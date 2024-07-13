Several airport rating studies exist. One, the AirHelp survey, examines 239 airports worldwide. The most recent is “The World’s Best Airports 2024.”
The new study is based on on-time arrivals and departures (60% of the score). The yardstick for this is a plane that departs within 15 minutes of the posted planned time. The next is a rating of airport services (20% of the score). Data for this was collected from 17,550 reports. The grade includes staff, waiting times, and cleanliness. Finally, foods and shops (20% of the score) include ratings of service and food quality. Airports received scores from 10 to zero.
The top airport in the world was Doha Hamad in Qatar, which scored 8.52. Located on the Arabian Peninsula, Qatar has a population of 2.3 million. The oil-rich nation is among the most affluent in the world. It has the fourth-highest GDP per capita of any country globally.
The only US airport on the top 10 list is Salt Lake City Airport, with a score of 8.28. America’s best airport serves the 114th largest metro area, which has a population of 210,000. The metro area is larger, with a population of 1.3 million.
The Salt Lake City International Airport serves several airlines, the largest of which is Delta. Based on air traffic, it is the 28th-largest airport in the world.
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.