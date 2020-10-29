Apple Tops Analysts, But Investors Want More

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) released its most recent quarterly results after markets closed Thursday. The iPhone giant reported record numbers of $0.73 in earnings per share (EPS) and $64.7 billion in revenue for the quarter. This compares with consensus estimates that called for $0.70 in EPS and $63.7 billion in revenue. The fiscal fourth quarter from last year had $0.76 in EPS and $64.04 billion in revenue.

One thing to note is that International sales accounted for 52.6% or $34.0 billion of the quarter’s revenue.

Apple’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 12, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 9.

For the quarter, the firm reported its product sales as follows:

iPhone pulled in revenues of $26.44 billion, a decrease of 20.7% year over year.

Mac revenues increased by 29.2% to $9.03 billion.

iPad revenues increased 46.0% to $6.80 billion.

Wearables, Home and Accessories revenues increased by 20.8% to $7.88 billion.

Services revenues increased by 16.3% to $14.55 billion.

On the books, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $90.94 billion at the end of the quarter, versus $100.56 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year.

The company did not give guidance for the quarter noting the lack of visibility and uncertainty in the short term. The consensus estimates call for $1.37 in EPS on $101.01 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter.

Shares of Apple closed Thursday at $115.32, with a 52-week range of $53.15 to $137.98. The consensus analyst price target is $121.77. Following the announcement, the stock was initially down about 5% at $109.97 in the after-hours session.