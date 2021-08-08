This Is The Best New Car Deal In America

Car prices, both for new and used vehicles, have risen relentlessly higher this year. There are several drivers. One is a shortage of the chips that run auto electronics systems. Manufacturers have had to shutter factory facilities because of this problem. This has even eroded the top line of some of America’s largest car companies. Experts believe that this hurdle will not be cleared until next year. As new cars become scarce, used car prices have risen to record levels. If those factors were not enough, low-interest rates have kept car loan rates low pulling bargain-minded shoppers into the market.

When all of these factors are considered a growing number of dealers do not have to give large incentives to get people to buy cars. Consumers have become beggars, with little leverage if they want to buy a huge number of models, be they sedans, pickups, crossovers, SUVs, luxury cars, or low-priced vehicles with entry-level prices.

Car research firm Edmunds has pulled together a list of the American larger sedans, SUVs, and pickups on of which manufacturers are offering the largest discounts this month. None of the discounts is over $10,000 which has not been the case in the past.

Among the vehicles, Edmund’s researched, the largest discounts, based on the percentage and the largest drop in total price is the Nissan Murano, a small SUV. It has an average price of 9% against the MSRP which totals $3,648.

The Murano is the mid-priced Nissan SUV. At the low end of its vehicle category, the “Kicks” has a base price of $19,500. At the top end, the hulking Armada has a base price of $48,900 (which is before features that can move the price closer to $70,000)

The Murano does not get particularly good ratings from car media and research firms. Car and Driver rates it 5.5 out of 10. Edmunds rates it 7.1 out of 10. It competes in a crowded segment which includes the Kia Sorento Hybrid, the Chevrolet Blazer, the Honda Passport and two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Essentially, there is nothing to get a buyer to pick the Murano above any of its competition, which may be why Nissan offers such a large incentive.