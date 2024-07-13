America's Best Airport Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Several airport rating studies exist. One, the AirHelp survey, examines 239 airports worldwide. The most recent is “The World’s Best Airports 2024.”

The new study is based on on-time arrivals and departures (60% of the score). The yardstick for this is a plane that departs within 15 minutes of the posted planned time. The next is a rating of airport services (20% of the score). Data for this was collected from 17,550 reports. The grade includes staff, waiting times, and cleanliness. Finally, foods and shops (20% of the score) include ratings of service and food quality. Airports received scores from 10 to zero.

The top airport in the world was Doha Hamad in Qatar, which scored 8.52. Located on the Arabian Peninsula, Qatar has a population of 2.3 million. The oil-rich nation is among the most affluent in the world. It has the fourth-highest GDP per capita of any country globally.

The only US airport on the top 10 list is Salt Lake City Airport, with a score of 8.28. America’s best airport serves the 114th largest metro area, which has a population of 210,000. The metro area is larger, with a population of 1.3 million.

The Salt Lake City International Airport serves several airlines, the largest of which is Delta. Based on air traffic, it is the 28th-largest airport in the world.