S&P 500
6,852.40
-0.06%
Dow Jones
48,335.60
+0.73%
Nasdaq 100
25,484.70
-0.37%
Russell 2000
2,456.21
-0.10%
FTSE 100
9,917.20
+0.04%
Nikkei 225
51,221.80
-0.01%
Stock Market Live November 12: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as House of Representatives Prepares to Vote

Travel

Gas Prices Are Headed Toward $2

Quick Read

  • The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. has slipped below $3 as oil supplies continue to increase.
  • Gas prices could fall to $2, and least in some states, if not nationwide.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Gas Prices Are Headed Toward $2

© marinzolich / Getty Images

The average price of a gallon of gasoline nationwide recently slipped below $3. Due to the war in Ukraine and concerns about the oil supply, it topped $5 in mid-2022. It was as low as $2.15 in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it was about that low in 2016, due primarily to an oversupply of oil, resulting from the shale boom.

The supply issue has returned. The International Energy Agency says oil supplies could continue to increase until 2030. Demand could stay high until 2050. One reason for the rise is the lack of worldwide clean energy policies and any effort to enforce those if they emerge. Another reason is that OPEC+ has increased production. The United States is pumping oil at a record pace.

Gas prices have already dropped to near $2 in some parts of the nation. In one area of Oklahoma, they reached $2.19 this month. The state’s average is $2.49, and the $2.19 price is unlikely to hold for long. The circumstances of the long term are different.

Three factors have the most significant influence on gas prices. One is the price of oil. Benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was $80 a barrel at the start of this year and recently dropped below $60. Bank of America recently forecast that the price of Brent crude could fall as low as $50, given OPEC+’s current production.

The next significant influence on oil prices is the location of refineries and the transportation distance from them. Refineries that produce large quantities of gasoline have a significant impact. Because of the huge refineries on the Gulf, south of Houston, Texas and neighboring states are more likely to have cheap gas than almost anywhere else in America.

LNG Export Demand Driving Natural Gas to Highs: 5 Strong Buy Dividend Leaders

Finally, there are state taxes and levies, which are extremely low in some states and are very unlikely to rise. The national average is approximately $0.50 per gallon. However, in Texas and Louisiana, they are $0.20.

Will gas prices in the U.S. fall to $2? In some states, probably. On a national basis, if oil prices continue to fall, that may be the price nationwide.

 

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 10, 2015

Does $20 Oil Mean $1 Gas?

A forecast from Citigroup analysts that crude could fall as low as $20 a barrel has made for some eye-popping…
Gasoline Prices Move Closer to $1
Paul Ausick | Dec 8, 2015

Gasoline Prices Move Closer to $1

At the rate that crude prices have fallen in just the past couple of days, the odds improve every day…
‘The Very Real Prospect of $5 Oil’ and 99 Cent Gas
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 21, 2020

‘The Very Real Prospect of $5 Oil’ and 99 Cent Gas

Crude oil prices could drop to $5 a barrel because of the collision of the Saudi-Russian production spat and an…
Not Long Ago, Gas Prices Were $1. They Could Get There Again.
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 4, 2020

Not Long Ago, Gas Prices Were $1. They Could Get There Again.

Experts say that unprecedented oil supply married with a fall-off in demand because of a contracting global economy will take…
Say Goodbye to $1.99 Gas
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 19, 2019

Say Goodbye to $1.99 Gas

Crude has been above $55 a barrel most of the past month, and that means drivers can say goodbye to…
Oil Rig Count Rises by 7, Hedge Funds Reverse Course, Add Short Positions
Paul Ausick | Mar 4, 2017

Oil Rig Count Rises by 7, Hedge Funds Reverse Course, Add Short Positions

The U.S. onshore rig count increased by two last week as the nation's producers added seven oil rigs and lost…
American Gas Prices May Drop by 50%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 8, 2025

American Gas Prices May Drop by 50%

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in America is falling. The benefit to many Americans in a…
Gas Prices Move Toward $1
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 6, 2015

Gas Prices Move Toward $1

Organizations that follow gas prices say that less than $2 a gallon gas will be routine around the United States.…
Gas Prices Tumble Toward $1 as Crude Collapses
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 7, 2016

Gas Prices Tumble Toward $1 as Crude Collapses

As oil prices fall, and refinery capacity stays strong, the price of gas could reach $1 a gallon in some…

Top Gaining Stocks

AMD
AMD Vol: 70,637,183
+$20.01
+8.43%
$257.53
Elevance Health
ELV Vol: 935,343
+$16.05
+5.09%
$331.30
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 2,042,574
+$4.70
+4.52%
$108.58
Steel Dynamics
STLD Vol: 718,688
+$6.66
+4.37%
$159.04
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 3,014,772
+$3.92
+4.13%
$98.87

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,436,685
-$1.07
6.36%
$15.68
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 32,655,458
-$9.01
4.72%
$181.96
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 1,790,673
-$7.26
3.67%
$190.60
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 682,485
-$2.08
3.45%
$58.03
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 11,316,124
-$7.94
3.36%
$228.22