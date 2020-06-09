Customer Satisfaction with Telecom Services Rises for the First Time in 4 Years Paul Ausick

The old saying about absence making the heart grow fonder may not hold true for the telecom industry any longer. COVID-19 stay-at-home orders have many Americans spending more time in front of their TVs, computer screens, and personal mobile devices. And customer satisfaction ratings are going up when one might think they’d be going down.

In its latest report, the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) shows a year-over-year increase in customer satisfaction with pay cable/satellite TV service, internet service providers (ISPs), and video-on-demand (VOD) service. Satisfaction with streaming video services is unchanged while fixed-line phone service dipped slightly.

Even with the improved scores, however, telecom services continue to be among the least-liked of all industries surveyed by ACSI. Against a weighted national average ACSI score of 75.4, only streaming video service tops that score with an average of 76. VOD, pay TV, wireline phone service, and ISPs score 68, 64, 70, and 65.