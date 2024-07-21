5 Heavily Shorted Stocks That are Skyrocketing Beautrium / Shutterstock.com

On July 11th, comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made comments that led investors to rapidly raise their expectations for rate cuts in 2024. This sparked a historic rally in small cap stocks, with the Russell 2000 seeing its greatest-ever outperformance versus the S&P 500 across the next five trading days.

As part of that rally, heavily shorted stocks saw their shares skyrocket. What are some of the most heavily-shorted stocks in the market and how much did the post-July 11th rally boost their share prices?

With expectations for rate cuts soaring in recent weeks, many heavily shorted stocks saw large gains.

These gains faded at the end of the week as investors moved to reduce risk. However, the reaction in the days following the Fed's July 11th comments show what can happen to stocks that are heavily shorted if more funding pours into small caps in the second half of 2024.

Heavily Shorted Stocks to Watch

What investors are buying in the market is changing in a hurry. We’ve seen a massive stock market rally take hold since June 11th, but the winners are different names than investors are used to.

This all started with comments from the Fed. The market is now pricing in 3 rate cuts this year.

Which, rate cuts are generally bullish for stocks, but the reaction we’ve seen has been anything but uniform.

The Nasdaq – which has performed tremendously over the past 18 months – has struggled relatively. Stocks like NVIDIA have been down for days while other parts of the market soared.

Meanwhile, the Russell 2000, which has lagged other indexes has performed very well. The same could be said for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Getting to numbers, the Russell has outperformed the Nasdaq-100 by 12% and the S&P 500 by 10% from July 11th through July 16th. That’s a record. It’s the greatest small cap outperformance in a week. Ever.

So, we have a lot of small cap stocks seeing a record amount of dollar inflows.

Now, at the tail end of this week, we saw a general “risk off” on stocks so some of these gains have been given back. However, the reaction in the days following the Fed’s comments might show what a “coiled spring” some of these heavily shorted stocks are if the small cap rally resumes.

Let’s go over a few of these names with their performance in the week before July 17th (when this video was filmed) noted.

First Supernova Energy (NYSE: NOVA). That stock is up 21% in the past week. It started the week with 32% of outstanding shares sold short.

Next up is Upstart (Nasdaq: UPST). Upstart’s pitch is around using AI for lending, so you can imagine it gets a double benefit of low rates leading to more lending AND a short squeeze. 30% of its shares were sold short. It was up 30% between July 11th and 16th.

Plug Power (Nasdaq: PLUG) – 27% short and up 28%.

Applied Optoelectronics (Nasdaq: AAOI) – 24% short and up 38%

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) – 24% short and up 29%

What are the key themes we’re seeing? First, a lot of stocks in alternative energy and EVs are seeing some of the strongest growth.

Once again, many of these stocks gave back quite a bit of these gains on Wednesday through Friday.

However, if money keeps flowing into small cap funds, this heavy short interest will likely cause more periods of outsized gains.

It’s worth noting too that interest rates dropping is a particular boon to industries like alternative energy and EV where many companies are unprofitable and trying to extend their “runway” in cash reserves to hit profitability. Lower interest rates lead to lower borrowing costs.

