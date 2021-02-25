These Are America's Safest Cars

Once a year, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute put out their list of America’s safest cars. Each agency is supported by the insurance industry, and both have roots that go back decades. The IIHS was founded in 1959.

The list is based on measures that have been developed for over a decade. Occasionally, based on evolving car technology, a new factor will be added. Currently, evaluations are based on nine metrics, each added in a different year. These are safety in modest overlap front crashes (1995); side crashes (2003); head restraints and seats (2004); roof (2009); small overlap front, driver’s side (2012); front crash protection, vehicle to vehicle (2013); headlights (2016); small overlap front, passenger-side (2017); and front crash protection, vehicle to pedestrian (2019).

The association’s experts simulate crashes with sophisticated dummies to represent humans. Awards fall into two categories, depending on how each car test rates against the nine metrics. Those will the highest score receive a Top Safety Pick+ award. Those with slightly lower, but strong scores are awarded the Top Safety Pick designation.

This year, a record 90 vehicles received one award or the other, up from 64 last year. Forty-nine received the Top Safety Pick+, more than double last year. Each vehicle awarded falls into one of several categories (see below).



Commenting on the reason for the tests, IIHS President David Harkey said:

With these awards, we want to make it easy for consumers to find vehicles that provide good protection in crashes, sufficient lighting and effective front crash protection. Manufacturers have stepped up to meet the challenge, and the list of great options has grown to an impressive size this year.

These are the safest cars in America, sorted by category:

2021 Top Safety Pick+

Small Cars

Honda Insight

Mazda 3 sedan

Mazda 3 hatchback

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Midsize Cars

Honda Accord

Kia K5 built after November 2020

Mazda 6

Nissan Altima

Nissan Maxima built after November 2020

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry

Midsize Luxury Cars

Acura TLX

Lexus ES 350

Lexus IS

Tesla Model 3

Volvo S60

Volvo S60 Recharge

Volvo V60

Volvo V60 Recharge

Large Luxury Cars

Audi A6

Audi A6 allroad

Audi A7

Genesis G70

Genesis G90

Small SUVS

Mazda CX-3

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-30 built after September 2020

Nissan Rogue

Subaru Forester

Volvo XC40

Midsize SUVS

Ford Explorer

Hyundai Palisade

Mazda CX-9

Subaru Ascent

Toyota Highlander

Midsize Luxury SUVS

Acura RDX

Cadillac XT6

Hyundai Nexo

Lexus NX

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with optional front crash prevention

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60 Recharge

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Large SUVS

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron Sportback

Minivans

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

