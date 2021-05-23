U.S. Says Airlines From These Countries Aren't Safe

A Reuters report says that the U.S. is about to downgrade Mexican air safety. This means, among other things, that Mexican airlines cannot aid new flights to America. The FAA, which reviews the airline safety of other nations, already has a list of nations where air safety is considered poor. Its “International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program” measures the safety of countries and not carriers. It can block carriers from nations that do not measure up to its standards.

The safety check is broken into eight critical elements (CE). These are:

• (CE -1) Primary aviation legislation; • (CE -2) Specific operating regulations; • (CE -3) State civil aviation system and safety oversight functions; • ( CE-4) Technical personnel qualification and training; • (CE -5) Technical guidance, tools and the provision of safety-critical information; • (CE -6) Licensing, certification, authorization, and approval obligations; • (CE -7) Surveillance obligations; and • (CE -8) Resolution of safety concerns.

These are the nations that do not meet those standards: Bangladesh, Curacao, Ghana, Malaysia, The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (which include Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Antigua), Pakistan, Thailand, and Venezuela.

