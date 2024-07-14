Nvidia Could Be Worth $50 Trillion. Shutterstock / Piotr Swat

According to a famous tech investor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the world’s largest AI company, could be worth $50 trillion in ten years. Based on an analysis from the FT, that is about 16 times what it is now. One investor thinks Nvidia’s stock could collapse.

The media outlet added that the prediction came from James Anderson, who made a fortune by picking stocks like Amazon and Tesla. Like any forecast of an event a decade from now, it is entirely speculation. At $50 trillion, Nvidia’s market value would be higher than the entire S&P 500 today.

Anderson could be right if AI applications grow at their current torrid rate. AI is considered a more enormous technological advance than the PC, the smartphone, and even the internet, even though AI relies on these platforms for much of its distribution. The speculation is that AI could replace most human intellectual functions and make most human intelligence obsolete. In the worst case, it points to a dystopian future where human thought no longer matters. That begs the question of whether the stock market will exist in a future like that.

The counterargument is simple. Nvidia is so successful it will have stiff competition. Companies, including AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), are already chasing it. Billions of dollars in venture capital are being invested into other companies that would be wildly successful if they got a tiny part of Nvidia’s market.

Another challenge Nvidia has is regulatory. US and EU antitrust government organizations investigate and sometimes fine companies that control too much of a tech market. Some corporations, including Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), have been fined recently.

The $50 trillion forecast gets headlines but is almost certainly a fantasy.

The Next NVIDIA?

If you’re interested in the AI space, make sure to give our brand-new “The Next NVIDIA” Report a read. It features three stocks that could dominate the next major wave in AI spending. Trust me when I say if AI is as big as the most bullish forecasts, you’ll want to understand all the avenues to profit from this industry.