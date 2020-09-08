Slack Earnings Just Aren't Enough For Investors

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) reported fiscal second-quarter financial results after markets closed Tuesday. The firm said that it had breakeven earnings and $215.9 million in revenue, compared with consensus estimates that called for a net loss of $0.03 per share and $209.1 million in revenue. The same period from last year had a net loss of $0.14 per share and $144.97 million in revenue.

Total revenues increased 49% year over year. At the same time, calculated billings were $218.2 million, an increase of 25% from last year.

As of the end of the quarter, Slack now has over 130,000 paid customers, an increase of 30% year over year. The firm also has over 52,000 paid customers using Slack Connect, up over 41,000 at the end of last quarter.

During the quarter, the company boasted over 985 paid customers with greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, an increase of 37% from last year. The firm had 87 paid customers with greater than $1 million in annual recurring revenue, an increase of 78%.

On the books, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.32 billion at the end of the quarter, an increase from $499.0 million at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Looking ahead to the fiscal third quarter, the company expects to see a net loss per share in the range of $0.06 to $0.05 and total revenue in the range of $222 million to $225 million. Analysts are calling for a net loss of $0.05 per share and $223.73 million in revenue for the coming quarter.

Slack stock closed Tuesday at $29.32, with a 52-week range of $15.10 to $40.07. The consensus analyst price target is $34.29. Following the announcement, the stock was down 16% at $24.63 in the after-hours session.