These New Cars Are Most Likely To Break Down

There are many important matters to consider when buying a new car, and something that often gets overlooked is a car’s reliability — or how long it will last before repairs are needed. Some cars are built to last, while others have problems that could mean the car will spend considerable time in the shop and cost thousands in repairs.

To help car buyers identify potentially troublesome cars, product review organization Consumer Reports conducted its latest annual reliability survey. This survey of owners’ experience with approximately 329,000 vehicles was used to determine how likely each model is to have serious problems. Respondents were asked to report issues they experienced with their vehicles in one of 17 areas, ranging from engine problems to climate control issues to malfunctioning electrical systems. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed cars for the 2021 model year with a predicted reliability score of 1 out of 5, meaning Consumer Reports has determined these are the new models most likely to report serious problems down the road.

The models on this list include both luxury models and lower-end vehicles. Expensive luxury models can be costly to fix and to insure, particularly if the encountered problems are common. These are the most expensive cars to insure.

While many different automakers and brands appear on this list, some appear more than others. Notably, Land Rover and Chevrolet have at least five models each with a predicted reliability score of just 1 out of 5. These are America’s best brands for new cars.

