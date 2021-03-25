Short Sellers Raise Bets Against Tesla, Other EV Makers

Short interest moves among automakers’ stocks were mostly lower during the two-week reporting period that ended on March 15. Of the companies we watch, short interest increased on five of six electric vehicle (EV) makers and on both of the traditional carmakers.

Tesla Inc.’s (NYSE: TSLA) short interest rose by 2% during the latest two-week period. Short sellers held 44.7 million shares (about 5.8%) of Tesla’s total float. Days to cover remained at two, and the share price increased by 4.8% in the reporting period. The stock’s 52-week range is $89.28 to $900.40 (split-adjusted), and it closed at $630.27 on Thursday. Shares traded down by about 1.6% Thursday morning.

Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) short interest increased by 10% in the first two weeks of March. About 33.6 million shares were short, representing about 20% of the company’s total float. Days to cover rose from two to three. Nikola’s share price fell by 5.75% during the reporting period, and the stock currently trades down about 10% for the year to date. Its 52-week range is $10.51 to $93.99. Shares closed at $14.06 on Thursday and traded down by around 4.8% Thursday morning at $13.35.

Nio Ltd. (NYSE: NIO) saw its short interest rise by 8% in the two-week period. About 51.8 million American depositary shares (ADSs) were short, representing about 4% of the company’s total float. Days to cover remained at one. The stock’s 52-week range is $2.22 to $66.99, and shares closed Wednesday at $36.96. The stock traded down by about 1% Thursday morning, after dropping by about 5.8% during the two-week reporting period.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) short interest increased by 5% in those two weeks. Some 29.6 million shares were short, about 25.5% of the total float. The share price rose by about 10% in the period, after plunging nearly 55% in the prior short-interest reporting period. The stock closed at $13.21 on Wednesday and traded up by less than 1% Thursday morning. Its 52-week range is $1.57 to $42.96.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) had short interest increase by 5% in the two weeks. About 18.6 million ADSs were short, representing about 2.6% of the China-based company’s total float. The share price added about 2% in the period. The post-IPO range is $14.31 to $47.70, and shares closed at $22.89 on Wednesday. They traded down less than 1% Thursday morning.

Xpeng Inc.’s (NYSE: XPEV) short interest totaled about 20.6 million shares, plummeting by 31% in the two-week reporting period. Short sellers held about 4.4% of the company’s total float. Shares added about 3.7% in the period and closed at $30.85 on Wednesday, in a post-IPO range of $17.11 to $74.49. The stock traded down about 2% Thursday morning.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) short interest jumped by 13% in the reporting period ended March 15. About 18.3 million GM shares were short, or about 1.3% of the company’s float. Days to cover remained at one. Shares rose by nearly 13% in the period and closed Wednesday at $55.81. The 52-week range is $17.79 to $62.24, and shares traded down about 1.3% Thursday morning.

Short interest at Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) rose by 12% to about 83 million shares or about 2.1% of the total float. Days to cover remained at one. The stock price rose by about 12.8% in the reporting period, and shares closed at $12.14 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $4.17 to $13.62. Shares traded down by about 1.3% Thursday morning.