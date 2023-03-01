Earnings Previews: Broadcom, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Marvell

In early trading on Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrials were up 0.05%, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were each down 0.19%.

After U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, AMC Entertainment reported mixed results, beating the consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimate but missing on revenue. The company’s coming vote related to increasing share count is considerably more important than AMC’s results. But isn’t everything? Shares traded down 3.5% shortly after Wednesday’s opening bell.

Rivian Automotive also reported mixed results. It beat bottom-line expectations while missing on revenue. Another recall stings but does not change the company’s story. Shares traded down about 11%.

HP met Wall Street’s EPS estimate but missed on revenue. The company does not expect 2023 to be a year of recovery for the personal computer industry. In fact, industry sales for the year may fall back to pre-pandemic levels. The stock traded down 0.8%.



Before U.S. markets opened on Wednesday, Kohl’s missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines. And the numbers were not even close. In its outlook, Kohl’s also came up short, issuing downside earnings and revenue guidance for the 2024 fiscal year that ends in January. Shares traded down 0.3%.

Lowe’s beat the EPS estimate but missed on revenue, although revenue was up 5% year over year. Fiscal 2024 EPS guidance was in line with analysts’ consensus estimate but revenue guidance was a bit short. Same-store sales are forecast to be flat to down 2%. Shares traded down about 2.2%.

Nio missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines and issued downside guidance for the first quarter. The stock traded down about 4%.

After U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Plug Power, Salesforce and Snowflake are scheduled to report quarterly results. Then, Kroger and Macy’s are on deck to report first thing Thursday morning.



Broadcom

Here is a look at four tech companies set to report results after U.S. markets close on Thursday.

Chipmaker Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has eked out beats on consensus revenue and EPS estimates since the second quarter of 2020. The stock has managed to eke out a gain of about 1.2% over the past year, thanks to a gain of nearly 14% over the past six months. Broadcom’s pending $61 billion acquisition of VMware faces regulatory hurdles, however, and the two companies recently extended the deadline for a deal by 90 days to May 26. The outcome is likely to put pressure on the stock, no matter what the decision is.