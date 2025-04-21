Nvidia's Jensen Huang Loses $25 Billion Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

After watching Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jump 1,289% over five years, CEO Jensen Huang has seen it drop 24% this year. The sell-off of the AI chip company’s shares has cost him $25 billion in 2025. That still leaves him with $89 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The AI chip company is still the world’s third most valuable company.

Nvidia is the world’s third most valuable company. Its market cap of $2.48 trillion is just shy of Microsoft’s $2.73 trillion. Wang owns about 4% of Nvidia’s stock. He co-founded the company in 1993.

Nvidia started to provide graphics chips for gaming and multimedia. For years, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC), which made most of the chips for personal computers and commercial servers, overshadowed Nvidia. (As the need for Intel’s chips fell off, the company faltered. Its stock price is off 57% over the past five years.)

Nvidia began to build chips for early artificial intelligence (AI) functions in 2012. In 2022, it launched its Omniverse platform, which has evolved into the chip families that run most AI applications. By 2023, it had over two-thirds of the data-center AI chip market. Some analysts put the figure as high as 80%.

Tech companies and data center operations are expected to invest $1 trillion in AI expansion over the next five years. These investments will almost certainly be led by some of the world’s richest companies: Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. If Nvidia holds its market share, Huang is likely to get richer.

