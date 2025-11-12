Gas Prices Are Headed Toward $2

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline nationwide recently slipped below $3. Due to the war in Ukraine and concerns about the oil supply, it topped $5 in mid-2022. It was as low as $2.15 in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it was about that low in 2016, due primarily to an oversupply of oil, resulting from the shale boom.

The supply issue has returned. The International Energy Agency says oil supplies could continue to increase until 2030. Demand could stay high until 2050. One reason for the rise is the lack of worldwide clean energy policies and any effort to enforce those if they emerge. Another reason is that OPEC+ has increased production. The United States is pumping oil at a record pace.

Gas prices have already dropped to near $2 in some parts of the nation. In one area of Oklahoma, they reached $2.19 this month. The state’s average is $2.49, and the $2.19 price is unlikely to hold for long. The circumstances of the long term are different.

Three factors have the most significant influence on gas prices. One is the price of oil. Benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was $80 a barrel at the start of this year and recently dropped below $60. Bank of America recently forecast that the price of Brent crude could fall as low as $50, given OPEC+’s current production.

The next significant influence on oil prices is the location of refineries and the transportation distance from them. Refineries that produce large quantities of gasoline have a significant impact. Because of the huge refineries on the Gulf, south of Houston, Texas and neighboring states are more likely to have cheap gas than almost anywhere else in America.

Finally, there are state taxes and levies, which are extremely low in some states and are very unlikely to rise. The national average is approximately $0.50 per gallon. However, in Texas and Louisiana, they are $0.20.

Will gas prices in the U.S. fall to $2? In some states, probably. On a national basis, if oil prices continue to fall, that may be the price nationwide.