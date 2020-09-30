Ford Recalls 700,000 Vehicles for Rearview Camera Failures; Drops Price of Mustang Mach-E

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) announced Wednesday morning that the company is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico to replace the rearview camera. The recall affects more than 620,000 U.S. vehicles and includes 12 model year 2020 vehicles.

The Ford vehicles included in the recall are the Explorer, F-150, F-250, Mustang, Transit Van, 4 Super Duty models, Expedition, Escape and Ranger. Two Lincoln vehicles, Corsair and Nautilus, are also included in the recall.

The rearview camera in these vehicles has a poor electrical connection that may intermittently display a distorted image or no image at all. Ford will replace the cameras at no charge to the vehicles’ owners.

Nearly half the recalled vehicles in the United States are estimated to have had the faulty cameras installed.

In its safety recall report filed with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) last week, Ford said that the affected vehicles were not produced vehicle identification number (VIN) order.

More than a third of the defective cameras (220,098) were installed on the company’s best-selling F-150 pickups. More than 89,000 Escapes, 77,000 Super Duty trucks, 24,000 Mustangs and 51,999 Explorers also were built with the faulty cameras.

The company said it will notify owners by mail, directing them to take their vehicles to dealers for a replacement. Notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning November 7, with the last of the letters mailed on November 22.

Ford also confirmed the authenticity of a dealer notice announcing price cuts to the company’s 2021 Mustang Mach-E all-electric vehicles (EVs). The price will fall by $3,000 on the Premium models, from $50,000 to $47,000 on the rear-wheel-drive version and from $52,700 to $49,700 on the all-wheel-drive version. Discounts on other models are set at $1,000 or $2,000. The company’s entry-level Select rear-wheel-drive version price was dropped by $1,000 to $42,895.

In its note to dealers, Ford said it is lowering prices “to remain fully competitive in a segment that is seeing dynamic price changes.” The lower prices are available to all Mustang Mach-E customers who have ordered or reserved a vehicle.