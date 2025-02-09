Sony PlayStation Network Collapses 2019 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

At @askplaytion, Sony (NYSE: SONY) posted this:

“We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.

For more details: https://status.playstation.com”

What may be the largest gaming network in the world was in trouble. Sony’s online gam and online store were inaccessible. In total, PlayStation Direct, the PlayStation Store, gaming and social, PlayStation Video and account management were down or partially down.

Sony’s gaming division is its largest, bringing in about 30% of the company’s revenue. Last year, Sony sold over 20 million new PlayStation units. Sony says the network has 116 million active users worldwide. Its newest console is the PS5. More than half the consoles in the world are older versions.

The first version of the PlayStation was launched in 1994. A new PlayStation costs about $499. There are 3,623 games that can use the platforms

PlayStation’s only real competition is the Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox. Now in its fourth generation, it is believed to have fewer users than PlayStation does.

A primary difference between PlayStation and Xbox, is that Xbox is a tiny part of Microsoft’s revenue

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future