Tiny AI Company Shares Soar 55% in 7 Days - Should You Buy?

While NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) and other large AI companies have seen their share prices tumble across the past couple of weeks, one smaller AI stock saw its share price surge 55% in seven days. We analyze why Applied Optoelectronics (Nasdaq: AAOI) saw its share price surge and what this says about AI stocks and the broader market today.

Between July 5th and July 16th, Applied Optoelectronics saw its share price jump 55%.

The key causes were 1.) A market-wide sector rotation to small caps 2.) Heavily shorted stocks seeing strong gains 3.) Investors increasingly looking for optical plays that could boom with rising AI demand.

In it, we singled out Applied Optoelectronics as a high-upside AI stock that was trading for only around $300 million.

After the publication of that article, in less than seven days it jumped more than 50%.

Volatility across the market has been on the rise and Applied Optoelectronics has given up some of those gains on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but let’s explore why the stock suddenly started running and what that says about which AI stocks could excel in the current environment.

So, first here are the details.

Applied Optoelectronics closed July 5th trading for $7.67. By the July 16th close, it was trading for $11.89. That’s a 55% jump in 7 trading days.

What caused such a large jump in shares? First, we need to look at the broader landscape.

Last Thursday, the Federal Reserve issued comments that implied interest rates were coming sooner than expected.

That’s led to the largest outperformance in small caps – as measured by the Russell 2000 – versus the S&P 500 in a week’s time ever.

In the week following these Fed comments, the Russell 2000 beat the S&P 500 by 10% and the Nasdaq-100 by 12%.

The reason for this outperformance is investors rotating back into parts of the market that have struggled in recent years, and should see a strong boost if the economy heats up.

As a small cap, this rotation benefits a company like Applied Optoelectronics.

Second, Applied Oppoelectronics was one of the most shorted stocks in the market before these Federal Reserve comments with about 24% of its shares sold short. Once this sector rotation started, it also triggered a short squeeze.

Third, and here’s what’s most important, we’ve also seen gains from other companies in the optical space.

There are huge shifts happening in the industry Applied Optoelectronics occupies. It has a relationship with Microsoft for the build-out of next-generation data centers. The question has been less about whether they’ll get more revenue from major 800G projects and more focused on when these projects might actually start.

But, thanks to the boom in AI data centers, this timeline keeps getting pushed up.

Investors are starting to look for plays in Optics, they’re looking for plays in interconnects, they’re looking for plays in networking.

And as talk keeps pushing to one million cluster GPUs, the name Applied Optoelectronics is going to come up as a beneficiary of this trend.

So, to summarize, the sudden rally Applied Optoelectronics saw was a perfect storm for the stock. A historic sector rotation to small caps, a heavily shorted stock, and an industry investors are suddenly ravenously looking to.

Is Applied Optoelectronics a buy? Well, it’s certainly cheap relative to near-term expectations still. While the stock trades for $10 to 11, in the past year it traded for as high as $24.75.

So, I (24/7 Wall St. Analyst Eric Bleeker) personally like Applied. It’s obviously a small position and very speculative. However, keeping some irons in the fire around the next evolution of AI data centers is very smart, and this is a stock that fits the bill and has some recent trends around sector rotation in its favor.

Just keep in mind, this stock is going to be volatile and size a position accordingly.

