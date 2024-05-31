10 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Lessons for Business and Life

On the mats, in the office, or at home, respect goes a long way toward helping everyone challenge each other and excel without hard feelings. Building such a culture, in large part, depends on the instructor, who uses gentleness and firmness to set a tone for the whole class. What sort of culture are you building with those who are under your authority?

3. Compete against your own past self.

Source: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

The most obvious measure of a jiujiteiro’s progress is the belt system. This is not just a matter of displaying hierarchy but a practical measure for safety and optimal instruction. Lower belts are paired with higher ones to improve their skills and avoid hurting one another with unskillful moves. But there are innumerable more subtle ways jiu jitsu brings positive change to one’s life: greater confidence, weight loss, improved muscle tone, endurance, and social relationships.

Those who are so inclined can participate in regional, national, and international competitions. But competing with others means sometimes we win, sometimes we lose. Comparing yourself to your own previous self, though, is often a guaranteed way to feel successful, even if you may lag behind more advanced members of your class.

Lesson 3 in Life

Source: DavideAngelini / Shutterstock.com

Applied to a professional setting, we can understand that competition between employees can undermine the synergy that comes from a team working together like a well-oiled machine. But fostering an attitude of self-improvement changes the emphasis so that we welcome interaction with those who are doing better, rather than resenting or avoiding it. Their success is a win for the home team, and for us.

4. Relax and conserve energy.

Source: Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock.com

Even though at the higher levels BJJ techniques are much more complex, fast-paced, and dangerous than what beginners learn, most injuries actually happen at the lower belt levels. White belts often try to use strength rather than technique and move too quickly and awkwardly, causing injuries to themselves and their partners. A major initial goal in instructing a white belt is to get them to calm down and move in controlled ways. Speed can come later when correct BJJ techniques have become deeply embedded in muscle memory through repetition.

Lesson 4 in Life

Source: Caterina Trimarchi / Shutterstock.com

Tension and stress can contribute to poor decision-making in all areas of life. Time pressure can tempt us to make quick decisions that may, in the long run, cost us much more time and other resources than if we had taken a little while to think before acting. And, of course, some problems will actually resolve themselves if we just wait a bit. In fact, the best answer to a dilemma might actually be not to decide but to wait and see what happens.

5. Adjust to the skill and energy level of your opponent.

Source: UvGroup / Shutterstock.com

Higher-level belts, especially black belts, can easily demolish beginners and physically smaller and weaker opponents. Yet, using one’s skills to show off at someone else’s expense would actually be a sign of insecurity and weakness. By contrast, when an obviously superior fighter modulates their approach for the purpose of teaching their opponent, it shows that they are not operating from selfish motives or raw emotion. They see the value and potential of an untrained opponent and take the responsibility for keeping both of them safe in the encounter and helping the newbie get a little better each time.

Sometimes, a lower-level player can misunderstand this generosity and actually begin bragging about how they submitted a higher belt. If word gets around that this is happening, you can bet this player will be quickly humbled in future rolls with their superiors!

Lesson 5 in Life