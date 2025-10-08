S&P 500
6,762.00
+0.51%
Dow Jones
46,821.40
+0.33%
Nasdaq 100
25,093.80
+0.81%
Russell 2000
2,483.64
+0.83%
FTSE 100
9,574.00
+0.75%
Nikkei 225
48,140.40
+0.08%
Stock Market Live October 8: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises As Airports Show Shutdown Strain
Home > Technology > Nvidia CEO Huang Richer Than Warren Buffett

Technology

Nvidia CEO Huang Richer Than Warren Buffett

Nvidia CEO Huang Richer Than Warren Buffett

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Oct 8, 2025  |  Updated 7:08 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett has the reputation as the best investor in U.S. history. He has built that reputation year after year for decades. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway stock is up 5,502,284%.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Warren Buffett is the 11th richest man in the world.
  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently passed Buffett to become the world’s ninth richest person.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The years of improvement in the stock price have made Buffett the 11th richest man in the world with a net worth of $151 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire list.

Recently, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang passed Buffett to become the world’s ninth richest person. Huang’s net worth of $161 billion is up $46 billion this year. Most of Nvidia’s stock run-up started at the beginning of 2024. Huang owns about 3.7% of the company’s shares.

Another reason for the disparity between the net worth of the two men is that Nvidia leads the world in market cap at $4.5 trillion. Berkshire Hathaway is in 11th place at $1.1 trillion.

Expectations for Nvidia

Nvidia
JasonDoiy / Getty Images

Nvidia is at the center of the frenzy of investment in artificial intelligence (AI), which has been described as the most important tech advance in history. Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Oracle have said they will invest a total of over $350 billion this year. OpenAI, xAI, and Anthropic, which are private, are expected to invest nearly as much.

Most of the AI data centers run on Nvidia chips. AMD, number two in the AI chip market, recently announced a large deal with OpenAI. Among other things, OpenAI will probably become AMD’s largest shareholder. The announcement did not move Nvidia’s stock much. Investors believe its lead is too big.

Expectations for Nvidia’s growth are stupendous. In its most recent quarter, revenue rose 56% from the year-ago period to $46.7 billion. Per-share earnings rose 61% to $1.08. Based on its revenue forecast for its current quarter, revenue will rise by about the same rate again.

Nvidia’s short-term challenge is that sales in China were largely blocked for a time by the Trump administration. The administration then said it wanted 15% of the company’s China revenue. China’s response was that it did not need Nvidia chips; it would build its own. The effect on Nvidia’s stock was de minimis. As investment into AI server farms rises to over $1 trillion in the next year or two, the chipmaker’s revenue will continue to rise.

Nvidia Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Surges to $120 Billion on Nvidia Earnings
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 29, 2025

Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Surges to $120 Billion on Nvidia Earnings

Nvidia defied expectations and delivered another spectacular quarter. That should provide a boost to CEO Jensen Huang's net worth.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Reaches $142 Billion, As Company Market Cap Sets Record
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 10, 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Reaches $142 Billion, As Company Market Cap Sets Record

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the first company in history to hit a market cap of $4 trillion. The increase took…
Nvidia CEO Huang’s Net Worth Hits $158 Billion
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 28, 2025

Nvidia CEO Huang’s Net Worth Hits $158 Billion

Nvidia posted another quarter of record revenue. CEO Jensen Huang's net worth has increased by $44 billion this year to…
Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Hits $115 Billion On Nvidia Recovery.
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 24, 2025

Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Hits $115 Billion On Nvidia Recovery.

CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth fell after a sharp drop in Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price earlier this year. There…
Nvidia CEO Huang’s Net Worth Hits $128 Billion
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 22, 2024

Nvidia CEO Huang’s Net Worth Hits $128 Billion

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth reportedly reached $128 billion. That makes him the 11th wealthiest person in the world.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Sells $12 Million Of Stock
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 20, 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Sells $12 Million Of Stock

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has sold stock several times this year as part of a program he established…
Nvidia to Become $5 Trillion Company With China Win
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 15, 2025

Nvidia to Become $5 Trillion Company With China Win

The White House has decided to allow Nvidia to sell its H20 chips to China. This could boost its market…
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Made Only $1.5 Million Last Year
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 2, 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Made Only $1.5 Million Last Year

Last year, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had his first base salary increase in a decade. Low compensation is not usually…
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Net Worth Hits $140 Billion
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 4, 2025

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Net Worth Hits $140 Billion

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is at an all-time high. And it has become the most valuable company in the…

Top Gaining Stocks

Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 12,545,737
+$10.26
+6.80%
$161.13
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 4,560,816
+$9.52
+6.55%
$154.81
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 3,399,994
+$2.96
+6.14%
$51.13
AMD
AMD Vol: 64,649,155
+$12.82
+6.06%
$224.33
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 3,838,050
+$9.21
+5.96%
$163.73

Top Losing Stocks

Fair Isaac
FICO Vol: 396,787
-$171.47
9.12%
$1,708.08
Live Nation Entertainment
LYV Vol: 1,624,836
-$5.77
3.72%
$149.56
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 33,798
-$29.61
3.09%
$930.00
Tyson Foods
TSN Vol: 1,656,314
-$1.39
2.56%
$52.82
Intercontinental Exchange
ICE Vol: 1,887,946
-$4.12
2.54%
$157.86