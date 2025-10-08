Nvidia CEO Huang Richer Than Warren Buffett

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett has the reputation as the best investor in U.S. history. He has built that reputation year after year for decades. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway stock is up 5,502,284%.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Warren Buffett is the 11th richest man in the world.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently passed Buffett to become the world’s ninth richest person.

The years of improvement in the stock price have made Buffett the 11th richest man in the world with a net worth of $151 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire list.

Recently, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang passed Buffett to become the world’s ninth richest person. Huang’s net worth of $161 billion is up $46 billion this year. Most of Nvidia’s stock run-up started at the beginning of 2024. Huang owns about 3.7% of the company’s shares.

Another reason for the disparity between the net worth of the two men is that Nvidia leads the world in market cap at $4.5 trillion. Berkshire Hathaway is in 11th place at $1.1 trillion.

Expectations for Nvidia

Nvidia is at the center of the frenzy of investment in artificial intelligence (AI), which has been described as the most important tech advance in history. Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Oracle have said they will invest a total of over $350 billion this year. OpenAI, xAI, and Anthropic, which are private, are expected to invest nearly as much.

Most of the AI data centers run on Nvidia chips. AMD, number two in the AI chip market, recently announced a large deal with OpenAI. Among other things, OpenAI will probably become AMD’s largest shareholder. The announcement did not move Nvidia’s stock much. Investors believe its lead is too big.

Expectations for Nvidia’s growth are stupendous. In its most recent quarter, revenue rose 56% from the year-ago period to $46.7 billion. Per-share earnings rose 61% to $1.08. Based on its revenue forecast for its current quarter, revenue will rise by about the same rate again.

Nvidia’s short-term challenge is that sales in China were largely blocked for a time by the Trump administration. The administration then said it wanted 15% of the company’s China revenue. China’s response was that it did not need Nvidia chips; it would build its own. The effect on Nvidia’s stock was de minimis. As investment into AI server farms rises to over $1 trillion in the next year or two, the chipmaker’s revenue will continue to rise.

