Short Sellers Get a Little Mixed Up on Semiconductors

Semiconductor trends are considered to be leading indicators of technology and broader electronics demand. In a wider sense, semiconductor and tech stocks are seen as leading indicators for the markets in general. A strong rally in the tech sector pushed many of these companies to new highs just a couple months ago, but with the current state of affairs with the coronavirus, semiconductors will be the deciding factor if markets want to return to record levels.

The September 15 short interest data have been compared with the previous report, and short interest moves were mixed on most of these selected semiconductor stocks.

The number of Advanced Micro Devices Corp. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares short decreased to 32.52 million from the previous reading of 44.38 million. Shares recently traded at $75.82, in a 52-week range of $27.43 to $94.28.

Short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) decreased to 16.60 million shares. The previous reading was 15.51 million. Shares traded at $57.79, in a 52-week range of $36.64 to $69.90.

Short interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose to 3.95 million shares from the previous 3.46 million. Shares traded at $352.52, in a 52-week range of $155.67 to $378.96.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) saw its short interest drop to 138.01 million shares, but it is still the most shorted Dow Jones industrial stock. The previous level was 173.52 million. Its shares were trading at $49.16 Friday morning, in a 52-week range of $43.63 to $69.29.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) had its short interest slide to 32.56 million shares from the previous reading of 32.93 million. Shares were trading at $49.47, in a 52-week range of $31.13 to $61.19.

Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) short interest rose to 5.79 million shares from the 5.41 million in the prior period. Shares were trading at $493.92, in a 52-week range of $169.32 to $589.07.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) saw the number of its shares short increase to 13.66 million from the 13.45 million reported in the previous period. Shares were changing hands at $112.19, in a 52-week trading range of $58.00 to $123.93.

And the number of Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) shares short shrank from 15.93 million to 14.68 million in the period. The share price was $135,55 Friday morning and has ranged from $93.09 to $148.37 in the past year.