09

5. Arby’s

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Item: Slider (Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Roast Beef, Jalapeño Roast Beef)

Slider (Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Roast Beef, Jalapeño Roast Beef) Price: $1.99

4. Sonic

Item: Quarter-Pound Double Cheeseburger

Quarter-Pound Double Cheeseburger Price: $1.99

3. Burger King

Item: Chicken Nuggets (4 pieces)

Chicken Nuggets (4 pieces) Price: $1.59

2. Wendy’s

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Item: Jr. Hamburger

Jr. Hamburger Price: $1.49

1. Taco Bell

Source: Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images

Item: Cheesy Roll Up

Cheesy Roll Up Price: $1

